Anthony Mackie Reveals When AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Begin Shooting; Says It "[Will] Be A Changing Of The Guard"

2025 will see the release of Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and too many Disney+ TV shows to keep track of.

However, many fans already have an eye on 2026 and the release of Avengers: Doomsday. That will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, the final chapter in what's proven to be a very divisive Multiverse Saga.

Talking to Deadline, the MCU's new Captain America, Anthony Mackie, confirmed he'll begin filming Doomsday in March or April. From there, "We shoot in London through the summer and then the following summer we shoot the next one [Avengers: Secret Wars]. It’s going to be a full slate."

The actor couldn't reveal much about either movie and claimed to have been kept in the dark about which of his fellow Avengers will assemble in the epic two-parter.

"I don’t know how many are coming back. RDJ [ Robert Downey Jr.] made the big announcement that he’s coming back. Other than him I don’t know who of the original crew will be coming back, but I know he will be," Mackie explained. "I’m excited to be able to go to work with him, go toe to toe with him. That’s a once-in-a-career experience that’s as amazing as working with Harrison Ford, because he’s a legend."

"I’m the OG now. I’m the only guy," he added. "I’m the Avenger from the old group that brings in the new group. So it’ll be a changing of the guard. As you see in the new trailer, Ross is like, ‘I want you to start up The Avengers.’ So I have to figure out who’s going to be the new Avengers. That’s the perk of being Captain America. I get to pick who I want to hang out with."

Doomsday and Secret Wars are in safe hands with the Russo Brothers but early Captain America: Brave New World reactions suggest evidence of reshoots is impossible to ignore. Asked about those, Mackie once again played them down as being par for the course with the MCU.

According to the actor, 2023's Hollywood strikes meant they could "really home in on what we needed to work on and what we wanted to fix."

He later explained "that all these movies get reshoots. It’s standard. If you do a movie of that size it’s going to get reshoots, it’s just is what it is. The great part about it was, the strike gave us time to settle in to the idea of how to make this movie the best it can be."

Mackie concluded by praising Marvel Studios for "really [putting] every resource on the table to make this movie work." Deadpool & Wolverine benefited from the strikes but it remains to be seen whether the same can be said for Captain America: Brave New World.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.