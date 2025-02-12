Anthony Mackie Reveals When AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Begin Shooting; Says It "[Will] Be A Changing Of The Guard"

Anthony Mackie Reveals When AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Begin Shooting; Says It &quot;[Will] Be A Changing Of The Guard&quot;

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has revealed when Avengers: Secret Wars begins shooting and talks about mixing the MCU's new Avengers with familiar faces from the franchise's past.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 12, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars
Source: Deadline

2025 will see the release of Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and too many Disney+ TV shows to keep track of.

However, many fans already have an eye on 2026 and the release of Avengers: Doomsday. That will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, the final chapter in what's proven to be a very divisive Multiverse Saga. 

Talking to Deadline, the MCU's new Captain America, Anthony Mackie, confirmed he'll begin filming Doomsday in March or April. From there, "We shoot in London through the summer and then the following summer we shoot the next one [Avengers: Secret Wars]. It’s going to be a full slate."

The actor couldn't reveal much about either movie and claimed to have been kept in the dark about which of his fellow Avengers will assemble in the epic two-parter. 

"I don’t know how many are coming back. RDJ [ Robert Downey Jr.] made the big announcement that he’s coming back. Other than him I don’t know who of the original crew will be coming back, but I know he will be," Mackie explained. "I’m excited to be able to go to work with him, go toe to toe with him. That’s a once-in-a-career experience that’s as amazing as working with Harrison Ford, because he’s a legend."

"I’m the OG now. I’m the only guy," he added. "I’m the Avenger from the old group that brings in the new group. So it’ll be a changing of the guard. As you see in the new trailer, Ross is like, ‘I want you to start up The Avengers.’ So I have to figure out who’s going to be the new Avengers. That’s the perk of being Captain America. I get to pick who I want to hang out with."

Doomsday and Secret Wars are in safe hands with the Russo Brothers but early Captain America: Brave New World reactions suggest evidence of reshoots is impossible to ignore. Asked about those, Mackie once again played them down as being par for the course with the MCU.

According to the actor, 2023's Hollywood strikes meant they could "really home in on what we needed to work on and what we wanted to fix."

He later explained "that all these movies get reshoots. It’s standard. If you do a movie of that size it’s going to get reshoots, it’s just is what it is. The great part about it was, the strike gave us time to settle in to the idea of how to make this movie the best it can be."

Mackie concluded by praising Marvel Studios for "really [putting] every resource on the table to make this movie work." Deadpool & Wolverine benefited from the strikes but it remains to be seen whether the same can be said for Captain America: Brave New World

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

RUMOR: Thanos Will Make His Return To The MCU - Sooner Than We Think
Related:

RUMOR: Thanos Will Make His Return To The MCU - Sooner Than We Think
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Wants AVENGERS Star Robert Downey Jr. To Continue Playing Doctor Doom After SECRET WARS
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Wants AVENGERS Star Robert Downey Jr. To Continue Playing Doctor Doom After SECRET WARS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/12/2025, 7:48 AM
About 90% of the fanbase seem to have a serious issue with Wilson not being a super-soldier as Captain America so I wonder for Doomsday & Secret Wars if Feige decides that Sam should become enhanced….🤔
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/12/2025, 7:52 AM
@CaptainAwkward - Not even 90% of dudes on this website. General audience doesn't give a shit.
Reginator
Reginator - 2/12/2025, 8:23 AM
@CaptainAwkward - or Doom vaporizes Captain Falcon and the remaining Avengers fight "for Sam"......
AnEye
AnEye - 2/12/2025, 7:49 AM
Hmmm, so they’re not shooting back to back it seems.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 7:49 AM
Changing of Guard??

Mate, your movie is about to come, and so far, changing anything, including Marvel coming back to form, doesn't look like it will happen.

So, if that's the case, the only thing that needs changing is Marvel writers.

For [frick]s sake
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/12/2025, 7:51 AM
I guess Shang Chi will lead the Avengers HAHAHA
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/12/2025, 7:54 AM
@bobevanz - Doesn't sound like he's leaving the group, per se. Sounds like he'll be the only OG on a new team.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/12/2025, 7:53 AM
Cool , I hope both these Avengers films turn out well as the conclusion of this divisive Multiverse Saga as we move onto hopefully greener pastures post SW!!.

Anyway in terms of the reshoots ,Deadline recently stated that the reshoots were nothing out of the ordinary…

“𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞, 𝐰𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝.”

https://deadline.com/2025/02/captain-america-brave-new-world-box-office-preview-1236285818/

While the reshoots have been noticeable for some (such as the opening & maybe end credits scene) , some have said in the reactions that it was pretty seamless to them so I guess it depends on one own’s POV or if you go looking for them.

Anyway I think it could be cool to see as a changing of the Guard if so get the OF six back give their seal of approval to the new heroes from which Sam forms a new team by the end of SW.
NickScryer
NickScryer - 2/12/2025, 8:00 AM
Damn, I'd hate to be in Sam's shoes. He has to build new avengers roster out of such legends as: She Hulk, Skaar, Calm Hulk, America Chavez, Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, Shuri, Riri, Shang Chi and The Marvels. I guess Spider-Man and Fantastic 4 will have to carry the movie.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 8:07 AM
@NickScryer -

And Echo and the Agatha All Along guy.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/12/2025, 8:04 AM

Changing of the guard should include dumping Mackie.

He is just not enough. He will become the new Kang, except that he seems like a genuine high-quality individual.

Kang was the big "next" MCU focus, and that failed and died, not because of his bad off-screen behavior, but because the post Endgame movies weren't very good.

Having Mackie, who does not have franchise blockbuster leading man acting skills, headlining the Avengers and MCU just is NOT going to work. It looks like we'll just get more underwhelming mediocre movies headlined by a guy who hasn't got the acting chops.

This is sad. I loved the MCU since day one. After Endgame, the passion is gone. If huge changes don't come, I'm gonna have to divorce this b!tch.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 8:04 AM
*smiles while picturing Bob Iger and Kevin Feige being fired and replaced with competent men*

Who is leaving and who is coming in?

Are Hemsworth Thor and Renner Hawkeye being replaced with Mackie Falcon and Larson Carol Danvers?

Or are current characters being replaced with new actors as new Tony, Steve, Bruce, Natasha, Clint, Thor, etc.?
mountainman
mountainman - 2/12/2025, 8:14 AM
The Russos have their work cut out for them, having to try to make a coherent film out of the mess than has been Phases 4-5.
Spike101
Spike101 - 2/12/2025, 8:17 AM
I presume he means out with the new and in with the old? 🤭
gambgel
gambgel - 2/12/2025, 8:22 AM
Im sorry, but this whole "there are no Avengers, you need to start the Avengers" is bulls***.

Endgame ended with all the Avengers at Tony's funeral. Where the hell are Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, Antman, Wasp, Captain Marvel, Spiderman, Doctor Strange and co. then?

this is ridiculous. There ARE Avengers, they are just living their day to day lifes, but if there is a big threat again, they'll meet again and thats it. Its not rocket science. :|
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/12/2025, 8:23 AM
Russo Brothers explaining how they're going to fix this mess.

User Comment Image
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 2/12/2025, 8:27 AM
Respectfully, we have no clue what the current guard is. A few years ago, I would've assumed Sam Cap, Strange, Shang Chi, Cap Marvel, Hulk, Shuri's Panther, and Yelena.

Now we have Young Avenger setups, with Thunderbolts heavily rumored to end on a 'New or Dark Avengers' sting, all the while looking at other characters that have been introduced in recent years and reading scoop after scoop of "Actor returning for big film, but maybe not" headlines.

I truly believe that Marvel put way too much on their plate with these phases and in introducing dozens of new characters and story lines, they've finally hit a pile up with no way of knowing how to pay off everything they've set up.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder