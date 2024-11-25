AVENGERS: Here's The Latest On Whether DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Will Deal With Kang - Possible SPOILERS

While Marvel Studios has shifted focus to Doctor Doom for the remainder of the Multiverse Saga, we now have a small update on how Kang the Conqueror's absence could be handled in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

By JoshWilding - Nov 25, 2024 09:11 AM EST
We first met Kang's "He Who Remains" Variant at the end of Loki's first season. It was revealed that, following a Multiversal War, he was the last Kang standing and free to then create his own "Sacred Timeline" to rule over. 

Having grown bored with an eternity trapped at the end of time, He Who Remains hoped Loki and Sylvie would take his place. Instead, the latter killed him, though we'd later learn it was all part of Kang's plan as he knew he'd be resurrected after the failing Time Loom destroyed the TVA and branching timelines (all while leaving the Sacred Timeline to thrive). 

Loki refused to follow He Who Remains' path and instead created a new Multiverse powered by him, giving everyone free will and his friends at the TVA enough time to prepare for the war to come with Kang's Variants. 

We met one in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania when it was revealed the Council of Kangs had trapped Kang the Conquerer - who was seemingly killed by the lead heroes - in the Quantum Realm due to the threat he posed to their plans. And, in Loki season 2's closing moments, the TVA briefly mentioned that they were keeping an eye on Kang's Variants. 

Now you're up to speed, we're sure you'll agree that there are still a lot of stories to tell with the time-travelling villain. Instead, Jonathan Majors' legal issues and subsequent firing led Marvel Studios to rename Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as Avengers: Doomsday, swapping out Kang for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. 

Similar to Eternals' cliffhanger, it seems we're meant to assume the TVA dealt with his Variants before they could start a war, leaving the Ant-Man threequel's post-credits scene and the villain's story largely unresolved.

According to reliable insider @Crypitc4KQual, "Last [I] reported, his role was gonna be diminished and it seems now they're aiming for no presence whatsoever. Most [we get] is a Kang namedrop."

A namedrop would go some way in satisfying fans, even if it's just to confirm that Doom wiped out the Council. Marvel Studios could choose to just move on from Kang and pretend he never existed, but that would be akin to forgetting Thanos after his Guardians of the Galaxy role and all that Infinity Stones set-up. 

So, a disappointing update for the most part. Still, if you got this far, we have something else for you. In another X post, the insider has strongly hinted that there's been some movement on the Wolverine vs. Hulk project that was first rumoured to be in the works earlier this year.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

