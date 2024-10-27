AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - Josh Brolin Now Said To Be In Talks To Return As Thanos

We recently reported on a rumor that Thanos will likely appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, and we're now hearing that Josh Brolin has entered talks to reprise the role...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 27, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are shaping up to me massive MCU events, and the latter, in particular, could easily wind up being the most ambitious superhero movie ever made.

Even though no characters have been officially confirmed to appear just yet, the movie is expected to feature a new roster of Earth's Mightiest Heroes (the Thunderbolts* team are rumored to form the basis of these New Avengers) along with the surviving members of the original team. We have also heard that at least some variants will be involved, as well as characters from 20th Century Fox's Marvel movies.

Of course, we do know that Robert Downey Jr. will be back - but as Doctor Doom (who may or may not turn out to be a Tony Stark variant).

Just in case Secret Wars wasn't already sounding way too jam-packed, we recently reported that Thanos may also show up, and MTTSH is now claiming to have confirmed that Josh Brolin is in talks to reprise his role as the Mad Titan.

The scooper also mentions that Peter Parker will go to college in Spider-Man 4, though this wouldn't exactly be a major revelation.

How big a part Thanos will have obviously remains to be seen, but with so many other heroes and villains fighting for screen-time, we can't imagine he will have a significant role. There's been some speculation that the powerful villain might be involved in the creation of Battleworld with (or in place of) The Beyonder(s).

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumors May Reveal Plans For Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Deadpool, And Wolverine
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/27/2024, 3:03 PM
The " inevitable " comments are inevitable
Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/27/2024, 3:03 PM
Let me be FIRST to say - THEY ARE CREATIVELY [frick]ING BANKRUPT
Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/27/2024, 3:04 PM
@Batmangina - SECOND?
Huskers
Huskers - 10/27/2024, 3:05 PM
🤦🏻‍♂️ Desperate AF! MCU has become a joke.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 10/27/2024, 3:11 PM
@Huskers - He's gonna' be used to showcase Doom's power, just like in the storybook.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/27/2024, 3:15 PM
Stay away Brolin, it was bad enough that they turned Thanos into another Malekith in Endgame. The only reason they'd bring him back is to make him a jobber for the new villain or just throw away variant joke.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/27/2024, 3:17 PM
I wonder how them talks are going 🤔🤔

Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/27/2024, 3:21 PM
Yeah, it makes sense.

Every good villain must turn into a joke eventually.

Right Zemo?
LSHF
LSHF - 10/27/2024, 3:25 PM
In that case, bring back Natasha, too.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/27/2024, 3:26 PM
⬆️ can't believe that you guys don't want to see Doom rip this guys skeleton out thru his neck hole
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 10/27/2024, 3:28 PM
ENOUGH WITH THE DAMN PICTURE OF ROBERT DOWNEY WITH THE DAMN MASK!!!
RKSDooM
RKSDooM - 10/27/2024, 3:34 PM
Everyone crying in these comments apparently has no desire to see movie Doom rip out movie Thanos' spine like he did in the comics.

(They're all a bunch of seeping rectal sores, is what I'm saying.)
CoHost
CoHost - 10/27/2024, 3:36 PM
TIL you're 90
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/27/2024, 3:40 PM
bringing the old big bad in, only to make the new big bad into a bigger bad.
