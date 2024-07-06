AVENGERS 5: Predicting All 60 (Yes, 60) Marvel Characters Expected To Appear In The Movie
AVENGERS 5: Predicting All 60 (Yes, 60) Marvel Characters Expected To Appear In The Movie
IRON MAN: Robert Downey Jr. Says He's Surprisingly Open To MCU Return As Tony Stark
IRON MAN: Robert Downey Jr. Says He's "Surprisingly Open" To MCU Return As Tony Stark
AC1
AC1 - 6/7/2024, 5:34 AM
Dr Doom's face was torn apart by the machine he used to try and save his mother? I always thought that after years of saying his face was ruined it actually turned out he just had a small scar on his face but his vanity and obsession with perfection made him think it was "ruined" hence the mask.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2024, 5:40 AM
@AC1 - I think that was retconned to him being badly disfigured like you see in Secret Wars
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/7/2024, 5:51 AM
@AC1 - his story and its details have been changed multiple times, as has his face, wounds, and cause of disfigurement. His face was also healed in the original secret wars
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/7/2024, 5:54 AM
F*cking Hickman and his Doom wank, man...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2024, 5:59 AM
Hmmmm…

If true then they are taking inspiration from more Avengers stories then either of the Secret Wars titles so hopefully it doesn’t become a mess but we’ll see.

Going by the runs mentioned , I could see it being structured in that Kang instead of Mephisto rewrites atleast the main MCU to rid of himself of those heroes and is planning to do the same with the other universe (possibly by holding Loki hostage) until either Ant Man or Sylvie most probably in order to stop him have to go to various timelines or universe in order to gather up heroes there to take on this threat…

That’s me just spitballing atleast lol.

Also it makes sense they are using “Time Runs Out” as an influence since they have already taken the Incursion idea from it.

