Avengers: Secret Wars Rumored To Feature The Return Of Characters We Never Expected To See Again - Spoilers

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is extensive (to say the least), and we have heard that the movie will feature more than a few surprise appearances. But if even half of the rumors relating to Marvel Studios' plans for Secret Wars prove to be accurate, Doomsday's roster of heroes and villains will pale in comparison to the Multiverse Saga finale's lineup.

Now, we can add a few more familiar faces to the list - and it's probably safe to say that nobody expected to see any of these guys again!

Possible spoilers ahead.

As we know, most of the main actors from 20th Century Fox's original X-Men movies will reprise their roles in Doomsday, and according to scooper MTTSH, some of the X-Men: First Class cast will return for Secret Wars.

This means we could potentially see the likes of James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), and Nicholas Hoult (Beast) interacting with not only the OG cast but the MCU's roster of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

We fully expected Secret Wars to include characters from every corner of the Multiverse, but throwing the First Class mutants into the mix really would be a surprise. Doomsday is rumored to serve as a "swan-song" of a sort for the team that was introduced in Bryan Singer's first X-Men movie, and we assumed this would pave the way for a brand-new roster to debut in the long-awaited Marvel Studios reboot.

They may not have particularly significant roles, but it's difficult to imagine such highly in-demand stars agreeing to suit back up if it wasn't worth their while.

What do you make of this rumor? Any interest in seeing the X-Men: First Class cast return for Secret Wars?

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.