Avengers: Secret Wars Rumored To Feature The Return Of Characters We Never Expected To See Again - Spoilers

Avengers: Secret Wars Rumored To Feature The Return Of Characters We Never Expected To See Again - Spoilers

Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to feature a lot of characters as it is, but according to a new rumor, the movie will see the return of certain heroes we never thought we'd encounter again...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 22, 2026 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is extensive (to say the least), and we have heard that the movie will feature more than a few surprise appearances. But if even half of the rumors relating to Marvel Studios' plans for Secret Wars prove to be accurate, Doomsday's roster of heroes and villains will pale in comparison to the Multiverse Saga finale's lineup.

Now, we can add a few more familiar faces to the list - and it's probably safe to say that nobody expected to see any of these guys again!

Possible spoilers ahead.

As we know, most of the main actors from 20th Century Fox's original X-Men movies will reprise their roles in Doomsday, and according to scooper MTTSH, some of the X-Men: First Class cast will return for Secret Wars.

This means we could potentially see the likes of James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), and Nicholas Hoult (Beast) interacting with not only the OG cast but the MCU's roster of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

We fully expected Secret Wars to include characters from every corner of the Multiverse, but throwing the First Class mutants into the mix really would be a surprise. Doomsday is rumored to serve as a "swan-song" of a sort for the team that was introduced in Bryan Singer's first X-Men movie, and we assumed this would pave the way for a brand-new roster to debut in the long-awaited Marvel Studios reboot.

They may not have particularly significant roles, but it's difficult to imagine such highly in-demand stars agreeing to suit back up if it wasn't worth their while.

What do you make of this rumor? Any interest in seeing the X-Men: First Class cast return for Secret Wars?

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/22/2026, 10:29 AM

They should keep McAvoy and Fassbender in their roles moving forward. They work age-wise, and they are both great in the roles.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/22/2026, 10:33 AM
@DocSpock - completely agreed. Those two are phenomenal actors who took the roles seriously. I’d watch them play these characters forever. Oftentimes, those two were the only good aspects of the X-films they were in. Fassbender’s Magneto taking on those escaped Nazi officers in First Class is an all-timer comic book movie scene.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/22/2026, 11:00 AM
@DocSpock - Agreed. And pulling Magneto from his “past” timeline helps explain how he can have been a concentration camp victim (although a secondary mutation that slows his aging does that as well). I also want Snipes back as Blade with Cage’s Ghost Rider, so we’ll see.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/22/2026, 10:31 AM
User Comment Image
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 4/22/2026, 10:40 AM
I hope I'm wrong, but given the MCUs track record these past immediate years I hope they aren't sacrificing a well-written story for the anticipation of an overwhelming 'wow' factor just because all these characters are going to make it into the movie together.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/22/2026, 11:01 AM
@BadgerThorkin - It worked for me in DP and Wolverine. That flick was awesome fun! But yeah, handled the wrong way it can get messy and bloated.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/22/2026, 10:42 AM
Cameos II : the movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2026, 10:46 AM
Interesting if true…

Honestly , the only ones i would want are McAvoy & Fassbender as Xavier & Magneto.

User Comment Image

I love Sir Patrick Stewart & Ian McKellen in those roles but they are MY Charles and Erik!!.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/22/2026, 10:48 AM
CGI Chadwick Boseman
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/22/2026, 11:02 AM
@InfinitePunches - He was fantastic in the role, but that seems like bad taste.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/22/2026, 10:53 AM
Bring back Phil you cowards!
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/22/2026, 11:04 AM
Let's get to Doomsday before we start with the Secret Wars rumors.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 4/22/2026, 11:15 AM
Yay more FoX-Men characters

User Comment Image
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/22/2026, 11:23 AM
Edward Norton

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