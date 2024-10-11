AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumors May Reveal Plans For Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Deadpool, And Wolverine

With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars both in pre-production and the former set to begin shooting in the coming months, the rumour mill is only going to continue churning out wild claims about both movies.

It's down to you to decide whether you believe them or not but the latest claim to reveal new insights into the role three major characters will play in the two-part conclusion to the Multiverse Saga.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Tom Holland's Spider-Man is still expected to be Avengers: Doomsday's lead. However, the wall-crawler will have a smaller part to play in Secret Wars.

This comes shortly after we learned of plans for Andrew Garfield's web-slinger to have a "big role" in the latter.

As for Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Logan - hot off their team-up in Deadpool & Wolverine - they're set to appear in Doomsday but will have a "huge role" in Secret Wars. It's beginning to feel like those claims about the second movie heavily focusing on Multiversal Variants were accurate, eh?

We'd advise taking these claims with a pinch of salt for now as the leaker is nothing if not hit-or-miss. Still, their Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scoops were spot on so only time will tell.

"Susan [Downey]and I were sitting down with Feige at one point and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back...' and Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?'" Robert Downey Jr. recently said of his MCU return as Doctor Doom. "And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.'"

"Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right.' So then I said to Kevin, 'Can I go talk to Bob Iger?' He goes, 'About?' I go, 'About everything. I'd gone to Bob's house and I don't know how to describe that experience."

"I've had a lot of really cool experiences, but I go to Iger's pad, we sit down and he goes, 'I like it.' I was like, 'He likes it.' He said, 'Come by the Imagineering Campus,'" the actor continued. "Feige and I go to the Imagineering Campus and you want to talk about two guys that are not easy to have their minds blown, let alone at the same time...I can't say too much, but what is going on there right now is so beyond my expectation of what was possible."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.