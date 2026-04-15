Avengers: Secret Wars Spoilers Reveal How Battleworld Is Created, New Team, And Post-Reboot MCU Plans

Avengers: Secret Wars arrives in theaters next December, and while the movie hasn't even started shooting yet, some rumoured new story details have been revealed by The Cosmic Circus.

As we're sure you're aware, the movie is expected to reboot the MCU, creating a world where the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man all exist in the same reality. When the site's Alex Perez was asked what that would look like, he said that it's very much the "same as before...except now, mutants will be more prominent, and The Fantastic Four will be living among 616."

Back to Avengers: Secret Wars, and while the site doesn't expect the Defenders and Guardians of the Galaxy to factor into the movie, it seems we can expect Tom Holland's Spider-Man to have a "relevant" role, whatever that means.

As for Doctor Doom's Battleworld, Perez writes, "Aside from a literal handful of heroes and villains, practically everyone will be under Doom’s control, living in a more medieval version of what Wanda did in Westview. Literally think WandaVision meets 'What If...? The Avengers Assembled in 1602,' and that’s the introductory premise to Secret Wars."

"Aside from that, there is something plotwise that Doom does in the movie that has only ever been done in the MCU by two other people up until now," he adds, "and it points to Wanda being the one who grants him this ability."

Reading between the lines, the insider is likely referring to the Scarlet Witch and Wiccan's ability to create new realities (Westview and the Witches' Road).

Doom, using a combination of powers—stolen from Wanda Maximoff, Loki, and Franklin Richards—to create a reality he can rule over as God Emperor, follows the comics, as does this next point. Just like in the Secret Wars comic, there will be a group of survivors from Earth-616, but Perez says, "They'll definitely be younger. Much, much, much younger."

Will it be down to the Young Avengers, or even the children of characters like Steve Rogers, Thor, and Tony Stark, to save the day in Avengers: Secret Wars? It certainly sounds that way.

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.