Avengers: Secret Wars Spoilers Reveal How Battleworld Is Created, New Team, And Post-Reboot MCU Plans

Avengers: Secret Wars Spoilers Reveal How Battleworld Is Created, New Team, And Post-Reboot MCU Plans

New Avengers: Secret Wars details have been revealed, including how Battleworld is created, a new team of heroes who will be key to the movie's story, and what the MCU will look like in 2028.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2026 05:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Avengers: Secret Wars arrives in theaters next December, and while the movie hasn't even started shooting yet, some rumoured new story details have been revealed by The Cosmic Circus.

As we're sure you're aware, the movie is expected to reboot the MCU, creating a world where the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man all exist in the same reality. When the site's Alex Perez was asked what that would look like, he said that it's very much the "same as before...except now, mutants will be more prominent, and The Fantastic Four will be living among 616."

Back to Avengers: Secret Wars, and while the site doesn't expect the Defenders and Guardians of the Galaxy to factor into the movie, it seems we can expect Tom Holland's Spider-Man to have a "relevant" role, whatever that means.

As for Doctor Doom's Battleworld, Perez writes, "Aside from a literal handful of heroes and villains, practically everyone will be under Doom’s control, living in a more medieval version of what Wanda did in Westview. Literally think WandaVision meets 'What If...? The Avengers Assembled in 1602,' and that’s the introductory premise to Secret Wars."

"Aside from that, there is something plotwise that Doom does in the movie that has only ever been done in the MCU by two other people up until now," he adds, "and it points to Wanda being the one who grants him this ability."

Reading between the lines, the insider is likely referring to the Scarlet Witch and Wiccan's ability to create new realities (Westview and the Witches' Road). 

Doom, using a combination of powers—stolen from Wanda Maximoff, Loki, and Franklin Richards—to create a reality he can rule over as God Emperor, follows the comics, as does this next point. Just like in the Secret Wars comic, there will be a group of survivors from Earth-616, but Perez says, "They'll definitely be younger. Much, much, much younger."

Will it be down to the Young Avengers, or even the children of characters like Steve Rogers, Thor, and Tony Stark, to save the day in Avengers: Secret Wars? It certainly sounds that way. 

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2026, 5:54 PM
Yeah , I don’t expect the MCU to change much post SW besides the FF & X-Men being integrated into the universe aswell as perhaps retconning events & such they regret but we’ll see…

Why would they start completely from scratch on a universe they have taken almost 2 decades to build over the loud crying of some “fans”?.

Anyway , I would love if we get some of the retrofuturistic aesthetic of FF into the new-ish MCU but Marvel is so much about “the world outside our window” that doing that wouldn’t fit the motto imo.

Also it sounds like the Young Avengers/Champions or their children will be the Earth 616 survivors which could work given the themes of parents & children aswell as legacy that a couple of the teasers played with but we’ll see.

Oh and Medieval Battleworld for the win!!.
Yellow
Yellow - 4/15/2026, 5:56 PM
The "kids saving the day" sounds awful.
Man, that's so anime coded, I hate it.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 4/15/2026, 5:59 PM
@Yellow - Agreed. No one wants the Young Avengers as the focus of this. That part sounds horrible. Hope it’s note true and they have a smaller role.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/15/2026, 6:07 PM
Aside from integrating the F4 and mutants, I don't expect that drastic of a change. Besides, it'll be a few years after SW before any significant recasts.
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KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/15/2026, 6:22 PM
"Just like in the Secret Wars comic, there will be a group of survivors from Earth-616, but Perez says, "They'll definitely be younger. Much, much, much younger."

User Comment Image

We went from this:

User Comment Image

To this:

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And you wanna run that back????!!!

User Comment Image




User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/15/2026, 6:37 PM
Oh god no. If they're planning on The Young Avengers being the ones to take down Doom in Secrer Wars then they might as well just throw in the towel now.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/15/2026, 6:38 PM
Also....what happened to everyone? I havent been here in a while but why do the comments look like a ghost town in every article?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/15/2026, 6:53 PM
@CorndogBurglar - now that you mention it.... yeah it's weird
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/15/2026, 6:54 PM
@ProfessorWhy - I was wondering if something happened that caused a mass banning or mass exodus or something?
Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 4/15/2026, 6:41 PM
There will be a new Iron Man movie. With how successful the old ones were they probably will be rebooting IM. I wouldn't be surprised if the bones of Armor Wars become that instead.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/15/2026, 6:51 PM
@Hobmoblin - Honestly, they should use this opportunity to fix and streamline everything.

Bring back dead characters like Steve, Tony, and T'Challa. Even if they need to be recast. A Marvel Universe without those characters is weird and feels wrong.

Only stick to main characters for movies:

Spider-Man
Iron Man
Captain America
Thor
X-Men
Wolverine
Guardians of the Galaxy
Avengers
Deadpool

Everyone else should be side characters in those movies, as they have always been in comics.

Keep spin offs or other characters for tv shows. But only MEANINGFUL characters:

Daredevil
Punisher
Heroes for Hire
Luke Cage
Iron Fist
Jessica Jones
Any X-Men spin offs (X-Force, X-Factor, solo characters, etc)

Just quit making crap no one cares to watch that isn't profitable.

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