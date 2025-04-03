RUMOR: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Will Have A "Huge" Role In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - But What About DOOMSDAY?

While it's a given that Hugh Jackman will return in the next Avengers movies, we now have additional details on the extent of Wolverine's role in Doomsday and Secret Wars. You can find out more here...

By JoshWilding - Apr 03, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Deadpool & Wolverine was Marvel Studios’ first R-Rated movie and grossed over $1.3 billion last summer. The threequel proved that not every MCU title needs to be PG-13 and served as a stark reminder of what a huge box office draw Hugh Jackman is when he unsheathes Logan’s claws.

That takes nothing away from Ryan Reynolds or Deadpool; however, Wolverine, like Spider-Man, remains one of Marvel’s most popular characters, and when you combine that with Jackman's iconic take on the X-Man, interest only increases.

It's no great surprise then that the Australian actor is expected to return as Logan in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. His involvement in both movies has been rumoured for months now, so that's not exactly new information. 

However, scooper Daniel Richtman has shed some light on the extent of Jackman's role in the two-part Multiverse Saga finale.

He claims that this Wolverine Variant will have a "huge role" in Secret Wars, with what looks "like only a cameo" in Doomsday. While that latter point will disappoint some fans, it should give the returning X-Men a chance to shine before their most popular member takes centre stage. 

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked last July whether another actor could ever play Wolverine and responded:

"Yes. You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well. I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us. So, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way. I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake."

"As comic readers know, there have been various and very, very different versions of these characters over the decades. It would be fun to explore different ones someday down the line. Again, we don’t have immediate plans by any means. But in the decades to come, I think it’s inevitable. If that happens, it would have to be a very different and bold reinterpretation of [the character] because no one will be as great as Hugh Jackman at doing his version of Wolverine."

That’s all well and good, but something tells us that if Feige gets the chance to keep Jackman on board for a little longer, he's not going to miss out on making it happen.

There have already been rumblings about the actor sticking around beyond Secret Wars, but for now, the focus looks to be on having this iconic version of Logan finally share the screen with the Avengers and Spider-Man. Deadpool is bound to be by his side, though, especially as we know Thor will eventually cry over the downed Merc with the Mouth.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

dracula
dracula - 4/3/2025, 10:54 AM
No way they would miss out on reuniting the og x men cast
PC04
PC04 - 4/3/2025, 10:56 AM
@dracula - In proper X-Men costumes I hope!
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 11:55 AM
YES!!!
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/3/2025, 10:55 AM
In the decades to come...
GessWhoBack
GessWhoBack - 4/3/2025, 11:00 AM
GessWhoBack!!
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/3/2025, 11:02 AM
Go ahead let him be in both movies and just recast after that. No more Hugh as Logan. Never been a huge fan of him as Wolverine but I accepted him as the character. To this day I still haven't seen Logan from beginning to end.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 4/3/2025, 11:04 AM
I think in the way that Endgame was the “sendoff” for the OG Avengers, Secret Wars will be the “sendoff” for all the OG Marvel leads like Hugh, Tobey, etc.

So Doomsday will focus on the current MCU roster and setup for the multiverse to be saved/reset by a team consisting of Hugh Wolverine, Tobey Spidey, Hemsworth’s Thor, Ruffalo Hulk, Snipes Blade, and then a wildcard like Scarlet Witch or Storm.

Just a guess.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 11:58 AM
@SheepishOne - send off? They're all still around except for ScarJo. Doesn't seem like they went anywhere. And what was the purpose of that poignant sendoff they gave the Fox characters at the end of D&W? That was a nice little touch, when it had actual meaning. Just like RDJ's good-bye.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/3/2025, 11:05 AM
The OG xmen reuniting in comic accurate suits + Gambit will be worth seeing the next one in theaters. They’re doing what I thought they should’ve done right after Days & Future past. Ppl are callin em senior citizens but i think of them as seasoned
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 11:09 AM
That sounds about right imo…

The Multiverse Saga (regardless of how people have felt about it) has been partly a love letter to the Marvel films , good or bad pre-MCU so makes sense to give one of if not THE most iconic Marvel “hero” of the time a major role in one of these Avengers films because likely this is the last time to do so so why not?.

Plus , hopefully this gives time to shine for other characters in Doomsday such as Marsden’s Cyclops or Cumming’s Nightcrawler etc.

However after this , I want a full clean slate for the MCU X-Men!!.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 4/3/2025, 11:18 AM
I bet Wolverine has more than a cameo in Doomsday, but not a huge role. And could see his role being bigger in Secret Wars for sure. So this tracks and is probably directionally correct.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/3/2025, 11:19 AM
There is no way Jackman isn’t in this after the casting announcement if so many other Fox characters.

Likely they held back on some bigger names to either have another announcement later, or trying to keep some things under wraps.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/3/2025, 11:30 AM
User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 4/3/2025, 11:48 AM
Too many comments about Jackmans “iconic” Wolverine gloss over the fact that he’s been the ONLY Wolverine.

When the FoX-Men first came out, I too was a huge fan. But only bc there was nothing else to compare against. 20+ years later, having seen what the MCU has accomplished, makes me look back at the FoX-Men with embarrassment.

Seeing Jackman in a comic book accurate costume was great and all, but I’m so over him as Wolverine. Let him have his second last hurrah (Logan was 1st) and let’s all finally move on to a newer fresher potentially better take, with a younger actor who can play the role for another 20 years.

I’ll never understand why ppl get so hung up on the actors playing roles, when it’s the character they’re playing that’s actually important.


Give me the new X-Men over the old FoX-Men any day of the year
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 12:01 PM
@MuadDib - come on now. Embarrassment seems a little harsh. X2 still is iconic and the MCU has stained itself considerably the past few years. I'd take quite a few of those old Fox movies over anything Disney has puked out since EG. I agree that it's time for a new Logan and a proper new group of X-Men, but I'm not going to poo poo the past. If it wasn't for that there would be no MCU. Blade was in there too and he's still the schizz-nizz. I can't defend Elecktra,
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 11:55 AM
Hugh is definitely starting to look his age. It comes for us all I reckon, and staying in shape like that sure doesn't get any easier. He must be taking that Disney special sauce.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/3/2025, 12:01 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 12:03 PM
@AllsNotGood - lol. Why not? Does it even matter anymore?

