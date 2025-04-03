RUMOR: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Will Have A "Huge" Role In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - But What About DOOMSDAY?

Deadpool & Wolverine was Marvel Studios’ first R-Rated movie and grossed over $1.3 billion last summer. The threequel proved that not every MCU title needs to be PG-13 and served as a stark reminder of what a huge box office draw Hugh Jackman is when he unsheathes Logan’s claws.

That takes nothing away from Ryan Reynolds or Deadpool; however, Wolverine, like Spider-Man, remains one of Marvel’s most popular characters, and when you combine that with Jackman's iconic take on the X-Man, interest only increases.

It's no great surprise then that the Australian actor is expected to return as Logan in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. His involvement in both movies has been rumoured for months now, so that's not exactly new information.

However, scooper Daniel Richtman has shed some light on the extent of Jackman's role in the two-part Multiverse Saga finale.

He claims that this Wolverine Variant will have a "huge role" in Secret Wars, with what looks "like only a cameo" in Doomsday. While that latter point will disappoint some fans, it should give the returning X-Men a chance to shine before their most popular member takes centre stage.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked last July whether another actor could ever play Wolverine and responded:

"Yes. You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well. I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us. So, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way. I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake." "As comic readers know, there have been various and very, very different versions of these characters over the decades. It would be fun to explore different ones someday down the line. Again, we don’t have immediate plans by any means. But in the decades to come, I think it’s inevitable. If that happens, it would have to be a very different and bold reinterpretation of [the character] because no one will be as great as Hugh Jackman at doing his version of Wolverine."

That’s all well and good, but something tells us that if Feige gets the chance to keep Jackman on board for a little longer, he's not going to miss out on making it happen.

There have already been rumblings about the actor sticking around beyond Secret Wars, but for now, the focus looks to be on having this iconic version of Logan finally share the screen with the Avengers and Spider-Man. Deadpool is bound to be by his side, though, especially as we know Thor will eventually cry over the downed Merc with the Mouth.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.