Ryan Reynolds Shares Huge Update On Deadpool's MCU Future And Why He'll NEVER Join The Avengers Or X-Men

Ryan Reynolds Shares Huge Update On Deadpool's MCU Future And Why He'll NEVER Join The Avengers Or X-Men

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has shared a huge update on Wade Wilson's character, revealing whether Deadpool 4 will happen and why he doesn't want to see the Merc ever join a superhero team...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 13, 2024 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has been dodging questions about a potential Deadpool 4 since before the team-up was released. Marvel Studios is bound to want more of the Merc with the Mouth after the movie's record-breaking box office success but if the actor isn't on board, then they're sh*t out of luck! 

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds reiterated his previous comments about where things stand with Wade Wilson. However, he also revealed what he doesn't want to do with the character moving forward. 

"There are no updates to share just yet," he said of Deadpool's MCU future. "But I trust Kevin and [Marvel exec] Lou D’Esposito with my life. The character trait I love most about Deadpool is that he’s a fanboy. His enthusiasm and longing to be part of a team is really endearing to me. It’s his overarching wish-fulfillment story."

"But I don’t think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man," Reynolds confirmed. "If he becomes either, we’re at the end."

Asked if that means he'd turn down Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or even the eventual X-Men reboot, he responded, "Just the opposite! I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted."

"His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey," Reynolds confirmed. 

Based on these remarks, it appears any solo Deadpool movies that do happen will pair the character up with other superheroes because, as Reynolds put it, "I have some pitches and ideas, but none of them center on Deadpool. He is a great supporting or ensemble player. And I would always want Deadpool and Wolverine to be paired in some way."

"Centering Deadpool works best if you take everything away from him and put his back against the wall. I can’t really do that again. A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant. That doesn’t mean sacrificing fun. There is still an arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful."

Deadpool 4 is looking increasingly unlikely, but a Wolverine movie with Deadpool as a supporting character? That might be what the future holds in store for the anti-hero. Wolverine & Deadpool perhaps? Or could Wade show up in that rumoured Wolverine & Hulk movie? We'll have to wait and see.

The trade also reveals that Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are set to star in Boy Band, a movie about former boy band members who reunite as middle-aged men. Shawn Levy is set to produce, though there's no word on whether he'll direct. 

Let us know your thoughts on these comments in the usual place.

DEADPOOL Joins Forces With Kidpool And WONDER WOMAN Star Lynda Carter For SickKids Campaign Video
Related:

DEADPOOL Joins Forces With Kidpool And WONDER WOMAN Star Lynda Carter For SickKids Campaign Video
AVENGERS: Here's The Latest On Whether DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Will Deal With Kang - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: Here's The Latest On Whether DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Will Deal With Kang - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/13/2024, 3:01 PM
What Joss writes "Ryan Reynolds Shares Huge Update"
What Reynolds says "There are no updates to share just yet".


frottage
frottage - 12/13/2024, 3:03 PM
DP is clearly comfortable being a team player (X-Force) so saying he can't be part of the Avengers or X-Men is a cop out. He can be part of that team, he can be a poor team player, he can get things wrong, he can cause more problems by trying to do the right thing, but perhaps this is a way of RR keeping control.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/13/2024, 3:09 PM
@frottage - Man, I am so glad you weighed in here. Here I was listening to the producer/actor who's shepherded this franchise through three hit movies, grossing nearly $3B, but I should have waited for the real expert to weigh in.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 3:14 PM
It’s really cool to get such an insight into how Ryan views Deadpool or his version atleast , alot of which I agree with honestly especially in that he shouldn’t become an Avenger or X-Man ever.

I wouldn’t mind getting another Deadpool film but if we’lll we get cameos or supporting roles in other properties where he fits then I’m cool with that too!!.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/13/2024, 3:23 PM
But an X-Force movie just makes so much sense at this point now that the character is allies with Logan and Cable like the comics🤷🏾‍♂️
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/13/2024, 3:37 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Fortunately, X-Force is neither The Avengers nor The X-Men.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder