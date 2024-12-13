Ryan Reynolds Shares Huge Update On Deadpool's MCU Future And Why He'll NEVER Join The Avengers Or X-Men

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has been dodging questions about a potential Deadpool 4 since before the team-up was released. Marvel Studios is bound to want more of the Merc with the Mouth after the movie's record-breaking box office success but if the actor isn't on board, then they're sh*t out of luck!

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds reiterated his previous comments about where things stand with Wade Wilson. However, he also revealed what he doesn't want to do with the character moving forward.

"There are no updates to share just yet," he said of Deadpool's MCU future. "But I trust Kevin and [Marvel exec] Lou D’Esposito with my life. The character trait I love most about Deadpool is that he’s a fanboy. His enthusiasm and longing to be part of a team is really endearing to me. It’s his overarching wish-fulfillment story."

"But I don’t think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man," Reynolds confirmed. "If he becomes either, we’re at the end."

Asked if that means he'd turn down Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or even the eventual X-Men reboot, he responded, "Just the opposite! I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted."

"His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey," Reynolds confirmed.

Based on these remarks, it appears any solo Deadpool movies that do happen will pair the character up with other superheroes because, as Reynolds put it, "I have some pitches and ideas, but none of them center on Deadpool. He is a great supporting or ensemble player. And I would always want Deadpool and Wolverine to be paired in some way."

"Centering Deadpool works best if you take everything away from him and put his back against the wall. I can’t really do that again. A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant. That doesn’t mean sacrificing fun. There is still an arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful."

Deadpool 4 is looking increasingly unlikely, but a Wolverine movie with Deadpool as a supporting character? That might be what the future holds in store for the anti-hero. Wolverine & Deadpool perhaps? Or could Wade show up in that rumoured Wolverine & Hulk movie? We'll have to wait and see.

The trade also reveals that Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are set to star in Boy Band, a movie about former boy band members who reunite as middle-aged men. Shawn Levy is set to produce, though there's no word on whether he'll direct.

Let us know your thoughts on these comments in the usual place.