Some Intriguing, Spoilery Rumors For AVENGERS: SECRET WARS, DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, And More Have Surfaced

After middling reviews and lower-than-expected box office takings, Marvel Studios is looking to get the Multiverse Saga back on the right track. Only two more live-action projects are heading our way in 2024, with Deadpool & Wolverine and Agatha both on the horizon.

The former is yet another Multiversal adventure and, if past reports are to be believed, one which sets the stage for the next Avengers movies.

We've already heard rumblings that Logan star Dafne Keen might show up as an older X-23 in the threequel and, according to @ScarletWitchUpd, they've seen a CV confirming she is indeed part of the movie. The X account doesn't share any additional details for fear of getting that person in trouble, but we're hoping this means we'll see the now-19-year-old suit up as the female Wolverine from the comics.

Back to the Avengers franchise, though, and scooper @MyTimeToShineH just dropped an intriguing piece of intel too.

Apparently, "Hugh Jackman told Marvel he will return for Secret Wars but only if he'll get to interact with Tobey [Maguire] and [Robert Downey Jr.]." We doubt that's make or break for the actor (especially given the money he'll likely be offered to reprise the role of Wolverine), but, understandably, Jackman hopes to share the screen with two of his fellow superhero icons.

Avengers: Secret Wars is still a ways off, but Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts head our way in 2025.

Daniel Richtman reports that the latter is now filming but, for some reason, doesn't expect us to catch sight of The Sentry for a while yet. As for Sam Wilson's return, Adamantium and Tiamut's remains (now dubbed "Celestial Island") are expected to remain key plot points after reshoots.

Here's the latest, mostly familiar, piece of Deadpool & Wolverine promo art to do the rounds online this week as well:

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.