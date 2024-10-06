AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumored Details Reveal Comic Book Inspiration, Two-Parter Plans, And More
AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumored Details Reveal Comic Book Inspiration, Two-Parter Plans, And More
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/10/2024, 12:21 PM
And why replace kang ? Jonathan majors is amazing stop poisoning the well pal
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/10/2024, 1:03 PM
@Malatrova15 - Make Mephisto responsible for Kang beating up his girlfriend and then they kiss but make sure all the black guys are wearing masks for Chiner.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/10/2024, 1:07 PM
@Batmangina - Once again, you forgot the transgender pegging.

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/10/2024, 1:11 PM
@Malatrova15 - Kang and his Queen, Doctor Doom!
The MCU is saved!

User Comment Image
GeekLegionofDoom
GeekLegionofDoom - 6/10/2024, 12:21 PM
Well it won't be Mephisto for a start, because it won't get a Chinese release if they feature him
GeekLegionofDoom
GeekLegionofDoom - 6/10/2024, 12:26 PM
@GeekLegionofDoom - and i know he's in Ironheart. But thats why he's there and not anything major, because that isn't expected to make much impact
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/10/2024, 12:29 PM
@GeekLegionofDoom - why?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/10/2024, 12:36 PM
@GeekLegionofDoom - but they love mephisto in china i mean look what they do to dogs and cats and how they act when some baby gets trampled ok the streets ...ansolute Mephisto fans
GeekLegionofDoom
GeekLegionofDoom - 6/10/2024, 1:14 PM
@KennKathleen - Chinese ( and some other countries ) have some tight rules for depictions of Devil/Satan/Demon kind of things in film. This is why Mephisto has been relegated to the least anticiapted upcoming Marvel project
S8R8M
S8R8M - 6/10/2024, 12:29 PM
Instead of A:Kang Dynasty/5. How about A:Age of Ultron Part 2????
Order66
Order66 - 6/10/2024, 12:30 PM
They built up Kang and his Kang variant army so they better finish that story. Still should be Kang Dynasty and just recast him. Simple.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/10/2024, 12:57 PM
@Order66 - No one watched Ant-Man 3, and practically no one watched either Loki season.

It would be incredibly easy to move on from Kang. The vase majority of people who checked out after No Way Home and Guardians 3 have no idea who Kang is, and those are the people Disney should be desperate to bring back.
The1st
The1st - 6/10/2024, 1:16 PM
@Order66 - I thought Giancarlo could have been the definitive Kang, but I guess that was a little too on the nose for both parties. Feels like a missed opportunity.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/10/2024, 1:17 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Yeah, they COULD just assume he died at the end of AM3 and do a fast and loose expelling of the Kang hoard.

I don’t think that would be satisfying at all, but it’s possible.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/10/2024, 1:39 PM
@JustAWaffle - Bingo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 12:39 PM
They don’t need to replace Kang or whatever variant of his they use…

I get the whole “he was beaten by ants” thing which is a complain I’m tired of and not even really true since he comes back from that and beats the living hell out of Scott until Wasp interferes.

Plus even though he had his army & stuff somewhat , he still wasn’t really at full power so there’s a caveat imo.

However , I would like someone like Ultron back in the main universe…

I always thought it would be a cool psychological thriller-esque story of him having had survived somehow in Vision’s mind stone and it becomes thus mental battle between them to assert dominance as the former tries to take over the latter but I don’t think you can do that now.

Plus , it would have been great to have Bettany & Spader opposite each other again.

MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/10/2024, 12:41 PM
most people that go to see the movies don't watch the shows, especially What If, so i would LOVE to see Infinity Ultron in these movies. The show made him out to be a big badass and the movies could go even further. Otherwise, Galactus or Doom. Thats the list. none of that other BS here
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/10/2024, 12:56 PM
Beyonder and Doom.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/10/2024, 1:15 PM
another sh1tlist.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/10/2024, 1:18 PM
Squadron Supreme!

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/10/2024, 1:27 PM
@Nomis929 - Long overdue.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/10/2024, 1:47 PM
Galactus will be better fit unless ultron comes back bigger and stronger

