AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY's Title Change Has Now Been Confirmed By Marvel Studios

Various outlets have reported that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has lost its title internally at Marvel Studios, but it's finally been made official.

Disney recently held a presentation for investors which included a timeline for upcoming MCU movies and TV shows. There are no major revelations here, but we're sure you'll notice that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is listed as simply Avengers 5. For the time being, Avengers: Secret Wars still has its title.

There have previously been rumblings we're now getting Secret Wars - Part 1 and Secret Wars - Part 2; even before Jonathan Majors' legal troubles, it's thought Marvel Studios planned to shift the spotlight away from Kang after dropping the ball on the villain in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The studio's executives supposedly believed they'd got the movie right, trusting writer Jeff Loveness to set the stage for the next Avengers movies by having Kang the Conqueror - the main Kang Variant - defeated by Ant-Man.

Last year, we learned that Loveness was fired from working on Avengers 5 due to the response to the Ant-Man threequel and not because Marvel Studios is moving away from Kang.

It was said that his version of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty had the majority of the Multiverse Saga's leads (minus Thor, for some reason) battling Kang's Variants on Earth. Despite the villain's presence, the story was supposedly largely grounded and light on full-blown Multiversal elements.

Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron is now penning both movies, and his vision is thought to be similar but puts a greater emphasis on the Multiverse before giving alternate reality heroes a much larger role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Not too long ago, a rumour started circulating online suggesting Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo is the frontrunner to replace Majors as Kang in the MCU.

"You know, listen. My team has had conversations with Marvel about some aspect of the MCU for years. Do I know this to be true or not? I actually don’t know," the actor said last month. "I feel like my team doesn’t bring me something unless it’s real. So I don’t know. I could be in conversation, but I’m not sure. I would welcome a conversation around it."

"Whatever they’re working out with Jonathan [Majors] and his legacy in the MCU, I feel like I just have to be in my own lane, whatever that is. There’s hearsay, there’s conversations, but I’m not even sure because I feel like nothing comes to me until something’s real. But I’d be down with it."

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow on May 7, 2027.