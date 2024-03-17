AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY's Title Change Has Now Been Confirmed By Marvel Studios

There have been rumblings for a while that Marvel Studios has dropped The Kang Dynasty from Avengers 5, and that's been made official during a recent presentation by The Walt Disney Company. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 17, 2024 07:03 AM EST

Various outlets have reported that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has lost its title internally at Marvel Studios, but it's finally been made official. 

Disney recently held a presentation for investors which included a timeline for upcoming MCU movies and TV shows. There are no major revelations here, but we're sure you'll notice that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is listed as simply Avengers 5. For the time being, Avengers: Secret Wars still has its title. 

There have previously been rumblings we're now getting Secret Wars - Part 1 and Secret Wars - Part 2; even before Jonathan Majors' legal troubles, it's thought Marvel Studios planned to shift the spotlight away from Kang after dropping the ball on the villain in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

The studio's executives supposedly believed they'd got the movie right, trusting writer Jeff Loveness to set the stage for the next Avengers movies by having Kang the Conqueror - the main Kang Variant - defeated by Ant-Man. 

Last year, we learned that Loveness was fired from working on Avengers 5 due to the response to the Ant-Man threequel and not because Marvel Studios is moving away from Kang. 

It was said that his version of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty had the majority of the Multiverse Saga's leads (minus Thor, for some reason) battling Kang's Variants on Earth. Despite the villain's presence, the story was supposedly largely grounded and light on full-blown Multiversal elements. 

Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron is now penning both movies, and his vision is thought to be similar but puts a greater emphasis on the Multiverse before giving alternate reality heroes a much larger role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Not too long ago, a rumour started circulating online suggesting Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo is the frontrunner to replace Majors as Kang in the MCU.

"You know, listen. My team has had conversations with Marvel about some aspect of the MCU for years. Do I know this to be true or not? I actually don’t know," the actor said last month. "I feel like my team doesn’t bring me something unless it’s real. So I don’t know. I could be in conversation, but I’m not sure. I would welcome a conversation around it."

"Whatever they’re working out with Jonathan [Majors] and his legacy in the MCU, I feel like I just have to be in my own lane, whatever that is. There’s hearsay, there’s conversations, but I’m not even sure because I feel like nothing comes to me until something’s real. But I’d be down with it."

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow on May 7, 2027.

AVENGERS: Colman Domingo Addresses Kang Rumors; My Team Has Had Conversations With Marvel For Years
TENET Star John David Washington Rumored To Be On Marvel Studios' Radar To Play The New Kang
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 3/17/2024, 7:47 AM
Do we even have any avengers left
rychlec
rychlec - 3/17/2024, 7:56 AM
@WhateverItTakes - Yes... the Russo Brothers.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/17/2024, 8:03 AM
@WhateverItTakes - Since Strange was never officially confirmed an Avenger, there's still Spider-man, Thor and Hawkeye who've barely had much interactions between each other. White Vision is still a possibility and Rhodey might still be involved although he hasn't done anything Avengers related since Age of Ultron apparently soo there's at least 3-4 characters they could use that people might still give a shit about.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 3/17/2024, 8:15 AM
@HashTagSwagg - but you do know what they are going to do they are going to put a bit of side characters that nobody cares about front and center
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/17/2024, 8:19 AM
@WhateverItTakes -
User Comment Image

I'm sure we'll start giving a shit about those other characters by then.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 3/17/2024, 8:22 AM
@WhateverItTakes - I don't know, I think they'll try to use variants, actors from previous movies to draw people to cinemas again
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/17/2024, 8:31 AM
@WhateverItTakes - don't really know what constitutes as being an Avenger anymore. Don't need most to be Avengers anyway, but rather part of multiple teams:

- Avengers: Black Panther, White Vision, Captain America, Hulk, Deadpool, Daredevil, Echo
- Ultimates: Thor, Rocket, Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam, Phyla, Captain Marvel, Nova
- West Coast Avengers: Shang-Chi, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ant-Man, Wasp, Rhodey, Wonder Man
- Midnight Sons: Doctor Strange, Blade, Black Knight, Elsa, Moon Knight, Werewolf, Man-Thing, Agatha
- Young Avengers: Spider-Man, Kate, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, Ironheart
- Thunderbolts: Yelena, Bucky, Ghost, USAgent, Red Guardian, Taskmaster, Sentry

So, to answer your question: yes, there are Avengers (recruits). And that's not even to consider characters like Captain Carter, Binary and other superheroes from the Multiverse.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2024, 8:05 AM
Not really surprising but still sucks since it was a great title imo.

Man , Majors really had the quickest rise & fall I’ve ever seen smh…

Putting aside his personal life , I personally thought he did well as Kang and all the other variants he had portrayed thus far but they really shouldn’t have made him the only face we saw in The Council of Kangs.

I just hope Marvel still recasts the role rather then just discarding the character & storyline because I want to see it followed through and feel it still has potential.

Get Colman Domingo as “Prime Kang” , dude has the right gravitas for the role!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
SethBullock
SethBullock - 3/17/2024, 8:09 AM
Lame, they should just finish the story they wanted to tell, but hiring good directors and writers to tell it.

Kang had a lot of potential, even the multiverse and the time travel stuff, only problem has been the terrible writing and the lack of real talent behind all the last MCU movies, plus some bad decisions that made zero sense.

Majors legal problems have not helped either, but there are many ways to fix that.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 3/17/2024, 8:11 AM
Not to fix his legal problems, lol, I meant to explain a new actor playing the Kang role.
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 3/17/2024, 8:10 AM
Really hope this turns into Avengers vs (Fo)X-Men, having those universes colide in an Incursion, with battle world being created at the end leading into Secret Wars
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 3/17/2024, 8:10 AM
I'm guessing the Beyonder(s) will be the main villan. Still a possibility that Kang will be a secondary or the true/final villan at the end of the movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2024, 8:13 AM
@ATrueHero1987 - Beyond in the MCU might still be a variant of Kang if the rumors are true.

That way they can still keep it connected to that without having to introduce a whole new threat.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 3/17/2024, 8:14 AM
I'm disappointed. I like Kang. He can exist without JM. We'll see what comes out of it I guess.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/17/2024, 8:16 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - I like Kang too, but I don't mind Kang Dynasty being dropped if we get a two-parter Secret Wars instead.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/17/2024, 8:15 AM
Think they should just make in Secret Wars Part 1 and 2, and get the Russos back as directors. They have said if they return, it's for Secret Wars. As for dropping Kang, I don't mind it.

Part 1 can have Prime Kang, who returns from Quantumania older, and with new powers. He now calls himself the Beyonder, and easily defeats the Council of Kangs in the cold open.

Part 2 can then have Doom, who at the end of Part 1 helps the Avengers deliver the killing blow and steals the Beyonder's powers and crowns himself God Emperor Doom.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2024, 8:20 AM
@bkmeijer1 - the Russo’s have said they would come back for the 80’s Secret Wars as opposed to the one this seems to be based on more which is more modern.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Granted , they could always use elements of both stories but still.
JakeDaSnakkke
JakeDaSnakkke - 3/17/2024, 8:17 AM
Annihilation
Blergh
Blergh - 3/17/2024, 8:26 AM
Little idea:

Replace Kang Dyansty with "Young Avengers"; joining Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, Stature, Skar and America Chavez.
We start with "The Council of Kangs" being annihilated by an older, wiser Kang (played by someone along the lines of Denzel Washington to bring the gravitas); he absorbs his alternate selves into himself to become what is known as "Prime Kang". With his newfound power he sets his sights on the TVA and Loki, as a means to fulfill his plan: create a perfect timeline in his image.
America Chavez realizes the threat to the Multiverse through her powers and attempts to assemble what is left of the Avengers (Hawkeye, Bruce, Strange, Captain Marvel etc.) her mission to assemble the "old gang" fails however as she's blown off by Hawkeye, who doesn't take her claims seriously.
Kate Bishop however does and, in a moment of grandeur, helps America assemble a team of young Avengers. The kids are sure of winning, being a bit arrogant and full of themselves (a lesson they'll soon learn to regret).
In their mission to defeat Kang the kids learn that they need to get over themselves to take Kang on.
Ultimately they manage to defeat Kang in a desperate effort but at the same time are too late as he has already absorbed Loki's powers. With the death of Kang the universe breaks appart leading into....

....Avengers Secret Wars.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 3/17/2024, 8:31 AM
Avengers 5

User Comment Image

