AVENGERS VS. X-MEN: 8 Comic Book Moments We Want To See In The Rumored Multiverse Saga Finale

With rumours swirling that Marvel Studios will conclude the Mutant Saga with an Avengers vs. X-Men movie, we're taking a look at 8 moments from the comics which should be adapted or inspire the project...

By JoshWilding - Jan 13, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Last week, a new rumour claimed to reveal what Marvel Studios has planned for its next wave of storytelling: the "Mutant Saga." You can read more about that here, but the big news is it supposedly ending with an Avengers vs. X-Men movie.

We have no idea what Earth's Mightiest Heroes will look like in a post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU but the X-Men will be rebooted. That gives Marvel Studios three Phases to establish that team before they go to war with the iconic superhero team.

The Avengers vs. X-Men comic is full of memorable moments but like Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War, and even Secret Invasion, we anticipate only certain moments or ideas being adapted to the big screen. It's those we're taking a closer look at here as we explore how they could help shape this epic big screen clash.

8. An Avenger, No More

RCO024-w-1675678840

After uttering the fateful words "No More Mutants" in House of M, the Scarlet Witch wasn't exactly a beloved figure in the Marvel Universe. In a prelude to Avengers vs. X-Men, she returns to Avengers Mansion and is quickly sent packing by her ex-husband, The Vision.

Between what Wanda did in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and her rumoured alliance with Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, it's easy to imagine the MCU's Scarlet Witch being similarly ostracised in the Mutant Saga. 

Rejected by Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Wanda might find a home with the X-Men, particularly if she's revealed to be a mutant. With that, Marvel Studios can have her take on Hope Summers' role with elements of House of M even incorporated into the story. 
 

7. Nova Crashes To Earth 

RCO052-1675678840

Marvel Television is moving forward with a Nova TV series and rumour has it we'll see Richard Rider go to war with Annihilus and his Annihilation Wave.

In Avengers vs. X-Men, Nova crash lands and warns Earth's Mightiest Heroes about the incoming Phoenix. If the Nova Corps fails to defeat Annihilus in the Disney+ series, then perhaps the Annihilation Wave will make its way to Earth and be what unites the Avengers and X-Men following their initial clash.

Such a plot point may rely a little too heavily on fans watching what happens on streaming but if there is a cosmic element to the story, then Nova should absolutely be involved (perhaps he'll have formed a partnership with the Legendary Star-Lord by then).
 

6. Red Hulk Makes An Impact

RCO077-1675680049

Like Captain America: Brave New World, the comic books originally introduced Red Hulk as an antagonist. However, "Thunderbolt" Ross eventually found redemption and became a key ally to The Avengers. 

In Avengers vs. X-Men, not only does his military know-how play a crucial role in strategising against the X-Men but his might leads to memorable clashes with several iconic characters (Colossus and Juggernaut among them). 

We'd love to see Red Hulk paired up with The Hulk and She-Hulk to play a pivotal role in any battle with the X-Men. That team has plenty of heavy hitters, and Ross' fiery rage could help turn the tide if Harrison Ford is willing.
 

5. Cyclops vs. Captain America

RCO069-1675678840

With the Phoenix Force racing to Earth, The Avengers arrive at the X-Men's base on Utopia and make it clear they're going to need to take Hope Summers into custody. As you might imagine, that doesn't sit well with the mutants. 

As Steve Rogers and Scott Summers hash things out, Cyclops eventually snaps and hits Captain America with one of his powerful optic blasts. A fight ensues and these two master technicians put on one heck of a show. 

Regardless of who is playing these characters by the time Avengers vs. X-Men rolls around, this is a fight we'd pay good money to see on screen, especially if it's what draws a line in the sand between both teams. 
 

4. Magneto vs. Iron Man

RCO070-1675679876

This has to happen. We're sure many of you are already thinking that Magneto would crush Iron Man like a tin can, but Tony Stark has often found ways to counter the Master of Magentism's abilities, thereby evening the playing field. 

The problem is, of course, that Tony Stark is dead. And with Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, the only way for this character to return in the Mutant Saga is for the hero to be recast. 

Ironheart is another possibility, though we don't think that will hit quite the same way (even after her upcoming Disney+ TV series). Alas, with rumours pointing to Mister Sinister being the next X-Men franchise's big bad, there may not be a place for Magneto or Iron Man in this story. 
 

3. Some Unexpected Clashes

RCO004-1675679962

The fun of any "vs." movies is the fights we can look forward to seeing play out on screen. At the time Avengers vs. X-Men was released, Marvel Comics published a tie-in series with all manner of fights like that. 

Iron Man vs. Magneto is a given, but it's Captain America vs. Gambit we'd be particularly eager to see in live-action. The sight of Gambit charging up Cap's shield would be worth the price of admission alone.

Assuming the right characters are in play, there's also Rogue vs. Captain Marvel, Thor vs. Storm, and Spider-Man vs. The Juggernaut - among countless others - to potentially look forward to. 
 

2. Wolverine Goes Rogue

RCO022-1675679701

In Avengers vs. X-Men, the latter team had been split in two. Logan was teaching the next generation of mutants in Westchester and Cyclops' team had taken refuge on Utopia with a far more militaristic approach to protecting mutantkind. 

While Wolverine initially sided with The Avengers, he later went rogue because he realised the only way to save the planet was to kill Hope Summers. This brought him into conflict with both teams and could be a fun use of the clawed mutant in the MCU.

Whether it's Hugh Jackman, Henry Cavill, or someone else altogether, Wolverine needs to be a pivotal part of this story, particularly if it means exploring his complicated rivalry with Cyclops. 
 

1. The Phoenix Done Right

RCO012-1675679787

20th Century Fox screwed up the "Dark Phoenix Saga" not once, but twice (and with the same freaking writer to boot). We can't imagine adapting that story is a priority for Marvel Studios' reboot, so why not borrow elements of it for Avengers vs. X-Men?

In the comic, the Phoenix Force was split into five different mutant hosts: Cyclops, Emma Frost, Namor, Colossus, and Magik. Growing increasingly unhinged, Scott later took the power all for himself, went "Dark Phoenix," and killed Professor X. 

Elements of this could be borrowed for the screen, with the Phoenix Force key in establishing mutants as the new dominant force. That could be via Jean Grey, but boy, it sure would be fun seeing a Dark Phoenix Cyclopskicking ass...whether it's alongside The Avengers or against them!
 

