5 Things You Need To Know About Marvel Studios' Mutant Saga (Including AVENGERS VS. X-MEN)

It's not easy sifting through rumours, particularly when it comes to a franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We always try to only bring you updates from sources with a solid track-record and, earlier this week, we got some news about plans for the Mutant Saga. The Multiverse Saga is still ongoing but for many fans, the sooner we get to this next era of storytelling, the better. In this feature, we've rounded up the latest news on the movies and TV shows that are said to be part of the Mutant Saga, including Midnight Sons, Nova, World War Hulks, and the X-Men reboot (including who is likely to be the latter's big bad). We also have intel on the next Avengers movie and how Professor X's team may factor into that. Potential spoilers do follow, but you can read through these newest updates by hitting the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. Midnight Sons Werewolf by Night introduced us to a monstrous new side of the MCU and we'd hoped Blade might pick up where this Special Presentation left off. Unfortunately, Marvel Studios has struggled to crack that movie's script and it remains trapped in development. According to this latest rumour, a Midnight Sons movie will be released during the Mutant Saga. While we don't have an update on the team roster - previous reports have mentioned Wong, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Blade, Werewolf by Night, and Man-Thing - there is news on the villains. Those will apparently be Mephisto and Lillith, with the MCU's devil set to team up with the Blade villain for what sounds like a supernatural Avengers-level event.



4. Mister Sinister While we anticipate seeing Earth-10005's X-Men in action when Avengers: Doomsday is released next year, Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is an undeniably even more exciting prospect. That movie will give Marvel Studios the opportunity to reinvent these characters and, hopefully, put a comic-accurate spin on them. Who will the heroes battle? According to this rumour, Mister Sinister will finally take centre stage across what sounds like multiple movies. The villain, who is obsessed with the Summers bloodline, is the perfect choice of big bad for this franchise. He may also be a key part of plans for the next Saga's Avengers movie (we'll get to that a little later on in this feature).



3. Nova vs. Annihilus Annihilus hails from the Negative Zone and is one of the Fantastic Four's greatest enemies. After decades of clashes with Marvel's First Family, he set his sights on the cosmos and the epic, game-changing Annihilation event followed. The planned Nova TV series is seemingly going to adapt that, with Richard Rider set to battle the villain. He'll be joined by a team of Nova Corps members and we're hoping a few other familiar faces from outer space. This is an ambitious story to tell on the small screen, though the Star Wars franchise has managed. We're just hoping it's not as watered down as Secret Invasion because the concept of Annihilus and his Annihilation Wave tearing through space is too good to waste.



2. A Whole New World We still don't know how much of a reboot Avengers: Secret Wars will deliver. For now, it's said we're getting one Earth which finally includes the X-Men and Fantastic Four. What of The Avengers? There's no word on them yet but the team still exists and this is Marvel Studios' perfect opportunity to recast roles like Iron Man and Captain America (unless Anthony Mackie is willing to stick around for the long haul). Still, an MCU which has the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man on it is undeniably exciting and should help usher in a new era of storytelling after all this Multiversal madness.



2. World War Hulks A newer rumour we can add to this list suggests Marvel Studios is finally moving forward with a World War Hulks movie. Unlike the World War Hulk comic, this will seemingly revolve around Bruce Banner dealing with the government unleashing its own army of Hulks. That's his greatest fear come to life and it's then we'd imagine he'll recruit the likes of She-Hulk, Red Hulk, Abomination and more to try and turn the tide. There's also a fair bit of chatter about a Hulk vs. Wolverine movie. We're not entirely convinced that's in the works but it would be one heck of a way to introduce a new Logan and, regardless of where the fight takes place, it's supposedly going to lead into...

