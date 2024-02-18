Alan Ritchson Jokes About How Big The Batman Rumor Mill Is Getting Regarding THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD

Alan Ritchson's career is enjoying a huge upswing, thanks to his stellar performance as the title character in Amazon Prime Video's Reacher series.

Recently, Ritchson spoke with Comicbook where he touched on the current fervor within the DCU fan community, where there's a growing campaign to see the actor cast as Batman in The Brave and the Bold.

"As huge as this rumor mill is, I feel like this part should be offered on a silver platter," joked Ritchson.

He continued, "I would love to play Batman...but I'm not yet Batman.I don't know what [James] Gunn's approach is going to be. But yeah, that would be great. He's one of the most iconic characters of all-time."

Earlier this week, Ritchson appeared on the BroBible's Post Credit Podcast, where he also addressed the Batman rumors/fan casting.

"The fact that people are interested in me playing Batman is a real honor and privilege. It's one of the first characters I fell in love with as a child: I still remember the big, long pistol coming out of Joker's pants as he goes to shoot down the Batplane. Those iconic moments really resonated with me as a child. For there to even be a conversation or a rumor mill surrounding this role, for me… all I can do is laugh. I just think it's wild that's where we are."

Currently, Batman is slated to appear in The Brave and the Bold, as part of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters film slate. Flash and It director Andrés Muschietti is attached to helm the project.

Earlier this week, a rumor surfaced [via The Hot Mic podcast] that Muschietti had been fired from the film but there's been no confirmation from the Hollywood trades or comment from Gunn.

What Gunn did share earlier this month was that Batman was NOT the next main character to be cast in the DCU, following the addition of Milly Alcock's Supergirl. He also confirmed that there's no script yet for The Brave and the Bold.

When rolling out the Gods and Monsters film slate last year, here's what Gunn had to say about the DCU's Batman film. "This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman. This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

While it might be a long wait for The Brave and the Bold, there's plenty of Batman and Batman-adjacent content set to be released by Warner Bros. Discovery in the coming months. Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024, while The Penguin is rumored to hit streaming in Q4 2024. The Batman II is set to be released in theaters on October 3, 2025