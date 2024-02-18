Alan Ritchson Jokes About How Big The Batman Rumor Mill Is Getting Regarding THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD

Alan Ritchson Jokes About How Big The Batman Rumor Mill Is Getting Regarding THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Alan Ritchson Jokes About How Big The Batman Rumor Mill Is Getting Regarding THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD

Thanks to Alan Ritchson's terrific casting in Prime Video's Reacher series, he's being fancast for several DCU roles including Batman, Green Arrow and Captain Atom.

News
By MarkJulian - Feb 18, 2024 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Alan Ritchson's career is enjoying a huge upswing, thanks to his stellar performance as the title character in Amazon Prime Video's Reacher series.

Recently, Ritchson spoke with Comicbook where he touched on the current fervor within the DCU fan community, where there's a growing campaign to see the actor cast as Batman in The Brave and the Bold.

"As huge as this rumor mill is, I feel like this part should be offered on a silver platter," joked Ritchson.

He continued, "I would love to play Batman...but I'm not yet Batman.I don't know what [James] Gunn's approach is going to be. But yeah, that would be great. He's one of the most iconic characters of all-time."

Earlier this week, Ritchson appeared on the BroBible's Post Credit Podcast, where he also addressed the Batman rumors/fan casting.

"The fact that people are interested in me playing Batman is a real honor and privilege. It's one of the first characters I fell in love with as a child: I still remember the big, long pistol coming out of Joker's pants as he goes to shoot down the Batplane. Those iconic moments really resonated with me as a child. For there to even be a conversation or a rumor mill surrounding this role, for me… all I can do is laugh. I just think it's wild that's where we are."

Currently, Batman is slated to appear in The Brave and the Bold, as part of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters film slate. Flash and It director Andrés Muschietti is attached to helm the project.

Earlier this week, a rumor surfaced [via The Hot Mic podcast] that Muschietti had been fired from the film but there's been no confirmation from the Hollywood trades or comment from Gunn.

What Gunn did share earlier this month was that Batman was NOT the next main character to be cast in the DCU, following the addition of Milly Alcock's Supergirl. He also confirmed that there's no script yet for The Brave and the Bold.

When rolling out the Gods and Monsters film slate last year, here's what Gunn had to say about the DCU's Batman film.  "This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman. This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

While it might be a long wait for The Brave and the Bold, there's plenty of Batman and Batman-adjacent content set to be released by Warner Bros. Discovery in the coming months. Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024, while The Penguin is rumored to hit streaming in Q4 2024. The Batman II is set to be released in theaters on October 3, 2025

BATMAN: YEAR ONE - 10 Things To Know About Darren Aronofsky Twisted (Scrapped) Take On The Dark Knight
Related:

BATMAN: YEAR ONE - 10 Things To Know About Darren Aronofsky Twisted (Scrapped) Take On The Dark Knight
DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Refutes Rumor That Batman Is The Next Hero To Be Cast In The DCU
Recommended For You:

DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Refutes Rumor That Batman Is The Next Hero To Be Cast In The DCU
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Mrtoke - 2/18/2024, 12:32 PM
I can’t be the only one that can’t see him as Batman
Se4M4NSt4ine - 2/18/2024, 12:57 PM
@Mrtoke - agreed. I’ve often found the actors who no one would ever imagine being Batman - always make the best Batmen.
dragon316 - 2/18/2024, 1:00 PM
@Mrtoke - people said about Patterson some like him same Ben affleck
Forthas - 2/18/2024, 1:13 PM
@Mrtoke - You are not alone. He would not make a good Batman. Certainly not a believable one.
BobbyDrake - 2/18/2024, 12:34 PM
After that last article I kinda want him to be Aquaman. I didn’t realize that was him in smallville.
Smoothcat - 2/18/2024, 12:34 PM
Lol no, I’m good.
Th3Batman - 2/18/2024, 12:35 PM
WB has done good when it comes to casting Batman, so I have faith in whoever they pick, be it this guy or someone else.
Bucnastydathird - 2/18/2024, 12:35 PM
I could see it. With the right approach and character writing he could own that shit shawty
AmazingFILMporg - 2/18/2024, 12:39 PM
This goof isn't going to be Batman ✌️
harryba11zack - 2/18/2024, 12:40 PM
he'd make a good Xavier.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/18/2024, 12:42 PM
Always saw him as being better for Captain Atom or Hyperion on the Marvel side.
Doomsday8888 - 2/18/2024, 12:44 PM
Shazam.

You KNOW i'm right and you know why.
GhostDog - 2/18/2024, 12:50 PM
He’s a Hawkman or Shazam not a DARK KNIGHT
Forthas - 2/18/2024, 1:20 PM
If he is joining DC, he should be Solomon Grundy.



TheLight - 2/18/2024, 1:20 PM
If he was younger, maybe, but he would've been a better Shazam or even more badass Aquaman. But I love his Reacher!






I'd rather have a younger one, similar to Corenswet's age.
MahN166A - 2/18/2024, 1:21 PM
If he is cast as Batman, I could see him playing a version that is adapted from one of Lee Bermejo’s/Brian Azzarello’s stories such as JOKER or NOEL.

If anyone from the Bat verse, I can see him playing Jean-Paul Valley.
Superspecialawesomeguy - 2/18/2024, 1:25 PM
See him more as Hawkman tbh.
ObserverIO - 2/18/2024, 1:29 PM
This guy's a living legend.







Don't see him as Batman though. Maybe Alfred.
tylerzero - 2/18/2024, 1:33 PM
@ObserverIO -

Alan Ri...

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder