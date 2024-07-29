BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Reviews Praise Bruce Timm's DC Return; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The review embargo has lifted for Batman: Caped Crusader and, while the show has high expectations give the popularity of Batman: The Animated Series, it's off to a strong start on Rotten Tomatoes...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman (Animated)

The reviews are in for Batman: Caped Crusader and for fans of Batman: The Animated Series, it sounds like this is a (mostly) worthy successor.

That classic animated series remains beloved, so not everyone is convinced it quite lives up to that. However, with Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves in charge of this 1940s-set crime epic, the Prime Video series does appear to have at least come close to reaching those lofty heights...even if it falls short in other areas.

In Empire's 4* review of Batman: Caped Crusader, it's said, "This is a return to the very foundations of Bruce Timm and Paul Dini’s character-defining Batman: The Animated Series — a show that feels like a renewal rather than a retread." Total Film goes with the same score and concludes, "Caped Crusader is 2024’s answer to Batman: The Animated Series, delivering 10 episodes filled with moody, mature villains opposite Hamish Linklater’s Batman in a strong reinvention of a beloved series."

IGN isn't quite as quick to make those comparisons with a 7/10 verdict which states, "Batman: Caped Crusader isn’t Batman: The Animated Series, but it does apply its spirit to a captivating detective story."

io9 adds, "Intentionally or not, Batman: Caped Crusader leans much of its weight on nostalgic affection for Animated Series, from its creative forces to its visual style and Linklater’s performance. But it grows into its own distinct thing over time, and while not an instant classic, you can see it being something impressive in its own right with more seasons."

As for Slash Film, they argue that this series is a "creative new take on Batman that reminds us why we are fundamentally drawn to hero characters in the first place." Radio Times isn't so sure and ends up a 3/5 review with, "Batman: Caped Crusader is a stylish but surprisingly simple series, feeling all too familiar in how it plays out."

Finally, The Wrap finds fault with the show's visuals. "The animation frequently looks choppy and, in some scenes, downright minimal, with characters sometimes frozen in place as their mouths exchange dialogue without the subtle facial shifts, body language and line work that made 'Batman: The Animated Series' so special," the trade explains.

Still, the good news is that, as we write this, Batman: Caped Crusader has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's been a few hours since the embargo lifted, so we'll be keeping a close eye on that score to see if it changes.

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

Batman: Caped Crusader premieres on Prime Video on August 1. 

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/29/2024, 1:09 PM
i'll wait to hear what real humans have to say first.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/29/2024, 2:26 PM
@harryba11zack - don’t mean nothing depends person I have talk to people who like avatar movies I don’t like avatar movies depends on people every one is different ?si=y63v9XWOhHLJdnhv
grif
grif - 7/29/2024, 2:30 PM
@harryba11zack - shit show
GhostDog
GhostDog - 7/29/2024, 1:14 PM
Excited for this but damn dc animation could invest the way they do into Batman, into other characters.

Can we get another GL animated show? Wonder Woman? Flash?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/29/2024, 1:15 PM
@GhostDog - Id like a flash series similar to My adventures with superman.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/29/2024, 1:38 PM
@GhostDog - Aquaman, Hawkman, Legion of Superheroes and Superman &Teen Titans cartoons that aren’t anime.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2024, 1:46 PM
@GhostDog - I thought the Green Lantern show was EPIC and the last episode nearly had me balling.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/29/2024, 1:57 PM
@lazlodaytona - They should make a sequel series. Esspecialy since young justice aint coming back.

Im pretty sure they were just about to do sinestro aswell. Perfect place to come back.
valmic
valmic - 7/29/2024, 1:15 PM
I was so hyped for this until the trailers. The animation looks so cheap compared to a tv show 30 years old. This should have been the one WB put money into and gone back to that classic, detailed, hand drawn animation. Even the new Looney Tunes puts so much work into its animation. I feel like Bruce Timm might just be old and tired or lazy, I dunno.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/29/2024, 1:15 PM
This sounds exactly as feared. Just same stuff all over again. I will stick with MAWS personally, it at least feels new.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/29/2024, 1:19 PM
@Nomis929 - Hear me out. They make a sequel to under the red hood about battle of cowl. Full cast return and everything

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2024, 1:20 PM
@TheRogue - YEah, I'd be down for that!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2024, 1:18 PM
Hmmmm...The clips I've seen wasn't too impressive and it looks like they are really banking on the nostalgia of something that look and feel like Batman:TAS.

Batman:TAS was a great series for the time...but I would've like to see something a bit different from that show or any of the susequential Batman animated shows.

Preferably a more modern looking animated style. I thought the look for "Under the Red Hood' nimated movie would be a perfect look for an ongoing series. 2D art with a touch of 3d merge in it.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

But that's just me.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2024, 1:48 PM
@Nomis929 - the Joker looks like the one from Red Hood.....
Or is that a pic from it?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2024, 1:58 PM
@lazlodaytona - Yes. all of those pics are from the animated movie.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/29/2024, 1:38 PM
Even these guys are more 'animated' when they speak.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/29/2024, 1:38 PM
Outside the weird female Penguin choice it looks promising.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/29/2024, 1:40 PM
I'm still laughing at "Oswalda"
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/29/2024, 1:44 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Walda, put your umbrella away walda.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/29/2024, 1:41 PM
Mid reviews for what looks to be an inferior retread of a better show. Less X-Men ‘97, and more like a Disney remake.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 1:44 PM
Interesting , glad to see the mostly positive reviews it seems…

I have been intrigued by this due to the 1940’s setting and noir tone and have been liking the voice cast and character details revealed so looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 7/29/2024, 2:01 PM
What would we rather have

A Superman show set in this universe or a Batman show set in the my adventures universe
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/29/2024, 2:03 PM
@dracula - To be honest both sound interesting lol.
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/29/2024, 2:16 PM
This pleases me. Wish they would bring back JLU or at least an updated version of JLU. That would be Phenomenal

