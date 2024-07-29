BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Reviews Praise Bruce Timm's DC Return; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The reviews are in for Batman: Caped Crusader and for fans of Batman: The Animated Series, it sounds like this is a (mostly) worthy successor.

That classic animated series remains beloved, so not everyone is convinced it quite lives up to that. However, with Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves in charge of this 1940s-set crime epic, the Prime Video series does appear to have at least come close to reaching those lofty heights...even if it falls short in other areas.

In Empire's 4* review of Batman: Caped Crusader, it's said, "This is a return to the very foundations of Bruce Timm and Paul Dini’s character-defining Batman: The Animated Series — a show that feels like a renewal rather than a retread." Total Film goes with the same score and concludes, "Caped Crusader is 2024’s answer to Batman: The Animated Series, delivering 10 episodes filled with moody, mature villains opposite Hamish Linklater’s Batman in a strong reinvention of a beloved series."

IGN isn't quite as quick to make those comparisons with a 7/10 verdict which states, "Batman: Caped Crusader isn’t Batman: The Animated Series, but it does apply its spirit to a captivating detective story."

io9 adds, "Intentionally or not, Batman: Caped Crusader leans much of its weight on nostalgic affection for Animated Series, from its creative forces to its visual style and Linklater’s performance. But it grows into its own distinct thing over time, and while not an instant classic, you can see it being something impressive in its own right with more seasons."

As for Slash Film, they argue that this series is a "creative new take on Batman that reminds us why we are fundamentally drawn to hero characters in the first place." Radio Times isn't so sure and ends up a 3/5 review with, "Batman: Caped Crusader is a stylish but surprisingly simple series, feeling all too familiar in how it plays out."

Finally, The Wrap finds fault with the show's visuals. "The animation frequently looks choppy and, in some scenes, downright minimal, with characters sometimes frozen in place as their mouths exchange dialogue without the subtle facial shifts, body language and line work that made 'Batman: The Animated Series' so special," the trade explains.

Still, the good news is that, as we write this, Batman: Caped Crusader has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's been a few hours since the embargo lifted, so we'll be keeping a close eye on that score to see if it changes.

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

Batman: Caped Crusader premieres on Prime Video on August 1.