BATMAN: We Think We Know Who's Been Cast As The DCU's Dark Knight - And It Won't Be Who You Expect!

The latest episode of Creature Commandos gave us a first look at The DCU's Batman, and we think we know who James Gunn has cast as this new take on the legendary Caped Crusader...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 03, 2025 11:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Ever since James Gunn announced that a new big-screen Batman would be cast in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold movie, speculation has run rampant about which actor might have been enlisted to suit-up as the iconic DC Comics hero.

Now, we might just have our answer!

The latest episode of Creature Commandos officially unveiled the DCU's Dark Knight in a moment that's had the internet abuzz, and while we were only given a quick glimpse of Gotham's protector in animated form and in silhouette, it seems so very obvious which actor Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran have brought on board to don the cape and cowl.

Clearly, we're looking at a Batman who spends quite a lot of time in the gym, and definitely doesn't skip leg day - not to mention arm day, ass day, shoulder day, waist day, head day, wrist day, and ankle day.

Surely this is just a placeholder to get fans talking until they actually cast someone to play the character and doesn't mean a thing... right?

Wrong!

We've studied this image for at least 6 minutes, and after looking at the size of this guy's ridiculous thighs, and thinking about a few of the actors who have been fan-cast as Batman over the years and could realistically fit the bill, we've come to only one conclusion.

Brian f*cking Dennehey!

Yes, the imposing, barrel-chested star of numerous movies and TV shows, including First Blood, FX, Cocoon, Silverado, Best Seller and lots of other stuff.

Now, we know what you're thinking: Brian Dennehey is way too old to play this latest big-screen incarnation of the Caped Crusader... and he's dead. This may be true, but death simply isn't the drawback it used to be back in the day.

If you look at the image of the nondescript, generic Batman from Creature Commandos above and compare it to the shot of Mr. Dennehey enjoying a beverage in the bath below, we think you'll agree with our prediction that Brian Dennehey has been resurrected through state-of-the-art digital/AI means, and will probably be introduced as the latest live-action interpretation of arguably the most Bat-like superhero of all time, the god-damn Batman.

Either that or, y'know, Robert Pattinson or something.

What do you think? Are you on board with our prediction that the new DCU Batman will be played by the legendary Brian Dennehey? Be sure to drop us a comment down below!

TheDoctorDoom
TheDoctorDoom - 1/3/2025, 11:31 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/3/2025, 11:56 PM
@TheDoctorDoom - dont laugh...obviously there is a war between Mark and the new king of comicbookmovie...Chandler McDaniel
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 1/4/2025, 12:39 AM
@Malatrova15 - is this a good time to announce that Chandler and I are in a very loving homosexual relationship?
RicksNerdLife
RicksNerdLife - 1/3/2025, 11:34 PM
Why do you exist? Like, why are you a thing?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 1/3/2025, 11:36 PM
Mark, April is a few months away. You are early.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 1/3/2025, 11:39 PM
In all seriousness. To the people trying to predict who has been cast as Batman from an animated silloutte… no one. No one has been cast yet. They are still busy bringing dumptrucks of money to Robert Pattinson’s front gate and hoping he will take it.
rychlec
rychlec - 1/3/2025, 11:40 PM
I was amused. Nothing wrong with a little Bat-levity once in a while.
Steel86
Steel86 - 1/3/2025, 11:40 PM
It's not April yet Mark. It's just January.
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 1/3/2025, 11:41 PM
😑
Asterisk
Asterisk - 1/3/2025, 11:41 PM
No, not [frick]ing Brian Dennehey!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/3/2025, 11:57 PM
@Asterisk - he could be Batman backe when Bob Hoskins was really being hunted to be Wolverine.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 1/4/2025, 12:03 AM
@Asterisk -

“Yeah, get the [frick] outta here!”
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 1/3/2025, 11:44 PM
User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/3/2025, 11:44 PM
Why are people bringing up April fools? I'm 128% sure Dennehey will play Batman.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/3/2025, 11:45 PM
@MarkCassidy You are a prick🤣, to think I jumped out of bed to read this shit. I must say this would have been good for April's fool
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 1/3/2025, 11:45 PM
I think James Gunn confirmed that it's actually Italian actor, Roberto Pattissini.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/3/2025, 11:50 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - he was my next prediction!
RockBottom
RockBottom - 1/3/2025, 11:46 PM
So what’s the joke?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/4/2025, 12:07 AM
@RockBottom - is about a dead actor portraying a character in a movie of a dead universe...is very clever if you think.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/4/2025, 12:00 AM
Just a bit of fun folks... The headline originally read "we know who's playing Batman," but I thought better of it 😂
Thing94
Thing94 - 1/4/2025, 12:04 AM
Wow. Done in real poor taste and it's on the main page as news. Thanks for the waste of time. (I skimmed for 4 seconds)
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/4/2025, 12:41 AM
@Thing94 - Such poor taste. The Man should be canceled🙄
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/4/2025, 12:06 AM
Mark’s drunk again.

Also , why I do actually see what Ror’s talking about lol…

Either that or it’s Jason Alexander.

User Comment Image
theprophet
theprophet - 1/4/2025, 12:06 AM
User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 1/4/2025, 12:07 AM
This is [frick]ing trash.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/4/2025, 12:08 AM
@theFUZZ008 - is not
RolandD
RolandD - 1/4/2025, 12:18 AM
Mark, you must have some really powerful weed.
dracula
dracula - 1/4/2025, 12:20 AM
He’s dead
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 1/4/2025, 12:26 AM
User Comment Image
Whoisholiday
Whoisholiday - 1/4/2025, 12:35 AM
Invoking a dead actor for your nonsense is a new low. Even for this site. Hey, I heard Sharron Tate and Britany Murphy are going to play Catwoman and Posion Ivy, respectively. Isn’t that funny????!!!!!!!!!!
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/4/2025, 12:42 AM
@Whoisholiday - That is pretty funny actually
Whoisholiday
Whoisholiday - 1/4/2025, 12:44 AM
@UncleHarm1 - vieweranon said it. So, according to the rules of this site, it must be true.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 1/4/2025, 12:36 AM
Alright, good one !

A lot of bitter biscuits in the comments, geez !
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/4/2025, 12:36 AM
Looks like Mark got into Gusto's ether cabinet again...
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 1/4/2025, 12:38 AM
@McMurdo -

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/4/2025, 12:49 AM
@Nomis929 - User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/4/2025, 12:46 AM
This sums it up.
M3T4LL0
M3T4LL0 - 1/4/2025, 12:50 AM
Damn Mark! What kind of weed are you smoking? I would like some myself because this sir is the best thing you have ever written.

View Recorder