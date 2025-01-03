BATMAN: We Think We Know Who's Been Cast As The DCU's Dark Knight - And It Won't Be Who You Expect!

Ever since James Gunn announced that a new big-screen Batman would be cast in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold movie, speculation has run rampant about which actor might have been enlisted to suit-up as the iconic DC Comics hero.

Now, we might just have our answer!

The latest episode of Creature Commandos officially unveiled the DCU's Dark Knight in a moment that's had the internet abuzz, and while we were only given a quick glimpse of Gotham's protector in animated form and in silhouette, it seems so very obvious which actor Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran have brought on board to don the cape and cowl.

Clearly, we're looking at a Batman who spends quite a lot of time in the gym, and definitely doesn't skip leg day - not to mention arm day, ass day, shoulder day, waist day, head day, wrist day, and ankle day.

Surely this is just a placeholder to get fans talking until they actually cast someone to play the character and doesn't mean a thing... right?

Wrong!

We've studied this image for at least 6 minutes, and after looking at the size of this guy's ridiculous thighs, and thinking about a few of the actors who have been fan-cast as Batman over the years and could realistically fit the bill, we've come to only one conclusion.

Brian f*cking Dennehey!

Yes, the imposing, barrel-chested star of numerous movies and TV shows, including First Blood, FX, Cocoon, Silverado, Best Seller and lots of other stuff.

Now, we know what you're thinking: Brian Dennehey is way too old to play this latest big-screen incarnation of the Caped Crusader... and he's dead. This may be true, but death simply isn't the drawback it used to be back in the day.

If you look at the image of the nondescript, generic Batman from Creature Commandos above and compare it to the shot of Mr. Dennehey enjoying a beverage in the bath below, we think you'll agree with our prediction that Brian Dennehey has been resurrected through state-of-the-art digital/AI means, and will probably be introduced as the latest live-action interpretation of arguably the most Bat-like superhero of all time, the god-damn Batman.

Either that or, y'know, Robert Pattinson or something.

What do you think? Are you on board with our prediction that the new DCU Batman will be played by the legendary Brian Dennehey? Be sure to drop us a comment down below!