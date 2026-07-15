Is DC Losing Its Nerve With Clayface? Studio Swaps In A Softer PG-13 Trailer With Supergirl

Is DC Losing Its Nerve With Clayface? Studio Swaps In A Softer PG-13 Trailer With Supergirl

DC Studios swapped the goriest shots out of its Clayface trailer for a tamer PG-13 cut playing before Supergirl - and slipped in new footage while it was at it.

Feature Opinion
By NateBest - Jul 15, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

DC Studios has a new cut of the Clayface trailer playing in theaters, and it lands a good deal softer than the R-rated version that turned heads back in April. The green band recut, spotted running ahead of Supergirl screenings, tones down the nastiest moments and works in a handful of new shots, per The Direct.

What Actually Changed In The Recut

If you caught the first trailer, the edits are easy to pick out. A bloody close-up of Matt Hagen's face being cut open is gone, and so is a man getting hooked through the mouth, a shot of someone hanging upside down with a bleeding nose, and a moment of Clayface's skin appearing to suffocate Hagen. The things that earned the R rating are exactly what got pulled.

In their place, the green band cut leans on tamer imagery: an earlier look at Hagen with his face fully intact, and a shot of clay bubbling and rippling like wet paint. It also finds room for material we hadn't seen before, including Hagen locked in a silent standoff with his own reflection as his features start to distort, plus a closer look at his hand shifting and reshaping. So the recut pulls double duty: a gentler sell, and a small drip of footage that hadn't been seen yet.

Here's the curious part... DC has kept the green band trailer off YouTube and social media entirely, playing it only in front of Supergirl. A leaked capture did make its way online this week, which is how most of us have gotten a look at it (we covered that leaked footage here, but it has since been removed by the platform).

Where Clayface Fits In The DCU

None of this changes what the movie actually is. Clayface is still rated R, still directed by James Watkins, and still built from a script by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, working off a story from DC Studios co-head James Gunn.

Tom Rhys Harries plays Matt Hagen, the vain Hollywood actor whose ruined face drives him toward a chemical fix that leaves him able to reshape his own body, with Aaron Paul also in the cast. It arrives October 23rd, 2026, pushed back from its original September 11th date.

For Gunn and Peter Safran, this one is a real test of how far their DCU can stretch. Clayface is the first outright horror movie on the new slate, a roughly $40 million bet on a Batman villain most casual fans know only as a shapeshifting blob, despite Matt Hagen being part of the Dark Knight's rogue gallery since 1961. He's one of several different men to carry the "Clayface" name.

So why soften the sell? The timing points straight at Supergirl. Milly Alcock's debut opened to about $37 million domestically in late June, well under the $50 to $55 million it was tracking, and Variety reported the film could lose north of $100 million once the theatrical math settles.

When your most recent DCU release stumbles that hard, trimming the scariest footage off your R-rated horror movie and courting a wider, more family-friendly crowd starts to look like a studio getting nervous about its boldest bet. That's my thought anyway, as DC has yet to share anything, so take it with a grain of salt.

I very well could be reading too much into it too… If I remove my tinfoil hat, there's a very good reason that green band trailers exist: they can screen in front of any film, regardless of the film's rating, and there are strict limits on what a red band cut can show a general audience. A theater-safe version running ahead of Supergirl might be nothing more than routine trailer housekeeping. The movie is still rated R, so whatever the marketing does, DC hasn't blinked on the part that actually counts.

Either way, we'll find out soon enough whether the gentler version of the trailer pushes some tickets sales in October.

Did you catch the recut before Supergirl? Do you think it's smart marketing, or a studio getting cold feet on its potentially boldest move yet?

Sound off in the comments below!

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ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/15/2026, 8:04 AM
Let me be FIRST to say DCU is officially COOKED AF

User Comment Image
centaur
centaur - 7/15/2026, 8:04 AM
something about clayface feels off.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/15/2026, 8:14 AM
@centaur - Yes, I noticed it, too. Something is wrong with his face. 🤪
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/15/2026, 8:06 AM

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/15/2026, 8:07 AM
They have to match the trailer to the main film's core audience: which is much younger than R.

Remember the backlash from 'Outraraged Mother's Of America' and other parent pressure groups to 'Batman Returns' which was pushed to kids via fast food tie-in promos, toy commericials ...

Only to see Penguin bite thru a guy's nose, Catwoman rake a guy's face open - all with blood-spurting relish.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/15/2026, 8:10 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - Yeah this seems to be the most logical conclusion
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/15/2026, 8:07 AM

This movie will make millions of nickels.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 8:07 AM
Careful, you'll have people say you're miserable for pointing this out.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2026, 8:13 AM
@FireGunn - no it's a brain dead take and stupid [frick]s like you eat it up
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 8:16 AM
@bobevanz - Cry about it
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/15/2026, 8:32 AM
@FireGunn

No one on this site doubts that you’re a miserable person dude. Lmao.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 8:41 AM
@regmovieguy - No bitches?
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/15/2026, 8:47 AM
@FireGunn

Getting engaged by years-end. Might even do it while I’m in Ireland next month.

Wbu? Wait, don’t tell me. I already know the answer.

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 8:57 AM
@regmovieguy - My condolences to your soon to be wife
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/15/2026, 9:03 AM
@FireGunn

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2026, 8:11 AM
Green band trailers for other horror films have existed before so this is just another one…

It’s the next DC film hence the trailer was played in front of Supergirl but since that’s a PG-13 film , they had a more “sanitized” version of the teaser in front of it.

Not everything is some big reactionary move/conspiracy theory and shouldn’t be seen as such!!.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2026, 8:12 AM
Red Band trailers do not play in front of PG-13 movies. Sorry to break it to you. Clickbait is too tempting I guess
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/15/2026, 8:18 AM
@bobevanz - valid point don’t see evil dead with Moana movie but did see other pg13 movies non Disney
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/15/2026, 8:17 AM
Keep it r rated Deadpool had pg13 trailer and movie no complaints about that only from parents who can’t read movie is r rated
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/15/2026, 8:19 AM
Something I don't understand, why does Clayface get a feature film when an iconic legacy villain get a one season series? Now there's talk about a possible Poison Ivy series after the next Batman film? Who's going to get the next feature film, Killer Croc? Now Bane and Deathstroke are being put together in their own feature film? Other than being members in The Secret Society of Super Villains how are they connected to do a team-up? How the DCU is handling the Batman-verse is just confusing and a little chaotic to me and doesn't make sense.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/15/2026, 8:49 AM
I am curious what other horror films are coming out about that time. If they have the Halloween crowds mostly to themselves then I think this will work. But if one or more films that are more or as interesting, then this might also tank.

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