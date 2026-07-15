Is DC Losing Its Nerve With Clayface? Studio Swaps In A Softer PG-13 Trailer With Supergirl

DC Studios has a new cut of the Clayface trailer playing in theaters, and it lands a good deal softer than the R-rated version that turned heads back in April. The green band recut, spotted running ahead of Supergirl screenings, tones down the nastiest moments and works in a handful of new shots, per The Direct.

What Actually Changed In The Recut

If you caught the first trailer, the edits are easy to pick out. A bloody close-up of Matt Hagen's face being cut open is gone, and so is a man getting hooked through the mouth, a shot of someone hanging upside down with a bleeding nose, and a moment of Clayface's skin appearing to suffocate Hagen. The things that earned the R rating are exactly what got pulled.

In their place, the green band cut leans on tamer imagery: an earlier look at Hagen with his face fully intact, and a shot of clay bubbling and rippling like wet paint. It also finds room for material we hadn't seen before, including Hagen locked in a silent standoff with his own reflection as his features start to distort, plus a closer look at his hand shifting and reshaping. So the recut pulls double duty: a gentler sell, and a small drip of footage that hadn't been seen yet.

Nuevas escenas de un tráiler de #Clayface que se reproduce antes de #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/qANNhlCYGI — DC Unlimited (@DCEUMX) July 1, 2026

Here's the curious part... DC has kept the green band trailer off YouTube and social media entirely, playing it only in front of Supergirl. A leaked capture did make its way online this week, which is how most of us have gotten a look at it (we covered that leaked footage here, but it has since been removed by the platform).

Where Clayface Fits In The DCU

None of this changes what the movie actually is. Clayface is still rated R, still directed by James Watkins, and still built from a script by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, working off a story from DC Studios co-head James Gunn.

Tom Rhys Harries plays Matt Hagen, the vain Hollywood actor whose ruined face drives him toward a chemical fix that leaves him able to reshape his own body, with Aaron Paul also in the cast. It arrives October 23rd, 2026, pushed back from its original September 11th date.

For Gunn and Peter Safran, this one is a real test of how far their DCU can stretch. Clayface is the first outright horror movie on the new slate, a roughly $40 million bet on a Batman villain most casual fans know only as a shapeshifting blob, despite Matt Hagen being part of the Dark Knight's rogue gallery since 1961. He's one of several different men to carry the "Clayface" name.

So why soften the sell? The timing points straight at Supergirl. Milly Alcock's debut opened to about $37 million domestically in late June, well under the $50 to $55 million it was tracking, and Variety reported the film could lose north of $100 million once the theatrical math settles.

When your most recent DCU release stumbles that hard, trimming the scariest footage off your R-rated horror movie and courting a wider, more family-friendly crowd starts to look like a studio getting nervous about its boldest bet. That's my thought anyway, as DC has yet to share anything, so take it with a grain of salt.

I very well could be reading too much into it too… If I remove my tinfoil hat, there's a very good reason that green band trailers exist: they can screen in front of any film, regardless of the film's rating, and there are strict limits on what a red band cut can show a general audience. A theater-safe version running ahead of Supergirl might be nothing more than routine trailer housekeeping. The movie is still rated R, so whatever the marketing does, DC hasn't blinked on the part that actually counts.

Either way, we'll find out soon enough whether the gentler version of the trailer pushes some tickets sales in October.

Did you catch the recut before Supergirl? Do you think it's smart marketing, or a studio getting cold feet on its potentially boldest move yet?

Sound off in the comments below!

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