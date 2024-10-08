JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Box Office Also Falls Short Overseas; Will Likely End Global Run With 75% Less Than JOKER

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Box Office Also Falls Short Overseas; Will Likely End Global Run With 75% Less Than JOKER

No one at Warner Bros. Discovery will be putting on a happy face today because after a disastrous launch for Joker: Folie à Deux in U.S. theaters, the sequel also ended up underperforming overseas...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 08, 2024 05:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker
Source: Variety

Yesterday, we learned that Joker: Folie à Deux earned only $37.8 million at the North American box office during its opening weekend. We originally expected a $70 million debut, though the number continuously dropped before landing around the $50 million - $55 million mark. 

As the weekend drew closer, though, $40 million started looking like the best possible outcome for the Joker sequel. However, it wasn't just domestically that the divisive movie underperformed. 

Variety reveals that it fell short overseas with a $77 million start. That's a noteworthy drop from Warner Bros. Discovery's $81.1 million projections on Sunday and another indication that moviegoers wholly rejected Joker: Folie à Deux whether they'd seen it or not.

Now, its revised worldwide total is $114.8 million. 

This is an unmitigated disaster; in 2019, Joker opened with $96.2 million in the U.S. alone and eventually grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Analysts currently believe the best this follow-up will manage is $275 million when all is said and done.

"I think the musical element was the wrong direction," Jeff Bock, an analyst with Exhibitor Relations, tells the trade. "If you look at what made 'Joker' a hit, it was going to darker places. Todd Phillips wanted to do something completely different. But if you aren’t giving audiences what they want, I’m not sure who you’re serving."

With a $200 million budget before marketing, Joker: Folie à Deux will lose a lot of money for the studio and raise a lot of big questions about the DC brand's true value. The pressure is on Superman to deliver next summer, that's for sure.

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters. 

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - 6 Reasons The Sequel Flopped (And Todd Phillips' Biggest Mistakes)
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/8/2024, 5:16 AM
Come on out @TCronson! I just want to see you say "i was wrong" :)
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/8/2024, 5:20 AM
The clown at the top will consider this a major win because the "wrong" fans didn't show up to support it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/8/2024, 5:25 AM
Or perhaps he's wondering why someone would bum a man, before throwing him out of a plane?
User Comment Image
NickScryer
NickScryer - 10/8/2024, 5:46 AM
Josh is steadily building his collection for upcoming lonely, autumn evenings.
LSHF
LSHF - 10/8/2024, 5:51 AM
"...But if you aren’t giving audiences what they want, I’m not sure who you’re serving."

The director.

This is really a bad period of time (theater going-wise) to be taking such monumentally financial risks with other people's money
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 5:58 AM
@LSHF - musicals are such a niche genre that it was a bad idea to give them so much money to make it from the start

I can see it being higher then something like La La Land which was made on a 30 million budget due to the period 80’s setting to an extent but still nowhere near 200 million (most of which went to the leads & Phillips who should have reduced their asking rate for this anyway given the type of film it is).
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 10/8/2024, 6:02 AM
Meanwhile; Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga continue to laugh all the way to the bank. 🫤
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/8/2024, 6:02 AM
You get what you deserve

