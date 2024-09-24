JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Believes Joker Would Be In Awe Of Batman; Lady Gaga Announces Companion Album

The odds of Joker ever getting a sequel always seemed slim but, if and when one did happen, the hope was that it might pit Arthur Fleck against a Bruce Wayne who came seeking revenge as Batman.

An exploration of the Caped Crusader's mental health juxtaposed with Arthur's had the potential to be fascinating; instead, Joker: Folie à Deux will explore Joker's twisted relationship with Lee Quinzel, a.k.a. Harley Quinn, within the confines of Arkham Asylum.

Talking to IGN, filmmaker Todd Phillips revealed what he believes Arthur would think about the World's Greatest Detective.

"I think Arthur would be in awe of the alpha male that is Batman. I really do. I think Arthur would look up and appreciate it," he said. "I think he'd be in awe of that.”

"I think Arthur always had a fascination with men at ease, and he is not a man at ease. [Robert De Niro’s] Murray Franklin in the first movie was a man at ease," Phillips continued. "He probably saw the guys he worked with as men at ease, and that was the one thing that Arthur could never be was a man at ease."

In 2019, he said that it would be "really interesting" to pick up with Bruce a decade after the events of Joker but with a third movie officially off the table, the only way that's happening is if Phillips returns for a spin-off.

In related news, Lady Gaga has announced "Harlequin," a companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux. The singer is going all in on the movie - no great surprise with the Oscars on the horizon - and, if you look closely at that milk carton, you'll see song titles like "Smile," "The Joker," and "Folie à Deux."

Also below is a new ScreenX poster.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.