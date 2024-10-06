JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Confirms Explosive Scene Serves As Another BATMAN Villain's Origin - SPOILERS

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Confirms Explosive Scene Serves As Another BATMAN Villain's Origin - SPOILERS

Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips has now confirmed that one particular moment from the final act of the sequel is indeed supposed to serve as the origin of another classic Batman villain...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 06, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Even if you haven't seen Joker: Folie à Deux, if you've been keeping up with the trailers and promotion, you probably have a pretty good idea of which character we're referring to. But just in case, spoilers follow.

In addition to a new take on Harley Quinn played by Lady Gaga, the sequel introduces young Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent (Harry Lawtey), who leads the prosecution in Arthur Fleck's trial.

When Joker's followers set off a bomb that blows the side of the courthouse apart towards the end of the movie, we catch a quick glimpse of Dent laying in the debris with blood and dust covering the left side of his face as Arthur makes his escape.

A clear nod to the character's villainous persona from the comics, but was this actually supposed to serve as an origin story for the Batman foe who will come to be known as Two-Face?

"Yes, of course," Phillips tells EW. "[We're] trying to put a realistic answer to why certain things happen. Why does he have [that face]?"

The filmmaker goes on to note that the audience is "meant to view the moment as Dent's metamorphosis into the character. He adds that Lawtey is "playing the character before that character, he’s the young D.A. All we’re doing is saying, let’s use this lore as a foundation, but run it through a realistic lens, or at least a different lens than it’s been run through in other things, to make it our own."

Dent isn't seen or heard from again, and with Phillips making it clear that he's now "done" with this universe, the chances of Lawtey getting the opportunity to revisit the character are very slim.

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Do you plan on seeing the Joker sequel in theaters, or have the reviews put you off? Let us know in the comments section down below.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Smile Fades With Horrible $39 Million Opening; Lower Than THE FLASH And THE MARVELS
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Smile Fades With Horrible $39 Million Opening; Lower Than THE FLASH And THE MARVELS
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX: Fans Divided Over Apparent Rape Scene As Todd Phillips Talks More About Divisive Ending
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX: Fans Divided Over Apparent Rape Scene As Todd Phillips Talks More About Divisive Ending
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/6/2024, 1:13 PM
So Two Face wil get Jonkled too ? Looks like Todd Phillips will not stop until every batman baddie gets anal blasted ....be careful Oz Cobb!
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 10/6/2024, 1:34 PM
@Malatrova15 - I knew Arthur was a lil too loose in the legs
HermanM
HermanM - 10/6/2024, 1:18 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/6/2024, 1:20 PM
It would be way cooler if he isn't actually two face but instead he's the inspiration for some rando who might become two face.
User Comment Image
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/6/2024, 1:24 PM
@HashTagSwagg - For sure, he'll denounce his ways in the end, and Two-Face will come molest and murder him, announcing his transformation into the real Two-Face in a dramatic fashion. It should be really highbrow stuff.
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/6/2024, 2:01 PM
@Zorromuerto - Molest? Lmao what the hell? Why molest him.
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/6/2024, 2:05 PM
@ThePenguin - Well, I don't wanna spoil anything for you, but some bad things happened to our boy Arthur.
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/6/2024, 2:06 PM
@Zorromuerto - Oh yeah lmao. But I dont think the other joker molests him. I get you though
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/6/2024, 1:22 PM
As much as I appreciate Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, I feel like we've thoroughly explored the "realism" approach to Batman. Maybe we could instead have a comic-accurate and stylized version of the character—not the "300" version (though Snyder is looking great at this point) or the overly pretentious realistic version. The Batman has potential but it feels like it has no place in Gunn's DCU.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/6/2024, 1:32 PM
@Zorromuerto - he has, but not yet. Also two-face is actually one of the realistic one villains in general, so it doesn't matter and also Batman, he's just a man and Nolan did it right tbf
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/6/2024, 1:39 PM
@Zorromuerto - I'd like to see them go back to the gothic aesthetic and have him be more Bat than man in suit.
User Comment Image
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/6/2024, 1:42 PM
@RegularPoochie - I think "The Dark Knight" is the only one of Nolan's movies that truly nailed what it was going for. The first film felt somewhat anticlimactic, and the third was a bit convoluted. However, I still believe he never fully captured Batman. Batman isn't a grounded character; he faces demigods and invents some of the most ridiculous gadgets. Sure, Two-Face could fit into Nolan's universe, but a man walking around with half his body severely burned and scarred isn't particularly realistic or grounded.

I think they can embrace the stretches of reality with Batman and create a dark, gritty sci-fi without veering into cheese.

Everybody wants to replicate Nolan to some degree, but he did his version best. We should embrace the absurdity of Batman—the grand conspiracies, the ridiculous rooftop travel, and acrobatics, etc.
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/6/2024, 1:44 PM
@HashTagSwagg - You know what I think would be cool? A Batman movie from the villain's perspective. It could be grounded while allowing us to witness Batman through the theatrics he creates—almost like a horror movie. Give it a Gothic aesthetic and actually develop a story centered around the villain. Everybody knows about Batman; let’s explore the world from the other side.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/6/2024, 1:48 PM
@Zorromuerto - That's what the first suicide Squad film should have been.
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/6/2024, 1:49 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I didn't even think of that. You're absolutely right.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/6/2024, 2:01 PM
@Zorromuerto - that is also true, but also in Nolans defence, Superman never were in his world. They considered it, but then Nolan said in the end thanks, but no thanks if I recall right.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/6/2024, 2:03 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Ohhh Dead End … still one of my favorite live action iterations. Dark, gritty, and still comic-book stylized. And he had the white eyes.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/6/2024, 2:05 PM
@Zorromuerto - also your idea what you told to swag is brilliant.
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/6/2024, 2:07 PM
@HashTagSwagg - also this, ot amazes me how random users here come with better ideas than the directors and screenwriters
Forthas
Forthas - 10/6/2024, 2:03 PM
If there is no Batman what is the point?????
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/6/2024, 2:05 PM
@Forthas - Art and stuff.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder