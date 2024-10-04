JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Todd Phillips Says His Time In The DC Universe Has Ended Following Sequel

Joker: Folie à Deux is now playing in theaters and, following Joker's box office and award success in 2019, Warner Bros. Discovery was banking on this sequel being every bit as successful.

As of now, that doesn't appear to be the case. Joker was meant to be a standalone story and, while there was speculation about an eventual follow-up perhaps pitting Arthur Fleck against a mentally broken Bruce Wayne who'd become a vengeful Batman, that always felt more like fan fiction than a realistic prospect.

The movie we're getting this weekend instead focuses on the twisted romance between Joker and Lee Quinzel/Harley Quinn, with musical numbers and an ending that's dividing fans.

Regardless of whether he goes out on a high or low, filmmaker Todd Phillips views Joker: Folie à Deux as the end of his stint in the DC Universe.

"It’s not really where this movie is headed for me," he told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about a potential spin-off for Lady Gaga. "I feel like my time in the DC Universe was these two films."

"I think we sent her half the script, and she texted me pretty quickly that she was really into it, that she loved it and everything you want to hear," Phillips said of casting the singer. "And then I went out to her house, and we met about what it was going to be, the rest of it, because we hadn’t written it yet. [Co-writer] Scott Silver and I are notoriously slow writers."

This is a surprising contrast to 2019 when the filmmaker talked about wanting to create his own DC Universe for Warner Bros.

"I said, 'This will be the first movie, and then we'll get this director to do that, and this director to do this, and we'll call it DC Black, and Joker will be the first film,'" he explained. "In a weird way, it gives you two bites of the apple, of these characters."

"You can do these kind of down-and-dirty character studies over here, and still do the DC Universe over there. To which they said, 'Okay, calm down, you're not starting a label here at Warners.'"

Have you watched Joker: Folie à Deux yet?

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters.