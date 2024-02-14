JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX Director Shares New Look At Joaquin Phoenix As Arthur Fleck And Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn
TheLobster - 2/14/2024, 10:10 PM
I really hope this isn’t an actual musical. I can handle 2 musical pieces but a whole film of it? Insufferable.
quas95 - 2/14/2024, 10:15 PM
Damn I was kinda on board but these stills turned me off. I don't see Harley at all just Gaga.
Taonrey - 2/14/2024, 10:40 PM
@quas95 - I mean it's not like Phoenix is really anything like the joker
FlopWatchers5 - 2/14/2024, 10:24 PM
dry like a napkin
Matchesz - 2/14/2024, 10:25 PM
I hope we get a scene of them during a musical number showing the point of pedestrians watching and its just the two of them dancing by themselves in the street holding up traffic or something
SuperCat - 2/14/2024, 10:33 PM
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2024, 10:42 PM
I don’t think it’s gonna be a full on musical but I can see it having those segments that are the delusions of Arthur & Harley (if not just the latter) as their twisted romance grows & unfolds.

Anyway , I didn’t care much for the first one personally but I am somewhat intrigued by this so I hope it turns out better then the original for me atleast.



I think Gaga is gonna crush the role!!.
mountainman - 2/14/2024, 10:42 PM
An interesting theme of the first movie was how society can drag people into madness and the evil they eventually carry out.

I wonder if this one will say something similar about love and how it can also drive people to do crazy things.

Either way, this movie has a lot to live up to. Phoenix isn’t known to do sequels, so something interesting in the script made him decide to sign on for another.

