JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Early Tracking Points To Solid Opening Weekend...That's Way Behind DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

Early box office tracking for Joker: Folie à Deux has hit which points to the latest DC movie having an impressive opening weekend. However, it's still going to fall short of Deadpool & Wolverine...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 31, 2024 04:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

In 2019, Joker opened to an impressive $93.5 million in North America and ultimately exceeded expectations by grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

A great deal has changed since then and the box office hasn't - and likely never will - recover from the impact of COVID-19. The days of blockbusters easily grossing $1 billion are also over as many moviegoers wait to watch new releases at home typically just weeks after they hit the big screen.

While we expect Joker: Folie à Deux to be a hit, the odds are stacked against it due to the damage done to the DC brand in 2023 and the fact this sequel will feature musical elements (which is never much of a draw). 

According to Box Office Theory's Shawn Robbins, the movie is currently eyeing a $120 million - $150 million domestic debut. Those are great numbers and suggest the Clown Prince of Crime will be largely immune to the factors mentioned above. 

However, this tracking is five weeks out, tickets haven't gone on sale yet, and we'd expect more conservative estimates to drop in the weeks ahead.

Also of note is the fact Deadpool & Wolverine, the R-Rated Marvel Studios movie that demolished the records set by Joker, debuted with $211 million last month. Even with a $150 million bow, Joker: Folie à Deux clearly won't be taking any of those records back.

It's not a competition, of course, but the comparison is interesting nonetheless. 

Asked recently whether this franchise (because, despite what was said five years ago about Joker being a standalone tale, that's exactly what it's become) could continue to expand, director Todd Phillips closed the door on Joker 3. For now, at least. 

"It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world," he said. 

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/31/2024, 4:57 AM
It won’t outgross D&W, but it doesn’t have to. It’s going to do well, that’s for sure.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/31/2024, 4:57 AM
Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight? 🕺👹🌙
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/31/2024, 4:58 AM
@ProfessorWhy - because now you can!
TCronson
TCronson - 8/31/2024, 5:03 AM
Another completely pointless clickbait article from Wilding. Joker still did more than Deadpool & Wolverine overseas and it grossed more than Deadpool 2 with much lower opening weekend. We won't know shit until it releases. Plus the first Joker adjusts to 1.32 bln after inflation which is more than what D&W did so far with China.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/31/2024, 5:14 AM
@TCronson - not sure why DP&W needed to be mentioned in this article at all if it's not a competition....
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/31/2024, 5:18 AM
@TCronson - Oh so Joker wins really, lol. Except it didn't.

I can't believe you adjusted for inflation for a movie that's barely 5 years old and D&W still grosses more even when adjusted.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 8/31/2024, 5:25 AM
@lazlodaytona - didn't take its highest grossing r-rated movie crown?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/31/2024, 5:38 AM
@TheClungerine - it did. But my whole point is I don't care about about whose got what.

Comparing the two films. One film had its premiere as the 1st of a possible franchise and the other is like, what 23rd of a franchise with a bigger budge

One had tons of cgi with a plethora of cameos and supporting roles. The other is focussing grounded as hell and mostly focused on two characters.

Even if you didn't know the names of the film, after reading that quick comparison, you'd realize comparing the two's money outcomes is ridiculous.

How about we all grow up and just wish the best for this huge franchise.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/31/2024, 5:11 AM
@JoshWilding , you know I love you and I try to show much support for creating this site for us. But then you write THIS near the end:

"It's not a competition, of course, but the comparison is interesting nonetheless."

However, your whole article was one GIANT comparison of the two films...which makes it feel like a competition 😉😀

I had to ask myself does he know what he's doing here?...like did you do that to stir the pot or just didn't realize it?

