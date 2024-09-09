JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Featurette Points To The Movie Being An Epic Love Story; New IMAX Poster Released

Tickets for Joker: Folie À Deux went on sale earlier today and we now have a new featurette showcasing the epic love story which appears to be at the heart of Todd Phillips' DC sequel.

The movie, which currently sits at 61% on Rotten Tomatoes, doesn't look like a conventional follow-up to 2019's Joker as it will incorporate musical elements and perhaps even take place largely in Arthur Fleck's head. However, we're also getting a twisted love story revolving around Arthur and "Lee" Quinzel, with the latter serving as a bold new take on Harley Quinn.

In this latest sneak peek, we learn more about what's to come for the duo played by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga; along the way, there are new interviews, never-before-seen footage from Joker: Folie À Deux, and a glimpse behind the scenes.

IMAX has also shared another poster for the movie which, you guessed it, puts Joker and Harley Quinn front and centre.

It won't be easy for Joker: Folie À Deux to reach the same heights as its predecessor and, with rumblings about a very controversial ending, there's a risk this one will upset comic book fans in a big way.

Take a new look at the sequel below.

Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga and Todd Phillips give you an exclusive look behind Joker: Folie À Deux, which hits theaters and IMAX everywhere October 4. Tickets are on sale NOW! #JokerMoviehttps://t.co/Jtc43NwyLo pic.twitter.com/pKsiJXzKzH — Fandango (@Fandango) September 9, 2024 Let their mayhem consume your reality. Joker: Folie à Deux in IMAX 70mm Film. #JokerMovie showtimes begin October 4 at 11 global IMAX locations. #FilmedForIMAX tickets available NOW. https://t.co/VmMB7eMK2P pic.twitter.com/4sWTzYFeYf — IMAX (@IMAX) September 9, 2024

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.