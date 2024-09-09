JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Featurette Points To The Movie Being An Epic Love Story; New IMAX Poster Released

With tickets now on sale for Joker: Folie À Deux, we have a new featurette and IMAX poster teasing the twisted love story revolving around Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) and Lee Quinzel (Lady Gaga).

By JoshWilding - Sep 09, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Tickets for Joker: Folie À Deux went on sale earlier today and we now have a new featurette showcasing the epic love story which appears to be at the heart of Todd Phillips' DC sequel. 

The movie, which currently sits at 61% on Rotten Tomatoes, doesn't look like a conventional follow-up to 2019's Joker as it will incorporate musical elements and perhaps even take place largely in Arthur Fleck's head. However, we're also getting a twisted love story revolving around Arthur and "Lee" Quinzel, with the latter serving as a bold new take on Harley Quinn. 

In this latest sneak peek, we learn more about what's to come for the duo played by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga; along the way, there are new interviews, never-before-seen footage from Joker: Folie À Deux, and a glimpse behind the scenes. 

IMAX has also shared another poster for the movie which, you guessed it, puts Joker and Harley Quinn front and centre. 

It won't be easy for Joker: Folie À Deux to reach the same heights as its predecessor and, with rumblings about a very controversial ending, there's a risk this one will upset comic book fans in a big way.

Take a new look at the sequel below.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

New JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Trailer Gives Us Something To Smile About As Tickets Go On Sale
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/9/2024, 1:42 PM
"Lee" I hate it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/9/2024, 1:44 PM
@HerrmanM - be respectful she is chinese american
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/9/2024, 2:15 PM
@HerrmanM - It makes more sense to me in this grounded world than "Ozz Cobb." Now that's stupid.
Harley is not a common name and is too far of a reach for a female clown; Harlequin if you may. Lee Quinzel is as believable as a name as Arthur Fleck.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/9/2024, 1:43 PM
If Joaquin Phoenix is done with the role (for whatever reason) they should do a compendium-style sequel - with each of the separate chapters following a different version of the Joker.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/9/2024, 2:22 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - I've said this before, but I wish they would have done the "JOKERS 3" storyline in a trilogy. It'd be sweet to have JOKER 2 joined by another actor as JOKER (I know everyone hated Leto's Joker in Suicide Squad but Zach Snyder's version of him with Leto at the end of ZSJL was great. It doesn't have to be Leto though, could be another great actor) and see the mayhem grow. Then, in the 3rd JOKER, Willam Defoe is number 3. It is a ridiculously freaking crime That Dafoe has NEVER been Joker. The man's face was built for it!

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/9/2024, 1:45 PM
Hey as long as they dance in another set if stairs im good...i love to see chuds taking pictures in random places like jesus walked there
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2024, 1:58 PM
Cool!!.

It definitely seems like they are going for the more genuine mutual attraction and relationship between the characters of Joker & Harley (regardless of how different these versions are) such as The Batman animated series then the more manipulative and abusive one sided one we usually see.

I still feel like she might be manipulating him for her own ends , atleast with it being the enabler she seems to be in this.

Anyway , didn’t care much for the first one but this looks decent and an improvement imo so intrigued to check it out!!.

