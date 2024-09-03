JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX First Clip Finds Lady Gaga's New Take On Harley Quinn Singing Her Cares Away

Joker: Folie À Deux will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival tomorrow, and Warner Bros. has now released the first clip from Todd Phillips' highly-anticipated sequel.

The footage finds an incarcerated Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) speaking to Lady Gaga's new take on Harley Quinn, who will go by "Lee Quinzel" in this movie. Lee tells Arthur about the first time she saw Joker on the Murray Franklin show, revealing that she hoped he'd "blow his brains out." When she saw him do just that, she didn't "feel so alone any more."

The clip concludes with Lee singing a few lines from "Get Happy," but when Arthur starts to join in, they're interrupted by one of the guards.

Check out the clip at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

We have heard reports that Folie À Deux is even darker than its grim predecessor.

Despite going on to become a huge hit (Deadpool and Wolverine only recently surpassed it as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time), the first Joker proved to be polarizing when it screened at Venice a few years ago, with some going so far as to express concern that the film might actually incite violence in the streets.

Festival director Alberto Barbera indicated that audiences might be in for an even rougher time with the sequel during a recent interview.

"If you expect just a second part of the previous one, exactly the same kind of narrative and situation and so on, you are wrong, because the theme is much darker," he told Vanity Fair in a recent interview. "It is much more inventive from every point of view. It's completely unexpected. I think it is very bold, and brave, and creative, and an incredibly original film."

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.