JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Has Nothing To Laugh About Based On Opening Weekend Box Office Projections

We're just a couple of days away from Joker: Folie à Deux opening in theaters across the globe and all signs point to the sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga falling short of 2019's Joker...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 02, 2024 04:10 AM EST
There's been a lot of DCU news over the past week from Lanterns casting to plans for animated Robin movie. It's almost as if DC Studios is trying to distract us from, say, an upcoming box office flop. 

While it would be a tad unfair to put Joker: Folie à Deux in that category at such a early stage, this weekend isn't shaping up to be a particularly good one for the sequel.

According to Deadline, the DC Comics adaptation is eying a $55 million - $60 million opening in North America and a worldwide bow of $140 million. Those numbers aren't too bad on the surface but when compared to 2019's Joker, they look far less impressive. 

Five years ago, that movie opened with $96.2 million, blowing past $80 million projections. It also exceeded expectations internationally to beat its $155 million forecast with over $248 million worldwide. 

Reviews for Joker: Folie à Deux haven't been as positive and fans who have already watched the sequel at early screenings haven't exactly raved about the movie. Joker scored 11 Oscar nominations and even won "Best Actor" for Joaquin Phoenix; whether it will be a hit come awards season remains to be seen (it's not like box office ever really matters in that respect). 

When it was recently put to Phillips that the Joker sequel cost upwards of $200 million to produce (the first instalment was made for $60 million), he responded, "I read these stories, and it seems like they’re on the side of the multinational corporations. They’re like, 'Why does it cost so much?' They sound like studio executives."

"Shouldn’t people be happy that we got this money out of them, and we used it to go hire a bunch of crew people who can then feed their families?"

Do you plan on seeing Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters this weekend?

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

Does JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Todd Phillips On Potential Harley Quinn Spin-Off - SPOILERS
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 10/2/2024, 4:54 AM
After that ending leak, I won't be seeing this.

Not only does it ruin the character, it retrospectively makes the 1st film worse as well.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/2/2024, 4:55 AM
The first film was a unique case of a mediocre movie that copied ideas and themes of better old movies and that, as one critic said, "Joker is a movie that has nothing to say and says it loudly", which for some reason got awards attention and was a great success at the BO. But the first Joker has aged like milk and now nobody cares about these movies.
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 10/2/2024, 5:12 AM
I didn't like the first Joker movie very much but still I let myself be dragged into an early showing of the sequel.

As much as I didn't like the first one, the new movie is infinitely worse. It basically has no plot, is filled with bad musical numbers that come out of nowhere and worst of all, it's soooo boooring.

This is obviously just my opinion, but man I wished I'd saved my money ans spend my time on something else
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/2/2024, 5:14 AM
Now do a third movie about the second Joker that ends with him being killed by a kid with a " Damaged " facial tattoo who says, " why so serious? " As Jack Nicolson laughs and then he drives away with the ghost of Caesar Romero. Then sting it with, " Every Joker Will Return Soon In The Brave And The Bold" , over a still shot of Barry Keoghan
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/2/2024, 5:19 AM
This was one of those successful films that didn’t need a sequel. A 60 million dollar opening weekend is still pretty good and shouldn’t be viewed as a failure because it didn’t do as good as the first one.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/2/2024, 5:29 AM
@WruceBayne - An opening weekend of 60 million is very little for a movie that cost 200 million and is the sequel to a billion dollar movie.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/2/2024, 5:43 AM
@Moriakum - the first one cost substantially less than that. Oh well, it is what it is.

