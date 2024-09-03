JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Poster Sees Arthur Fleck Put On A Happy Face; TV Spot Officially Reveals Harvey Dent

Joker: Folie à Deux starts arriving in international theaters less than one month from today and Warner Bros. has just shared a new TV spot and poster for the highly anticipated sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

The latter makes for a striking piece of imagery, though it's that new footage we need to talk about.

As you'll see, it features an appearance from classic Batman character Harvey Dent as he makes his feelings known about what a danger Arthur Fleck is to society. Harry Lawtey (Industry) is playing Dent, though it remains to be seen whether anything will happen here that leads to him becoming a grounded version of Two-Face.

There are also some teases for Joker: Folie à Deux's big musical numbers, though those are largely being kept under wraps.

We're sure the studio wants to maintain some element of surprise, but many Hollywood insiders believe showing those in trailers can have a negative impact on ticket sales, hence the bait-and-switch with The Color Purple and Wonka last year, for example.

"Todd [Phillips] and I work in much the same way," Phoenix recently said of the filmmaker. "We enjoy spontaneity and the thrill of failing doing what you love."

Addressing the movie's musical elements, he added, "It was important to me that we never perform the songs as one typically does in a musical. We didn’t want vibrato and perfect notes."

Elaborating on the latter, Phillips said, "Particularly for Joaquin, so much of it is about feeling the moment as you do it. You can’t decide that in a sound studio three weeks before you show up to shoot it."

Check out this new TV spot and poster for Joker: Folie à Deux below.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.