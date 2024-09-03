JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Poster Sees Arthur Fleck Put On A Happy Face; TV Spot Officially Reveals Harvey Dent

A new poster for Joker: Folie à Deux puts Arthur Fleck and Lee Quinzel front and centre, while a TV spot finally confirms that classic Batman character (and villain) Harvey Dent is indeed in the sequel.

By JoshWilding - Sep 03, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Joker: Folie à Deux starts arriving in international theaters less than one month from today and Warner Bros. has just shared a new TV spot and poster for the highly anticipated sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. 

The latter makes for a striking piece of imagery, though it's that new footage we need to talk about. 

As you'll see, it features an appearance from classic Batman character Harvey Dent as he makes his feelings known about what a danger Arthur Fleck is to society. Harry Lawtey (Industry) is playing Dent, though it remains to be seen whether anything will happen here that leads to him becoming a grounded version of Two-Face.

There are also some teases for Joker: Folie à Deux's big musical numbers, though those are largely being kept under wraps.

We're sure the studio wants to maintain some element of surprise, but many Hollywood insiders believe showing those in trailers can have a negative impact on ticket sales, hence the bait-and-switch with The Color Purple and Wonka last year, for example. 

"Todd [Phillips] and I work in much the same way," Phoenix recently said of the filmmaker. "We enjoy spontaneity and the thrill of failing doing what you love."

Addressing the movie's musical elements, he added, "It was important to me that we never perform the songs as one typically does in a musical. We didn’t want vibrato and perfect notes."

Elaborating on the latter, Phillips said, "Particularly for Joaquin, so much of it is about feeling the moment as you do it. You can’t decide that in a sound studio three weeks before you show up to shoot it."

Check out this new TV spot and poster for Joker: Folie à Deux below.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/3/2024, 1:48 PM
Don't like Gaga and I can't stand any incarnation of Harley Quinn, but I might actually see this.
Phoenix is a great actor.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/3/2024, 2:13 PM
@DrDReturns - Did you see A Star Is Born, or House Of Gucci?
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 9/3/2024, 2:17 PM
@DrDReturns - That's bizarre. But ok.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/3/2024, 2:26 PM
@BackwardGalaxy - What is?

Must everyone like everything? Is the fact that I am still considering seeing the film enough?
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/3/2024, 2:28 PM
@IAmAHoot - No. Not interested.
I do not like Gaga as a person (or as far as her personality has been shown to the public).

I saw a "A Star is Born" 1954 and was satisfied with that.
Cap1
Cap1 - 9/3/2024, 2:36 PM
@DrDReturns - you sound like you'd be a great laugh at parties
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/3/2024, 2:40 PM
@Cap1 - What's the problem?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/3/2024, 1:49 PM
That'd be cool if Joker or Harley hits him in the face with acid. We know there's at least one sequence that involves a court scene. Whether it's a dream or not is another thing
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/3/2024, 2:02 PM
Love IT!

I would love to see these kind of movies from all of Batman main villians. 2 Face. Catwoman. Penguin.

Actually, I'm happy to see that more comic book villians all around are starting to get movies were they are the main focus.

I know most so far have been less than stellar (outside joker) But I think they will get better as time goes on.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 9/3/2024, 2:11 PM
Criminal mastermind? Hes more like simple jack
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 2:17 PM
The guy for Harvey Dent doesn’t seem like he would have the deep voice that he did lol , seems good though!!.

However I don’t see him having a big role in the film nor any hints to a transformation into Two Face in this (if it does happen then I can see Arthur doing it)…

He’ll likely just be the prosecutor of Arthur’s case and that’s it in this version.

User Comment Image

Anyway , nice poster!!.
Vigor
Vigor - 9/3/2024, 2:37 PM
@TheVisionary25 - oh shoot. That's the dude from The Industry
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 2:41 PM
@Vigor - never seen it but have heard a lot about it.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/3/2024, 2:36 PM
All this Joker does is crash out

