JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Reactions From Venice Hail It As "Movie Of The Year" And..."A Huge Disappointment"

The first Joker: Folie à Deux screenings took place at the 81st Venice International Film Festival this morning and the first reactions are here.

The vast majority of critics have not chimed in because they're adhering to an embargo; some have either ignored that or didn't need to agree to it, explaining why we have a few early thoughts on Todd Phillips' Joker sequel.

We'll start with some of the verdicts posted on Letterboxd. @Filmdreams_FD says the "message of the movie is poignant and devastating," but adds that the movie "lacks emotions" and "feels like just a response to those people who thought the first was an eulogy of violence."

@D-Mo states that "the musical aspect feels like a gimmick and eventually [become] tiresome," while @starboy describes it as a "convoluted mess that aspires to be everything and ends up being nothing." Finally, @detectivezinc calls Joker: Folie à Deux "a huge disappointment."

In contrast, the social media reactions are far more positive; our friends over at JoBlo, for example, have hailed it as the "movie of the year."

If these mixed reviews tell us anything, it's that Joker: Folie à Deux is unlikely to be a critical darling. Joker has only 69% on Rotten Tomatoes but, at the 92nd Academy Awards, it still earned 11 nominations, the most of any film at the ceremony, and won "Best Actor" for Joaquin Phoenix and "Best Original Score" for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

What more can i say?? #Joker2 is easily MOVIE OF THE YEAR. #venezia81 pic.twitter.com/LfVZ5Bi6Ni — JoBlo Movies and TV (@joblodotcom) September 4, 2024 #JokerFolieADeux as a musical? It actually, incredibly works! #JoaquinPhoenix is terrific as a singing #Joker in #ToddPhillips’ big gamble that pays off, thanks to his cast, including #LadyGaga, and the surprising yet perfect and ironic selection of songs. Who knew? pic.twitter.com/LS08XtD8B4 — ruben nepales (@nepalesruben) September 4, 2024 #Venezia81 Ok I'll say this about #JokerFolieADeux without spoilers. It gives continuity to this cinematic universe in a way you don't expect. It's all about the ending, wait for it. I need part III ! Gaga is supporting, not lead. But her character is the real deal. You'll see. — Lorenzo Ciorcalo (@rotovisor) September 4, 2024

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.