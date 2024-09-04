JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Reactions From Venice Hail It As "Movie Of The Year" And..."A Huge Disappointment"

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Reactions From Venice Hail It As &quot;Movie Of The Year&quot; And...&quot;A Huge Disappointment&quot;

Joker: Folie à Deux has just screened in Venice and, while the review embargo hasn't lifted yet, we do have some early reactions which are every bit as mixed as those for 2019's Joker. Check them out...

By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

The first Joker: Folie à Deux screenings took place at the 81st Venice International Film Festival this morning and the first reactions are here. 

The vast majority of critics have not chimed in because they're adhering to an embargo; some have either ignored that or didn't need to agree to it, explaining why we have a few early thoughts on Todd Phillips' Joker sequel. 

We'll start with some of the verdicts posted on Letterboxd@Filmdreams_FD says the "message of the movie is poignant and devastating," but adds that the movie "lacks emotions" and "feels like just a response to those people who thought the first was an eulogy of violence."

@D-Mo states that "the musical aspect feels like a gimmick and eventually [become] tiresome," while @starboy describes it as a "convoluted mess that aspires to be everything and ends up being nothing." Finally, @detectivezinc calls Joker: Folie à Deux "a huge disappointment."

In contrast, the social media reactions are far more positive; our friends over at JoBlo, for example, have hailed it as the "movie of the year." 

If these mixed reviews tell us anything, it's that Joker: Folie à Deux is unlikely to be a critical darling. Joker has only 69% on Rotten Tomatoes but, at the 92nd Academy Awards, it still earned 11 nominations, the most of any film at the ceremony, and won "Best Actor" for Joaquin Phoenix and "Best Original Score" for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

See what critics are saying about Joker: Folie à Deux below and check back here soon for a full review roundup. 

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Poster Sees Arthur Fleck Put On A Happy Face; TV Spot Officially Reveals Harvey Dent
Forthas
Forthas - 9/4/2024, 7:14 AM
I am guessing it is probably a huge disappointment. When you tinker with a winning formula by adding musical numbers...don't expect the same response. It seems like this film may wind up being one of those sequels that tried to be different just to be different with no creative reason why.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/4/2024, 7:23 AM
@Forthas - The 'lacks emotions' comment sounds like there isn't a sympathetic character to root for, much like the first, Fleck loses most of the audience goodwill when he begins to kill.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/4/2024, 7:17 AM
The dichotomy of opinion is interesting - both extremes. The cynic in me suspects paid reactions ...
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/4/2024, 7:28 AM
"If these mixed reviews tell us anything, it's that Joker: Folie à Deux is unlikely to be a critical darling."

They don't tell us anything, really.

How many times has there been glowing social media reactions for a movie that didn't do so well critically? (whether from critics or the public) - and I'm not talking about Rotten bloody Tomatoes.

DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/4/2024, 7:28 AM
@DravenCorvis - And this is coming from someone who think this movie is unnecessary, but is willing to be proven wrong.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 7:29 AM
Honestly , not too surprising…

The first one had a mixed critical reception to an extent and this seems like it’ll go a similar route (though we only have a small sample size to measure that from).

Anyway , the movie seems decent to me and an improvement over the first one which I didn’t care much for….

I’m intrigued to check it out , especially for Phoenix & Gaga!!.

User Comment Image

