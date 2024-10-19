JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Disastrous Box Office Run Continues As Moviegoers Return To DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Disastrous Box Office Run Continues As Moviegoers Return To DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

During its third weekend in theaters, things have gone from bad to worse for Joker: Folie à Deux as Deadpool & Wolverine closes in on a record currently held by last year's mega-hit, Barbie. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Oct 19, 2024 12:10 PM EST
As expected, Smile 2 has gone straight to #1 at the North American box office this weekend with a $23 million opening. The movie received a B CinemaScore from audiences, an improvement over Smile's B- score. 

One sequel that isn't making much of an impression, though, is Joker: Folie à Deux. The movie lost 1,245 theaters during its third weekend and is eyeing a disastrous $2 million - $2.5 million haul over the three-day frame following a laughable $665,000 Friday. 

Now, the Joker follow-up sits at a dismal $54.9 million in the U.S. 

Exhibitors have decided to instead rally around Deadpool & Wolverine. Yes, the movie is available on Digital and just days away from hitting DVD and Blu-ray, but it added an additional 535 theaters this weekend and grossed $185,000 on Friday.

With a predicted $500,000 - $700,000 haul during its thirteenth weekend, it looks set to pass Barbie's $636.2 million haul from last summer by close of business on Sunday.

Here's the current Top 10 for this weekend:

1. Smile 2 ($23 million)
2. The Wild Robot ($10.7 million)
3. Terrifier 3 ($9.8 million)
4. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ($5 million)
5. We Live in Time ($4.3 million)
6. Joker: Folie à Deux ($2.2 million)
7. Piece by Piece ($2 million)
8. Transformers One ($2 million)
9. Saturday Night ($1.8 million)
10. Nightmare Before Christmas ($1.3 million)

2024 has seen many titles re-released in theaters as a result of the delays caused by last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Theaters continue to struggle but 2025 is shaping up to be a much better year for them thanks to Marvel and DC.

Earlier this year, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

In contrast, our review of Joker: Folie à Deux wrapped up with, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Talking of Smile 2, Sony Pictures has very cleverly found a way to tie that into Venom: The Last Dance's marketing campaign:

marvel72
marvel72 - 10/19/2024, 1:08 PM
I want to see Smile 2 and Terrifier 3, Smile was good and I enjoy shit like Terrifier.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/19/2024, 1:12 PM
Where are all those big time Joker fans?? They all got pretty quiet after opening weekend.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/19/2024, 1:19 PM
@slickrickdesigns - This movie was not made for Joker fans, or fans of good movies.
marvel72
marvel72 - 10/19/2024, 1:34 PM
@slickrickdesigns - I'm a fan of the first movie but the second movie got shit reviews, so I can wait for it to come to streaming service.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 10/19/2024, 1:18 PM
Mark Millar and Ethan Van Sciver were on X yesterday posting like only smart people can see how great Joker 2 is. Van Sciver is even trying to say Joker was not raped.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/19/2024, 1:22 PM
@PartyKiller -

Squeal like a pig.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 10/19/2024, 1:27 PM
@DocSpock - Van Sciver and Millar believe in the power of healing butt-rape.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/19/2024, 1:35 PM
@PartyKiller -

Which makes them right at home in Hollywood.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/19/2024, 1:20 PM
This will go down in history as one of the biggest flops in the entire industry.
JDL
JDL - 10/19/2024, 1:25 PM
@TheJok3r - All parties connected to 'The Marvels' wish to add their sincere gratitude for taking the crown for the biggest CBM flop ever.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/19/2024, 1:32 PM

So WB has played another massive joke(r) on its investors.

I wonder what they think of this one.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 10/19/2024, 1:39 PM
Forfeit your false prophets and return to the warm embrace of your one true saviour, the one and only Marvel Jesus.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 10/19/2024, 1:40 PM
Ps: you guys could go out and watch Transformers One also, that one actually needs some support.
CoHost
CoHost - 10/19/2024, 1:49 PM
It makes sense. Phoenix hates Hollywood so much, he made this movie to become the biggest bomb ever just to get back at them. Genius.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 10/19/2024, 1:54 PM
Man this site is beating the heck out of a dead horse. We get it! People don’t like it. Haha. We get it, it didn’t do well at the box office.

