JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Smile Fades With Horrible $39 Million Opening; Lower Than THE FLASH And THE MARVELS

Joker Folie à Deux has one of the lowest opening weekends for a comic book movie ever, arriving in theaters with roughly the same as Morbius and well below the likes of The Marvels and The Flash...

By JoshWilding - Oct 06, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker
Source: Deadline

Joker: Folie à Deux's opening weekend is no laughing matter for Warner Bros. Discovery executives as the movie hasn't just fallen below expectations...it's plummeted beneath them. 

In recent days, the Joker sequel's expected debut has slipped from $55 million to $50 million to $45 million...to a shockingly low $39 million. The studio is reporting a $40 million opening, but many analysts, including Deadline's, believe it's even lower. 

Surprisingly, the negative reviews and poor word-of-mouth didn't have such a significant impact overseas as it dropped internationally with $81.1 million for a total worldwide haul of $121.1 million, a far cry from the expected $140 million.

The biggest shocker is that, in 2019, Joker made $96.2 million in North America and $139 million internationally, ultimately helping take it to a record-breaking $1 billion worldwide. 

There's no way Joker: Folie à Deux will emulate that because it's opened lower than The Marvels ($47 million) and The Flash ($55 million) and is currently in the same ballpark as Morbius ($39 million). Based on the decline in ticket purchases from Friday to Sunday, the movie is bracing itself for a disastrous week which will likely lead to it being one of the biggest flops of 2024 (remember, the budget was around $200 million). 

Joker: Folie à Deux needs to earn $450 million to break even, but it will be lucky to make half of that. On Rotten Tomatoes, the DC Comics adaptation has a 33% score from critics and 31% courtesy of moviegoers. On IMDb, it has a 5.3/10 and 45/100 on Metacritic.

Where did it all go wrong? Take your pick. From so-so reviews out of Venice to those musical elements and a massively divisive, poorly executed ending, no one has much love for Joker: Folie à Deux.

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters. Keep checking back here for more box office updates.

Related:

Recommended For You:

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/6/2024, 1:22 PM
Sequel confirmed
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/6/2024, 1:25 PM
So Fool a Dude is not doing so hot, eh?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/6/2024, 1:25 PM
Marvel Studios The Marvels (2023) had a $46,110,859 Domestic Opening.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/6/2024, 1:59 PM
@AllsGood -
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/6/2024, 1:26 PM
*Insert Danny Glover's "Good" GIF here.*
Itwasme
Itwasme - 10/6/2024, 1:26 PM
It just feels like the first was a difficult movie to have a sequel to. I liked it, but it felt strong as it's own story, though given how well it did a sequel was inevitable.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 1:39 PM
@Itwasme - plus , it seems like the bits of ambiguity there added to one’s enjoyment of the first one since you could make your own conclusions

This apparently does not have that.
dracula
dracula - 10/6/2024, 1:27 PM
Should have done a Lex Luthor movie instead (and on half the budget at most)
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/6/2024, 1:51 PM
@dracula - you ain’t wrong
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/6/2024, 1:58 PM
@TheLobster - @dracula - I dont get the appeal to be honest. Lex without superman is jusr a crooked evil genius or ceo. He has no alien to bounce off of, and realistic version would have no tech.

Imo Harvey Dent movie would make more sense. Maybe even a solo Harleen movie either.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/6/2024, 2:13 PM
@ThePenguin - Lex with no Superman is just a CEO...his only motivation to be a baddie is how much he hates supes.
I bet the movie is just him saying racist stuff on the social network he owns.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/6/2024, 1:28 PM
Good riddance
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/6/2024, 1:30 PM
We need more Deadpool articles
TK420
TK420 - 10/6/2024, 1:38 PM
Shoulda got a hot actress to play Harley. Not sure it'd have helped, but pretty certain (4imprint certain) it woudln't have hurt...
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/6/2024, 1:59 PM
@TK420 - Thats weird logic. "It wouldnt have hurt" it wouldn't have done anything lol.
TK420
TK420 - 10/6/2024, 2:13 PM
@ThePenguin - I guess I'm saying the only effect it'd have had is a positive one, if any at all...
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/6/2024, 1:39 PM
Marvel WOKE Studios Deadpool & Wolverine 2024.

Domestic = $632,727,345

International = $694,742,226

Worldwide = $1,327,469,571

Itwasme
Itwasme - 10/6/2024, 1:41 PM
@AllsGood - no one cares.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/6/2024, 1:44 PM
@Itwasme - Marvel WOKE Studios

bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/6/2024, 1:42 PM
This movie is a nightmare
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/6/2024, 1:43 PM
Yikes! Shame, the first one was pretty damn good.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/6/2024, 1:43 PM
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/6/2024, 1:43 PM
Stop hiding @TCronson. Im gonna keep calling you out. Haha

To be honest I was wrong too.

You thought 800mil minimum, I thought around 4 to 500mil.... even that seems like a stretch now.

This is going to gross less than Flash. 🤣🤣🤣🤣.

No need to honour our bet terms. Just admitting you got it wrong is enough. I can be kind... so I'll wait.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/6/2024, 1:47 PM
I thought the era of Warner Brothers flops was over...guess not!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/6/2024, 1:48 PM
@Forthas -

TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/6/2024, 1:49 PM
@Forthas - I heard that the editor for James Gunn’s Superman was just fired and that editor assistants are now helping to get them to the finish line soooo…
Forthas
Forthas - 10/6/2024, 1:50 PM
@FireandBlood - The more they change the more they stay the same!
Forthas
Forthas - 10/6/2024, 1:54 PM
@TheLobster - THAT is a scary prospect. This company's stock price is descending into penny stock territory.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/6/2024, 1:47 PM
Not lower than The Flash and Marvels 🤭
Forthas
Forthas - 10/6/2024, 1:51 PM
@FireandBlood - Should be playing on VOD by next weekend!
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/6/2024, 1:47 PM
Like a fool, I saw it yesterday (I was one out of five people in my screening lol) out of curiosity if it was as bad as they say…

Yeah. Yeah, it is. I kept checking the time to see how much longer I had to sit through. I enjoyed the first Joker film but this was a goddamn mess at best.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/6/2024, 1:53 PM
@TheLobster - Ask for a refund!
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 10/6/2024, 1:49 PM
I think the success of the first one, was a bigger shocker.🤣 That first trailer felt darker, which made people interested. I think the musical element, really killed a lot of enthusiasm for the sequel.
OmegaDaGr0dd
OmegaDaGr0dd - 10/6/2024, 1:51 PM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/6/2024, 1:52 PM
Joker Folie à Deux has One of the Lowest Opening Weekends for a comic book movie ever, arriving in theaters with roughly the same as Morbius and Well Below the likes of The Marvels and The Flash...


TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 1:55 PM
Can someone let me know what the original films RT score out of Venice was?.

The reception for this out there was more mixed-positive which I thought was the same for the original but I guess not.

Anyway , this is truly astonishing and didn’t think this where would be at with this when the movie started being marketed.

I still think the curiosity factor no longer being there with this as was with the first one (primarily due to the discourse around it) was always gonna lead to it having a lower opening & haul then the original

However once the musical elements became known (which is already a niche genre) and then the generally negative reception happened , that pretty much sealed its fate sadly.

TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/6/2024, 2:10 PM
If superman don't generate hype it might just be DOA 🤣

