JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Smile Fades With Horrible $39 Million Opening; Lower Than THE FLASH And THE MARVELS

Joker: Folie à Deux's opening weekend is no laughing matter for Warner Bros. Discovery executives as the movie hasn't just fallen below expectations...it's plummeted beneath them.

In recent days, the Joker sequel's expected debut has slipped from $55 million to $50 million to $45 million...to a shockingly low $39 million. The studio is reporting a $40 million opening, but many analysts, including Deadline's, believe it's even lower.

Surprisingly, the negative reviews and poor word-of-mouth didn't have such a significant impact overseas as it dropped internationally with $81.1 million for a total worldwide haul of $121.1 million, a far cry from the expected $140 million.

The biggest shocker is that, in 2019, Joker made $96.2 million in North America and $139 million internationally, ultimately helping take it to a record-breaking $1 billion worldwide.

There's no way Joker: Folie à Deux will emulate that because it's opened lower than The Marvels ($47 million) and The Flash ($55 million) and is currently in the same ballpark as Morbius ($39 million). Based on the decline in ticket purchases from Friday to Sunday, the movie is bracing itself for a disastrous week which will likely lead to it being one of the biggest flops of 2024 (remember, the budget was around $200 million).

Joker: Folie à Deux needs to earn $450 million to break even, but it will be lucky to make half of that. On Rotten Tomatoes, the DC Comics adaptation has a 33% score from critics and 31% courtesy of moviegoers. On IMDb, it has a 5.3/10 and 45/100 on Metacritic.

Where did it all go wrong? Take your pick. From so-so reviews out of Venice to those musical elements and a massively divisive, poorly executed ending, no one has much love for Joker: Folie à Deux.

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters. Keep checking back here for more box office updates.