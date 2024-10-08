Todd Phillips Blamed For $300 Million JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Bombing; Director "Wanted Nothing To Do With DC"

Todd Phillips Blamed For $300 Million JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Bombing; Director &quot;Wanted Nothing To Do With DC&quot;

Joaquin Phoenix's dreams were being blamed earlier, but now it's filmmaker Todd Phillips' turn to take some accountability for Joker: Folie à Deux's failings. A new report reveals his disdain for DC...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 08, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker
Source: Variety

Love or hate Joker: Folie à Deux, there's simply no getting around the fact that it's an embarrassing misfire for Warner Bros. Discovery.

A critical and commercial flop, we've now reached a point where fingers are being pointed. In Variety's latest piece, they're aimed squarely at filmmaker Todd Phillips and very much away from DC Studios. 

Noting that both James Gunn and Peter Safran were absent from the Joker sequel's premiere, it's said a "dysfunctional dynamic" behind the scenes saw Phillips decide he "wanted nothing to do with DC" during production. That allowed him to make the movie he wanted without anyone bringing up the comics or attempting to intervene. 

"If the first movie was about some down-on-his-luck, mentally ill guy in a downtrodden city, it makes maybe $150 [million] worldwide. Not a billion," one insider tells the trade. "People showed up because that guy was Joker."

While a DC spokesperson claims Gunn was busy working on Peacemaker and that Safran had bronchitis during the premiere, Phillips refused to take notes from the duo and would instead only liaise with Warner Bros.' Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy.

Gunn and Safran were on hand for the first director’s cut screening for the studio, but it appears their notes were ignored. So was Warner Bros.' for that matter; CEO David Zaslav tried to push Phillips to make the sequel for less money in London, but the filmmaker wouldn't budge on Los Angeles. As a result, the budget ballooned to $200 million before a $100 million marketing spend which takes those costs up to a whopping $300 million. Joker: Folie à Deux needs to earn $450 million to break even. 

A Warner Bros. spokesperson denies any friction and claims the studio didn't want to debut the movie at the Venice Film Festival. The trade is adamant Phillips didn't want test screenings and his rejection of the DC fanbase has only served to alienate the fans who paid to see 2019's Joker multiple times in theaters. 

"No one could get through to Todd," a source directly involved with the movie tells the trade. "And the one thing about genre stuff: If you don’t listen and pay attention to what the fan expectations are, you’re going to fail."

As things stand, Joker: Folie à Deux will be the year's biggest failure. It's not something we ever saw coming, but if Phillips has the attitude detailed here, it's also not remotely surprising. 

THE DARK KNIGHT Director Christopher Nolan Vetoed JOKER's Original Ending But Was Ignored For FOLIE À DEUX
Related:

THE DARK KNIGHT Director Christopher Nolan Vetoed JOKER's Original Ending But Was Ignored For FOLIE À DEUX
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Came To Joaquin Phoenix In A Dream Reveals Report Detailing Cast And Crew Paydays
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Came To Joaquin Phoenix "In A Dream" Reveals Report Detailing Cast And Crew Paydays
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/8/2024, 12:13 PM
User Comment Image
asherman93
asherman93 - 10/8/2024, 12:14 PM
So, was this movie essentially Todd Phillips trying to pull a Springtime for Hitler?
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/8/2024, 12:19 PM
@asherman93 - Or Matrix Resurrection
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 10/8/2024, 12:20 PM
"Wanted Nothing To Do With DC"
Aaaand that's all it boils down to.

If you want to do something Elseworlds like this with a character, I don't care how much you deviate and do your own thing, but if you ignore the audiences connections to these characters, you're taking a big risk.

These are characters that have stood the test of time with fans for a reason, there's an audience experience that so much of Hollywood ignores when they're adapting something, if you're going to strip something to it's bare bones and rebuild it, you at least need to understand what's attracted people to it for this long and incorporate those qualities into what you're making.

Phillips took the names, left everything else on the floor, and then wonders why fans didn't connect with his story. There was absolutely no legitimate reason to make this a movie about an established character other than putting asses in seats.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/8/2024, 12:20 PM
Well you know what they say. A man at unease will never be a “man at ease”
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/8/2024, 1:07 PM
@JFerguson - Man-at-Ease was my favorite character in Masters of the Universe.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/8/2024, 12:20 PM
"People showed up because that guy was Joker."

-But he wasn't. That's just ONE of the many reasons this second movie has flopped.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/8/2024, 12:39 PM
@Feralwookiee - Todd Phillips to Joker is what Rob Zombie was to Michael Myers. When are these studios going to stop allowing these types to come in and completely destroy a character for the sake of being an egomaniac.
NickScryer
NickScryer - 10/8/2024, 12:21 PM
I guess studio interference can be a good thing.
thebamf
thebamf - 10/8/2024, 12:22 PM
How do you post a gif? LOL
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/8/2024, 12:26 PM
@thebamf - Usually just cut and paste the link, but delete the "s" from https.
The site seems to have trouble with gifs from giphy and imgur most times though.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/8/2024, 12:28 PM
@thebamf - I like to use tenor. The quality isn't always the best, but at least it displays it correctly on here.

User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 10/8/2024, 12:53 PM
@Feralwookiee - Thanks for the info compadre!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/8/2024, 1:14 PM
@Feralwookiee - this site is like MySpace lol
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/8/2024, 12:24 PM
It seems like Gunn can't get anyone to take his seriously. Both Phillips and Reeves have pretty much given him the middle finger when it comes to his opinion on their projects.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/8/2024, 12:33 PM
@TheJok3r - Phillips not listening to Gunn has nothing to do with taking him seriously, clearly Phillips wasn't listening to anyone. And what are you referring to about Reeves? Gunn praised The Penguin; but what opinions did he give that got the middle finger?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/8/2024, 12:39 PM
@IAmAHoot - Do you really think Phillips would be able to pull that with someone like Nolan running things ? As for Reeves, Gunn said his projects were off limits to him and his team. Again, do you think Reeves would be able to do that if someone like Nolan was in charge ? Gunn clearly isn't a respected leader of his own studio.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/8/2024, 12:46 PM
@TheJok3r - How does him letting them make their movies outside of the universe he's building tell you that? He let them do their thing and make the movies they want in their own universes. He didn't want to include either of those iterations in the world he's building fresh, and neither of them wanted to join, but rather keep building the worlds they started independently. Comparing it to Nolan and his tenure is so utterly moot.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/8/2024, 1:22 PM
@IAmAHoot - I'm not talking about including them in his universe, but rather having a strong enough voice to put a stop to something that's clearly going in the wrong direction, like this Joker movie.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/8/2024, 1:34 PM
@TheJok3r - This level of failure was unprecedented. Prior, it was a unique and interesting direction for a one-and-done sequel to a billion dollar success, with immense talent involved in collaborating on it. And, by the way, Gunn wasn't a producer on the movie; it wasn't his job to oversee the captain on this ship.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/8/2024, 12:24 PM
He wanted nothing to do with the DC character aside from using his name to trick audiences into seeing his shitty movie.

The trick worked the first time, but not the second time.

Everyone sees it for what it is now.

[frick] Todd Phillips.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/8/2024, 12:27 PM
@HermanM - pretty much
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/8/2024, 12:28 PM
Phillips was the CLOWN all along
User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 10/8/2024, 12:29 PM
No one saw this coming?
Forthas
Forthas - 10/8/2024, 12:29 PM
So he basically USED DC to sell tickets and it did so more than he ever dreamed for the first film. This is why shared connected films and following a consistent and successful blueprint would have constrained his artsy proclivities. It would have NEVER been a musical and it would have fit into a larger story thus adressing the lack of purpose for the film. The two main things that made it suck!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/8/2024, 12:30 PM
We get it, it sucked User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 12:33 PM
@JustAWaffle -

User Comment Image
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/8/2024, 12:34 PM
300 million? That was nowhere to be seen on screen.

Joaqin, Gaga and Philips musta spent that in the strip club...
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/8/2024, 12:44 PM
@Conquistador - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/8/2024, 12:35 PM
they put their hehe in his haha
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/8/2024, 12:35 PM
I said this in a prior article. These vanity and pretentious directors don't like comic book characters but know the story they want to tell would never been greenlit on it's own. So they express interest in a comicbook character only to strip them of everything and tell the story they wanted to tell. Todd Phillips wanted to make a mentally ill musical and could only do it using comic book characters.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 12:36 PM
Plot wise, Philips shares the blame since he knew what he filmed with the first one.

Market wise, however, the blame falls entirely on WB. Philips's story was one without continuation, but the Joker as a character is just way too marketable as an IP to let go that easily, especially after the first one's success.

Long story short, you done goofed, you God damn morons. Now you get what you f--


--eh, f#ck it, it's not funny when you keep pretend to be without flaws; execs and fans alike.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 12:40 PM
@DrReedRichards - agreed

Zaslab wanted to green light a Joker sequel as soon as possible (remember the reports of him wanting Todd Phillips to take over DC?).

Now hes seeing the fruits , might just release the unfinished cut of Batgirl at this point now?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 12:38 PM
A lot of this feels like WB trying to paint themselves in a better light but maybe I’m wrong…

I can buy though that Phillips wanted nothing to do with DC since he himself has admitted pretty much that he wanted to make a Taxi Driver/King of Comedy-esque film with the first one but it wouldn’t sell to a mass audience in this day & age if it wasn’t an established IP hence him deciding to use the DC & Joker brand name so that isn’t news.

However saying that the first one would have maybe made 150 million of it didn’t have the Joker name to ot feels generous since a movie like that would have been real niche then.

Also I guess someone should have told this trade analyst about TLJ about failing if you don’t pay attention or listen to fan expectations since that made a billion…

Most fans can’t even agree amongst themselves so best not to listen to them.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/8/2024, 12:39 PM
I price of this movie keep going up by the article.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/8/2024, 12:40 PM
We won’t be hearing from him for awhile, that’s for sure
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/8/2024, 12:45 PM
@FireandBlood - The careers of everyone who's names are attached to that movie is pretty much dead.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/8/2024, 12:44 PM
I’d say Warners is equally at fault for offering a huge budget, giving him full creative control, and not allowing for any sort of quality control or feedback throughout.

There should have been one or more steps in place to correct the issues. And if they wanted to go full on let the director do whatever he wants to, just give it a smaller budget. This movie wouldn’t be such a disaster if its budget was the same as the first one.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/8/2024, 12:45 PM
Let him do a 3rd one I'm sure it'll do well.

User Comment Image
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder