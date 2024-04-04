REACHER Star Alan Ritchson Continues To Let It Be Known That He Wants To Play BATMAN In James Gunn's DCU

REACHER Star Alan Ritchson Continues To Let It Be Known That He Wants To Play BATMAN In James Gunn's DCU REACHER Star Alan Ritchson Continues To Let It Be Known That He Wants To Play BATMAN In James Gunn's DCU

Previous reports have confirmed that Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight won't be incorporated into the DCU so that leaves a sizable opening in The Brave and the Bold.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 04, 2024 01:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has previously indicated that he's down to portray Batman in James Gunn and Peter Safran's reboot of the DCU and nothing has changed.

In a new interview with THR, the Titans and Smallville actor stated, "I would love to play Batman. There, I said it. I'll shout it from the rooftops- I want to be Bruce Wayne! Here's the thing about Batman, [do] you know what his superpower is? Intelligence. He's the smartest superhero there is, he's inventive and has all the gadgets and stuff, but he's [just] super smart."

In a previous interview, Ritchson stated, "With all the rumors flying that I’m supposed to be playing Batman, how can I knock Batman? I would love to play Batman."

In response to fans who say Reacher is just Batman without the cape, he replied, "You know, [Batman without a cape] is a great analogy, actually. But I mean, Batman has got like a cave, and Reacher doesn’t even have a house. He’s got a toothbrush. So, I think Batman has got cool stuff. Dude is loaded and has caves, penthouses, and spotlights that call him. Batman’s cooler."

It might be a while before we have any Batman casting news as the DCU appears to be going Superman-heavy for its first two feature films. 

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn is currently filming Superman starring David Corsenwet which will also contain an appearance by Milly Alcock's Supergirl.

The second DCU film to have cameras role will be Alcock's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow which is set to begin filming in Q4 2024.

Yesterday, Craig Gillespie emerged as the frontrunner to direct the pic.

However, Ritchson does fit the age (41) of what the DCU is likely looking for in its Caped Crusader. That's because this cinematic universe will feature the live-action debut of Damian Wayne, who's set to serve as the co-lead in The Brave and The Bold. 

Then there's also the recently announced Teen Titans movie, which is also said to focus on Damian. Damian is the fifth character to carry the Robin mantle so the DCU's Batman will need to be a seasoned vet who has been operating in Gotham long before Corsenwet's Man of Steel makes his presence known in 2025.

Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls Christopher Nolan Calling Him To Reveal He'd Missed Out On BATMAN BEGINS Role
Related:

Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls Christopher Nolan Calling Him To Reveal He'd Missed Out On BATMAN BEGINS Role
DC Writer Grant Morrison Hits Back At JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder's Comments About Batman Killing
Recommended For You:

DC Writer Grant Morrison Hits Back At JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder's Comments About Batman Killing
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 4/4/2024, 1:33 AM
AQUAMAN OR BUST!! Make it so!!
sully
sully - 4/4/2024, 1:47 AM
@NightEagle3 - He's been there and done that already lol
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/4/2024, 1:38 AM
This will be great cssting if it becomes true. He is at his peak career wise and will help promote this budding universe. And he is not new to these stuff.

Do it DC before Marvel snatches him from you as Cyclops
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/4/2024, 1:43 AM
@vectorsigma - I see him as more of a Havok than Cyclops.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder