REACHER Star Alan Ritchson Continues To Let It Be Known That He Wants To Play BATMAN In James Gunn's DCU

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has previously indicated that he's down to portray Batman in James Gunn and Peter Safran's reboot of the DCU and nothing has changed.

In a new interview with THR, the Titans and Smallville actor stated, "I would love to play Batman. There, I said it. I'll shout it from the rooftops- I want to be Bruce Wayne! Here's the thing about Batman, [do] you know what his superpower is? Intelligence. He's the smartest superhero there is, he's inventive and has all the gadgets and stuff, but he's [just] super smart."

In a previous interview, Ritchson stated, "With all the rumors flying that I’m supposed to be playing Batman, how can I knock Batman? I would love to play Batman."

In response to fans who say Reacher is just Batman without the cape, he replied, "You know, [Batman without a cape] is a great analogy, actually. But I mean, Batman has got like a cave, and Reacher doesn’t even have a house. He’s got a toothbrush. So, I think Batman has got cool stuff. Dude is loaded and has caves, penthouses, and spotlights that call him. Batman’s cooler."

It might be a while before we have any Batman casting news as the DCU appears to be going Superman-heavy for its first two feature films.

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn is currently filming Superman starring David Corsenwet which will also contain an appearance by Milly Alcock's Supergirl.

The second DCU film to have cameras role will be Alcock's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow which is set to begin filming in Q4 2024.

Yesterday, Craig Gillespie emerged as the frontrunner to direct the pic.

However, Ritchson does fit the age (41) of what the DCU is likely looking for in its Caped Crusader. That's because this cinematic universe will feature the live-action debut of Damian Wayne, who's set to serve as the co-lead in The Brave and The Bold.

Then there's also the recently announced Teen Titans movie, which is also said to focus on Damian. Damian is the fifth character to carry the Robin mantle so the DCU's Batman will need to be a seasoned vet who has been operating in Gotham long before Corsenwet's Man of Steel makes his presence known in 2025.