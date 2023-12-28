MERRY LITTLE BATMAN Director Mike Roth On His DC Holiday Film, BAT-FAMILY Spinoff Series & More! (Exclusive)
Related:

HARRY POTTER And THE DARK KNIGHT Star Gary Oldman Reveals Why He Was So Grateful For Those Movies
HARRY POTTER And THE DARK KNIGHT Star Gary Oldman Reveals Why He Was So Grateful For Those Movies
MyCoolYoung - 12/28/2023, 11:10 AM
I don’t think Alan is that great of an actor to be honest
TheVisionary25 - 12/28/2023, 11:24 AM
@MyCoolYoung - I like him

He has comedic timing , has charisma and can do the physicality but his dramatic chops aren’t as strong I feel

I don’t see him as Batman though.
bkmeijer1 - 12/28/2023, 11:42 AM
@TheVisionary25 - same. For me it depends on the kind of Batman they're going with though. Angsty recluse? No. Playboy socialite? Yes.
TheVisionary25 - 12/28/2023, 11:44 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah

I feel his Reacher is kinda similar to Bruce when he’s in private , the brooding no nonsense loner so he could pull that off to

He honestly might be too big physically lol
MyCoolYoung - 12/28/2023, 11:50 AM
@TheVisionary25 - the top big physically part too lol they’d take one look at him in the suit and be like “I know who Batman is”
lazlodaytona - 12/28/2023, 11:56 AM
@MyCoolYoung - I've been sayin' for a while you'd understand why that I wish they chose Ritchison to be Guy Gardner.
If you ever watched the FX show BMS with him in it, just look up Thad Castle on youtube.

Nothing against Fillion, but he also does look and act like Guy in real life. He's good.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 12/28/2023, 11:59 AM
@MyCoolYoung - I tend to agree with his acting ability, but he just screams BTAS Bruce Wayne/Batman.
HulkisHoly - 12/28/2023, 11:13 AM
I prefer fan art articles over rumors any day.
Personally I think Gunn should do his best have Batman look as different from Reeves’ Batman as much as possible. Like maybe oval symbol, blue tint in cowl, etc.
bkmeijer1 - 12/28/2023, 11:41 AM
@HulkisHoly - agreed, on both preferring this kind of article and Gunn doing something distinctive. I could actually see Ritchson be part of that latter piont to be honest
HulkisHoly - 12/28/2023, 11:59 AM
@bkmeijer1 -

I just hope they don’t go old with this Batman. Like I understand he’ll already have a son, but they should make it where he was a teen when he impregnated Talia and didn’t know she was pregnant and only finds out 12 years later or something.
WhatIfRickJames - 12/28/2023, 11:14 AM
He was great on Blue Mountain State but he's not Batman imo
Origame - 12/28/2023, 11:17 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - yeah. Personally I don't like batman being that big. He's supposed to be a ninja ffs.
lazlodaytona - 12/28/2023, 12:00 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Loved BMS, he's got great Reacher chops....
Only thing is, I wanted Ritcheson as Guy Gardner. He fits that mold even better.
maxx - 12/28/2023, 11:16 AM
I love him as Reacher, and he seems like a really great guy, but he’s not Bruce Wayne or Batman. He’s around the right age, but if we’re seeing a fully formed Bat-Family, then it’s got to be someone a little bit more wisened by years under the cowl.

To be honest, this is one of the more difficult castings, have there been any good ideas tossed around? I always thought Karl Urban could be fun, and definitely Armie Hammer if he were still around.
worcestershire - 12/28/2023, 11:25 AM
That’s not badass at all
TheVisionary25 - 12/28/2023, 11:27 AM
How about Tom Bateman as DCU Bruce Wayne/Batman?.
DocSpock - 12/28/2023, 11:28 AM

Richsen as a bada$$ Batman in anything.

Spoo!
WhatIfRickJames - 12/28/2023, 11:36 AM
Also, this art is anything but badass
S8R8M - 12/28/2023, 11:41 AM
I wouldn't say no to him as batman. I heard he is really good in the reacher series.
slickrickdesigns - 12/28/2023, 11:49 AM
NO THANK YOU!
Steel86 - 12/28/2023, 11:52 AM
Big fan of Alan so I would be down. Out-of-the-box casting my pick is Adam Driver.
grif - 12/28/2023, 11:54 AM
terrible
NightEagle3 - 12/28/2023, 11:58 AM
HE NEEDS TO BE AQUAMAN INSTEAD!! (again)
Steel86 - 12/28/2023, 12:12 PM
@NightEagle3 - Ha was watching Reacher last night and thinking the same thing.
Colton - 12/28/2023, 12:20 PM
Jensen ackles and now this fool. Do ppl actually watch shit they are in and the stuff they auditioned for and didn't get? Looks doubtful
Forthas - 12/28/2023, 12:23 PM
Terrible choice for Batman. For DC sake I hope it does not ever happen.
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/28/2023, 12:24 PM
Season 2 of Reacher is amazing. He would have made a great Steve Roger’s
GhostDog - 12/28/2023, 12:27 PM
He’s good but an awful choice for Batman. More of an Aquaman in the vein of DCAU Arthur

