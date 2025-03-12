Star-Studded State Farm Commercial Delivers A Better Take On BATMAN And His Villains Than The DCEU Ever Did

Ben Affleck was great as the DCEU's Caped Crusader (well, maybe not in The Flash) but a newly released State Farm commercial delivers an incredible take on Batman and some of his most iconic villains...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 12, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Insurance company State Farm has launched a new marketing campaign revolving around "Batman vs. Bateman," and the money spent on this thing...well, it might be more than entire episodes of some superhero TV shows. 

The commercial boasts an all-star cast that includes Jason Bateman, SZA, Kai Cenat, Jordan the Stallion, Batman, and of course, Jake from State Farm. 

We've been unable to identify everyone in this promo but the actor playing Batman appears to be wearing a modified version of Ben Affleck's Batsuit. This updated suit design and his Batmobile look phenomenal, as does State Farm's take on villains like Two-Face, Poison Ivy, and The Joker. 

The Clown Prince of Crime looks vastly better here than in movies like Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League, and in many respects, this is the Gotham City fans have waited years to see on screen. Honestly, James Gunn and DC Studios need to take notes. 

"For the first time ever, Batman and Bateman share the screen in a hilarious showdown that highlights the differences that set State Farm apart from its competitors," reads the official description of this spot. "Because when it comes to protection, you don’t just want coverage - you want State Farm."

The commercial was developed in collaboration with Highdive, with additional agencies supporting the 360-campaign including FleishmanHillard, Infinity Marketing Team, OMD, Optimum Sports, The Marketing Arm Warner Bros. Discovery, Creative License and ThisMachine.

The campaign features a diverse array of top talent, including Jason Bateman playing against Batman, Grammy-winning artist SZA as Catwoman, streaming sensation Kai Cenat as a Gotham City citizen, and popular content creator Jordan Howlett (a.k.a. Jordan the Stallion) as Commissioner Gordon. 

Kristyn Cook, State Farm chief agency, sales and marketing officer said, "This campaign creates an opportunity for our brand that is known for driving cultural relevancy through entertainment to boldly ask consumers if they’re confident the insurance they have includes the coverage they need."

"Through the juxtaposition of Batman and Bateman, we’re building the narrative for consumers to look at the insurance industry and question the value being offered by our competitors. Because it’s clear that just having insurance isn’t the same as getting the full value of having State Farm," she added.

You can watch the extended version of this Batman-inspired commercial in the player below. 

1 2
supermanrex
supermanrex - 3/12/2025, 10:13 AM
cant wait for the catwoman comments
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/12/2025, 10:17 AM
@supermanrex - i mean...they can do better
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/12/2025, 10:18 AM
@supermanrex - Yeah. The fourth or fifth woman of color playing Catwoman in live action is sure to blow some minds. 🙄
supermanrex
supermanrex - 3/12/2025, 10:23 AM
@Lisa89 - oh you best believe a cheesy commercial will ruin these fools day.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/12/2025, 10:38 AM
@supermanrex - Both of you are just so perpetually miserable. 😆
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/12/2025, 10:39 AM
@supermanrex - kind of funny how you're the only person to mention her.... It's almost like you notice skin color and jump to conclusions 🤔

Eartha Kitt was Catwoman on national television 60 years ago. You aren't special or progressive. You're racist.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 3/12/2025, 11:45 AM
@supermanrex - Aww... you took the wind out of their sails. 😆
ElBlancoChoco
ElBlancoChoco - 3/12/2025, 11:54 AM
@Waifuslayer2 - I'm "one of those people", I guess. My first exposure to Batman was the TV show and had a huge crush on Eartha. The first Batman comic was year one and I always took her to be mixed. To me, Michelle Phifer was horrible.

I think a lot of it is deflection. It seems like years of misled parents, race hustling politicians, and agenda driven teachers has boiled everything down to race and an us vs them mentality. They have to see race or sexual orientation as the main identity of a person and everything revolves around that. It's sad, really. When I was younger, we all just got along with each other. I grew up in a melting pot of rap, rock, "black" movies, etc. We liked each other for who they were, not what they were. While different cultures were present, we didn't base everything around that one aspect. It's sad that so many people younger than me, and older (baby boomers) have to distill everything down to one aspect of a person (race) when it goes against everything that great civil rights leaders fought against.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/12/2025, 10:15 AM
I'd watch a show like that. Bateman just fumbling around through a Batman story.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/12/2025, 10:21 AM
@JustAWaffle - reminds me of something Steve Oedekerk would have made
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/12/2025, 10:24 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - I'm still holding out for Kung Pow 2.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/12/2025, 11:58 AM
@JustAWaffle - Look up Bathumb on youtube
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 3/12/2025, 10:16 AM
Oh Josh...

User Comment Image
grendelthing
grendelthing - 3/12/2025, 10:30 AM
@CyberNigerian - "Star-Studded State Farm Commercial Delivers A Better Take On BATMAN And His Villains Than The DCU Ever Did"

Well, seeing as how we still haven't even seen the DCU versions of any of those characters yet, I guess that's technically true. lol, eyeroll
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 3/12/2025, 10:34 AM
@grendelthing @CyberNigerian - I meant to write DCEU. That's been fixed!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/12/2025, 10:16 AM
Id watch Star farm i watch slop and be excited for next slop ..letsbuy a Tesla to help israel
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/12/2025, 10:20 AM
haha I love it. Bravo. DCU def needs to take notes.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 3/12/2025, 10:20 AM
Josh not even trying to hide his bait headlines now
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/12/2025, 10:21 AM
@CerealKiller1 - you mean "bate" :D
mountainman
mountainman - 3/12/2025, 10:21 AM
I haven’t seen a DCU Batman yet.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/12/2025, 10:22 AM
@mountainman - cant be any worse than the commercial... right?... right..
supermanrex
supermanrex - 3/12/2025, 10:24 AM
@mountainman - you will if you watch Reacher
mountainman
mountainman - 3/12/2025, 10:28 AM
@supermanrex - I’ve seen the first two seasons, but not the new one yet. I think Rickman would be good.

Just trying to troll Josh a bit with his mistake of not saying DCEU.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/12/2025, 10:59 AM
@mountainman - Here's first look at DCU Batman

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/12/2025, 10:24 AM
The Joker was legit. Also the look of Gotham.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/12/2025, 10:30 AM
This is so good. Why wasn't it a superbowl commercial lol
RolandD
RolandD - 3/12/2025, 11:57 AM
@Vigor - I just saw an extended version because I couldn’t get it to play here. They said that it was supposed to be but it got delayed because of the LA fires.
Spankme
Spankme - 3/12/2025, 10:33 AM
User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/12/2025, 10:39 AM
This is the best the Joker has ever looked and sounded in live action. Actually all of the characters look pretty much perfect (minus race replaced Comissioner Gordon & Catwoman, to go with race replaced Jake of course). I really love Two Face's deaign.

And the Batman here is excellent. Mask and suit are much better than Pattison (no collar thankfully) and Affleck and he has an actual yellow belt. Even his voice was spot on, much better than Affleck!

All in all they did a great job!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/12/2025, 10:43 AM
These insurance ads always nail the comedy. The "NEIGHBAAA!" commercial with Arnold was absolutely hilarious.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/12/2025, 10:45 AM
Better than all live action Batman movies
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 3/12/2025, 10:45 AM
Ita actually sad that this is the best "sound and look" of the Joker on the big screen. smh. Take notes DCU.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/12/2025, 10:54 AM
That was a pretty cool commercial honestly.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/12/2025, 11:00 AM
Great commercial, but it kind of pisses me off that they will spend that kind of money on advertising when rates are as high as they are.
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 3/12/2025, 11:07 AM


Careful What You Wish For
Nolanite
Nolanite - 3/12/2025, 11:11 AM
Is this a teaser for The Batman part 2 or for the DCU?!

And how did I miss Bateman getting casted as the new Bruce Wayne?!

Has James Gunn confirmed this?

This gets me hyped!

Nolanite out
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/12/2025, 11:13 AM
"Honestly, James Gunn and DC Studios need to take notes."

Always appreciate when Josh is honest!
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/12/2025, 11:26 AM
State Farm: “here’s a fun commercial”

Josh: “Durrrr MeMbEr HoW BaD dUh DcEu WaS? (Fap fap fap 💦 💦)
Pampero
Pampero - 3/12/2025, 11:26 AM
Josh is THE BAITMAN
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 3/12/2025, 11:41 AM
Meh, looked like comic-con cosplayers making a commercial. Catwoman and Gordon are still miscast and blackwashed.
1 2

