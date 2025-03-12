Star-Studded State Farm Commercial Delivers A Better Take On BATMAN And His Villains Than The DCEU Ever Did

Insurance company State Farm has launched a new marketing campaign revolving around "Batman vs. Bateman," and the money spent on this thing...well, it might be more than entire episodes of some superhero TV shows.

The commercial boasts an all-star cast that includes Jason Bateman, SZA, Kai Cenat, Jordan the Stallion, Batman, and of course, Jake from State Farm.

We've been unable to identify everyone in this promo but the actor playing Batman appears to be wearing a modified version of Ben Affleck's Batsuit. This updated suit design and his Batmobile look phenomenal, as does State Farm's take on villains like Two-Face, Poison Ivy, and The Joker.

The Clown Prince of Crime looks vastly better here than in movies like Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League, and in many respects, this is the Gotham City fans have waited years to see on screen. Honestly, James Gunn and DC Studios need to take notes.

"For the first time ever, Batman and Bateman share the screen in a hilarious showdown that highlights the differences that set State Farm apart from its competitors," reads the official description of this spot. "Because when it comes to protection, you don’t just want coverage - you want State Farm."

The commercial was developed in collaboration with Highdive, with additional agencies supporting the 360-campaign including FleishmanHillard, Infinity Marketing Team, OMD, Optimum Sports, The Marketing Arm Warner Bros. Discovery, Creative License and ThisMachine.

The campaign features a diverse array of top talent, including Jason Bateman playing against Batman, Grammy-winning artist SZA as Catwoman, streaming sensation Kai Cenat as a Gotham City citizen, and popular content creator Jordan Howlett (a.k.a. Jordan the Stallion) as Commissioner Gordon.

Kristyn Cook, State Farm chief agency, sales and marketing officer said, "This campaign creates an opportunity for our brand that is known for driving cultural relevancy through entertainment to boldly ask consumers if they’re confident the insurance they have includes the coverage they need."

"Through the juxtaposition of Batman and Bateman, we’re building the narrative for consumers to look at the insurance industry and question the value being offered by our competitors. Because it’s clear that just having insurance isn’t the same as getting the full value of having State Farm," she added.

You can watch the extended version of this Batman-inspired commercial in the player below.