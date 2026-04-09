The Batman Part II Star Robert Pattinson Reveals Why Batman Is "The Most Relevant And Important" Superhero

The Batman Part II begins shooting in London this summer, and by the time we get to sit down and watch the sequel, more than 5 years will have passed since The Batman's release in 2022.

The hope is that Matt Reeves' long-awaited follow-up will be worth the wait, though judging by both the first instalment and The Penguin, the filmmaker has something special in store for us. In the meantime, Robert Pattinson has talked more about the Caped Crusader, declaring him "the granddaddy of superheroes and the most relevant and important."

Many comic book fans will likely agree with that assessment, and while the actor's remarks were a little tongue-in-cheek, he went on to express how important it remains for him to do right by Batman.

"Since I started doing the part, you look into the kind of legacy of it. There’s something about that face that’s a very deep and primal thing. It connects to people, it connects to children, it connects to adults, and then the legacy of the movies as well," Pattinson explained. "I mean, they just got incredibly lucky with how they started and the filmmakers who were attracted to the character."

"And so they’ve made so many really, really great Batman movies, and everybody wants to add to the legacy," he continued. "No one wants to be the person who messes it up."

Pattinson went on to compare landing the DC role to "climbing Everest," and made it clear that, while he initially didn't think it was a possibility, the role was one he knew he really wanted (it's previously been reported that it came down to him and Superman star Nicholas Hoult).

Fortunately, he has a partner he can trust in Reeves. "I love [him]," the actor enthused. "I loved his Planet of the Apes movies. I love a lot of his movies. I think he is incredible at making blockbusters that don’t feel like you’re being shortchanged, that feel very interesting. All performances are really good."

Reflecting on The Batman, Pattinson revealed that donning the Batsuit had an impact not just on him, but also on those around him. "The second you put that suit on, it’s funny, people can’t help but respond to you in a certain way. Even crew members see you turn up to work, and then when you put the suit on, everyone’s a little bit more frightened of you. It’s amazing."

It's always fun to hear an actor actually get excited about a role like this, and it's clear that The Drama star cares deeply about doing right by Bruce Wayne. What his future looks like beyond The Batman Part II isn't clear, especially as DC Studios is somewhat eager to move forward with the DCU-set The Brave and the Bold.

Previously, we've heard that Reeves will be allowed to finish his trilogy, but things could change (especially with the Paramount merger looming).

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.