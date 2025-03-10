CLAYFACE Was Reportedly Going To Be THE BATMAN II's Villain Before Getting His Own DCU Movie

It seems the original plan for Clayface was for the shape-shifting villain to be the main antagonist of Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel before the idea for his own solo movie materialized...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 10, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Though a lot of fans remain a little confused about the decision to give this particular character his own solo project, we are getting a Clayface movie from the director of Speak No Evil, James Watkins, with a script from Mike Flanagan.

James Gunn has confirmed that the film will be set in the DCU, but it seems the original plan was to introduce the villain in Matt Reeves' BatVerse.

You may recall the trades noting that Clayface would have a "significant role" in The Batman II prior to the solo movie announcement, and Batman on Film's Bill Ramey believes the character was indeed going to be the primary antagonist of Reeves' sequel before the idea for his own DCU film began to take shape.

If you're wondering how a character like Clayface would fit in Reeves' relatively grounded BatVerse, it's worth pointing out that the original version of Basil Karlo that debuted in the pages of Detective Comics back in the '40s was not a shape-shifter.

We still don't know which villain Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight will go up against in The Batman II, but Barry Keoghan's Joker is expected to feature in some capacity.

Watkins was recently confirmed to take the helm of the project, which is believed to be budgeted at $40 million. The movie has been described as "a Hollywood horror tale centering on a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant, only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay."

Gunn will produce alongside Peter Safran and Reeves, with Lynn Harris and Chantal Nong serving as executive producers.

Flanagan penned the script, but was reportedly unavailable to direct due to his commitments to a Carrie TV series and the new Exorcist movie. The project has been given an official release date of September 11, 2026.

Safran shared a few new details on the Flanagan script, noting that Clayface is indeed going to be a full-on horror movie in the same vein as David Cronenberg's The Fly, and more recently, we learned that the movie will also take more than a little inspiration from Coralie Fargeat's body horror hit, The Substance.

"Clayface, you see, is a Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.".

Clayface is looking to shoot in a variety of locales, including Vancouver, Toronto, and New Jersey or Atlanta.

Robert Pattinson Shares THE BATMAN PART II Update And Says He'll Potentially Face The Joker
Robert Pattinson Shares THE BATMAN PART II Update And Says He'll "Potentially" Face The Joker
THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Talks Sequel Delay: I'm Going To Be F***ing Old Batman
THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Talks Sequel Delay: "I'm Going To Be F***ing Old Batman"

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/10/2025, 9:37 AM
Yes and Pablo LYLE was going to portray him and even touch him in ways a Man should never though clay
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/10/2025, 10:18 AM
@Malatrova15 -

Who is this Pablo Lyle guy you always bring up?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/10/2025, 10:35 AM
@DocSpock - An actor that punched some 60+ year old man and the man died.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/10/2025, 9:48 AM
CLAYFACE wouldn't fit into Nolans.....I mean Reeves "realistic" universe
RolandD
RolandD - 3/10/2025, 9:52 AM
@harryba11zack - The original Clayface would. Reading is fundamental.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/10/2025, 10:55 AM
@RolandD - Nobody wants to see that version of Clayface though, either they do the shapeshifting version or there’s no point to do it at alll. If they want the villain to be a slasher/serial killer, they could just use Zsasz.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/10/2025, 11:05 AM
@RolandD - Also, Geoff Johns did a more grounded version of Clayface in Batman: Earth One.
User Comment Image
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 3/10/2025, 9:48 AM
The thing is, for me, I am not enamored with this iterration of the The Joker. One thing I will say for the DCU is it seems to be going with character depiction more in line with the comics, which I'm here for.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 3/10/2025, 9:48 AM
It was going to be Carmon Egogo, a race and gender swapped version of CLAYFACE, I belive she was even introduced in THE PENGUIN TV show along with SCARECROW, until WB realized that such a drastic departure might not go over too well with the fans.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/10/2025, 11:01 AM
@DaHULK2000 - I think it’s more likely she could have been his sister or estranged wife. I think they’d get a bigger name for the actual character.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 9:50 AM
“𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦'𝐬 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐬' 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐚 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐃𝐂𝐔 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞.“

So he BELIEVES that to be the case rather then it actually being that or even him hearing that apparently it was the case…

User Comment Image

Also if that was the case then we would have likely gotten Golden Age Clayface in The Batman Part 2 so why would then we be getting a movie about the shape shifter version it seems?.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/10/2025, 10:43 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Perfect gif lol
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/10/2025, 9:51 AM
I doubt It. Gunn will shoot this down
Batman on film dude knows less than Sneider.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 3/10/2025, 9:56 AM
@McMurdo - He's got good sources. Especially inside WARNERS.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/10/2025, 10:03 AM
@RolandD - but its not fun to mental
User Comment Image
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 3/10/2025, 10:06 AM
And now we know why the film is delayed; James Gunn
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/10/2025, 10:16 AM
DC is going all-in on Clayface. There must be a point that we'll figure out eventually.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 10:18 AM
@JayLemle - it’s likely just because it’s a story they like hence they greenlit it?.

Putting aside any big universe implications , Gunn has said if they like a script then ultimately that’s the reason it will be greenlit.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/10/2025, 10:55 AM
@TheVisionary25 - It's an interesting choice. Maybe a bold choice too. I should appreciate where this is going because... Joker fatigue. I'm glad to see I'm not the only one in this Community that feels Joker has been overused (citing an article posted here either last week, or the week prior).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 10:56 AM
@JayLemle - Jokers my favorite Batman villain but yeah , I agree that he’s been overused aswell so I’m down to see someone fresh as the villain.
desktophero1
desktophero1 - 3/10/2025, 10:17 AM
Starting to feel like Reeve's universe will be a 1 and done. The announcement feels inevitable.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 3/10/2025, 10:54 AM
@desktophero1 - 100%. Just like Batfleck movie before it
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/10/2025, 10:19 AM
A Hollywood actor injecting a substance in their face does sound like a cool story... Too bad the recent film actually called The Substance beat it to the punch.

Also please give the Joker a rest. He's one of my favorite villains but ffs. Batman has a pretty robust rogues gallery. They can't keep landing on the Joker.
CholoScorpion
CholoScorpion - 3/10/2025, 10:20 AM
Ikr? Because, villains serving as a villains? God forbids! Villains need their own movies where we cheer for them as they fight their own movie villain. 😮‍💨
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/10/2025, 10:21 AM

Hush and Hugo Strange for Batman 2 villains.

By the time Batman 3 gets here, he will be chasing the Penguin on his Bat mobility scooter yelling at him to stay off his lawn.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/10/2025, 10:21 AM
Still think court of owls should be the bad in Batman 2
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/10/2025, 10:26 AM
Clayface would be great as a villain for the sequel. They need to lean into some of the more fantastical or supernatural aspects of Batman in order to make an entertaining film. There’s only so many grounded stories that you can tell.
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/10/2025, 10:29 AM
Finally new villain that’s not joker all time to bad can’t do same thing with Superman vs lex
MR
MR - 3/10/2025, 10:33 AM
If this news came from Variety or some other trade, I would believe it but…..

This is just “writing”.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/10/2025, 10:44 AM
If this is true then there must have been a relationship with the Penguin's Eve Karlo. That would be too much of a coincidence for two characters in the same universe to share a last name.

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
DREAMER
DREAMER - 3/10/2025, 10:50 AM
The only way this movie can be made is if Gunn gets fired from WB/DC
Spankme
Spankme - 3/10/2025, 10:57 AM
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/10/2025, 11:00 AM
You would think after Kraven and Joker 2 bombing last year, Hollywood would ease off on solo-villlain films. Honestly, just do Mr. Freeze or Poison Ivy at this point, they’re long overdue for redemption on the big screen.

