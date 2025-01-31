Speculation Mounts That Hush Could Be THE BATMAN 2's Villain After Social Post From Production Designer

Speculation Mounts That Hush Could Be THE BATMAN 2's Villain After Social Post From Production Designer

Fans have long waited to see Hush in a live-action Batman project and, following a recent social media post from The Batman's production designer, there's renewed speculation he'll appear in the sequel.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 31, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

We're still over two and a half years away from seeing The Batman sequel in theaters, and speculation about the movie's villain continues to run rampant. 

Mr. Freeze remains a fan-favourite choice, as does Hush. In the comics, Thomas Elliot is one of Bruce Wayne's childhood friends and a psychopath who tried to murder his parents and inherit their fortune. However, Dr. Thomas Wayne saved his mother's life and, decades later, Tommy's resentments result in him vowing to destroy Bruce's life.

Now a neurosurgeon, "Hush" hides his face in bandages and learns his old friend is secretly Batman. With that, he allies with Gotham City's worst villains - including The Riddler - to destroy the Dark Knight once and for all. 

Recently, The Batman production designer Kalina Ivanov was asked if "the decision to name the bridge Elliot Bridge random or intentional?" To that, she responded, "Intentional!"

As you can probably imagine, this has led to renewed speculation the Easter Egg was indeed meant to set the stage for Hush's Bat-verse debut in The Batman Part II. While this is far from confirmation, if the bridge's name was intentionally included, there has to be a reason for that. 

In 2022, filmmaker Matt Reeves went on record as saying, "There are so many, and, I dunno... I think Hush is a really interesting one to do. I'll say Hush. But that doesn't mean that the next one will be Hush!"

More recently, he's addressed the movie's repeated release date delays and how work is progressing on the script. Talking at the Golden Globes, Reeves said it is "of course" a priority to get The Batman 2 script where it needs to be, confirming he's "absolutely" happy with how work is progressing and that new 2027 release date. 

He added, "I mean, this year we're gonna be shooting and I'm very excited about it. There's been a lot of stuff going on and it's taken longer than I would have wanted but also, I'm super excited about what we're doing and I really can't wait to share that with everybody."

Asked if he has settled on a big bad, Reeves noted, "Yes, of course, or we'd really be in trouble. I hope [it's surprising]. I think so. I think that the story is a continuation in a certain way and completely different in another. It's gonna show a different side to Rob...it's going to be really cool."

The Batman 2 will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Reveals Who The Best-Smelling Batman Actor Is And Talks PART II Plans
Related:

THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Reveals Who The Best-Smelling Batman Actor Is And Talks PART II Plans
THE BATMAN 2 Director Matt Reeves Breaks Silence On Possibility Of Robert Pattinson Becoming DCU's Batman
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN 2 Director Matt Reeves Breaks Silence On Possibility Of Robert Pattinson Becoming DCU's Batman

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/31/2025, 6:24 AM
I thought Riddler in The Batman was already a version of Hush? Who was Hush at one point?
Now I'm confused.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/31/2025, 6:24 AM
Isn't it implied that Edward was the son of the reporter that Thomas Wayne asked Falcone to kill and that his plan was motivated by revenge?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/31/2025, 6:25 AM
(and therefore Riddler was Hush)
AnEye
AnEye - 1/31/2025, 6:34 AM
@ObserverIO - That's what I was thinking. There is a lot of similarities between Hush & Riddler in the movie. I don't think it would make sense to go that route.

I'm hoping for the Court of Owls really cause they seem the most obvious choice, especially IF (big IF) Robin appears. Would be a good way to tie them together. Or maybe Bruce did already train with someone who was with the Court already (since Batman's gauntlet's are reminiscent of the gear used from Talons)

Tbh, it would be great if they introduced Lincoln March. Considering he claims to be Thomas Wayne Jr. Bruce's half brother, and then involve Robin who the Court is trying to induct to be a Talon.

THAT has not been done in a Batman movie.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/31/2025, 6:28 AM
Fake news..this movies not happening. Shame this guy can't get a decent scoop to save his life.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/31/2025, 6:35 AM
@DaHULK2000 - we all believe you 💯
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/31/2025, 6:36 AM
@ProfessorWhy - he deleted his insane post
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/31/2025, 6:37 AM
@ProfessorWhy - lol..I certainly have more info then any of you..seeth more homo
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/31/2025, 6:39 AM
@DaHULK2000 - but you can't even spell with your phone doing its best to help you....
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/31/2025, 6:42 AM
@ProfessorWhy - perhaps I'm just not pressed to Impress..just look at the low brow garbage that passes for engagement around here. You being a prime example..this place,nor people like you inspire me in the slightest.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/31/2025, 6:44 AM
@DaHULK2000 - good one, kid.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/31/2025, 6:55 AM
@DaHULK2000 - because you are a fake AI bot. We have proven that.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/31/2025, 6:39 AM
The traffic of this place would expand 50٪ if I started writing here. Only I hate the idea of working the with jealous.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 6:52 AM
It could just be a homage or Easter egg to the comics rather then something setting up the future since one of Tommy’s ancestors (who was named Edward Elliot which is the name of the reporter from the Batman that was gonna expose the Wayne & Arkham family history) commissioned the building of a bridge during the 19th century which is told in Gates of Gotham…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

However it didn’t seem like if we are getting Hush that he would be from a wealthy and influential family in this if his apparent dad was a reporter though perhaps he might considering we don’t really know anything about him…

It was left ambiguous as to where Edward was a corrupt reporter or not but if it’s the latter then it could just as simple as Tommy becoming “Hush” to gain revenge against the Wayne’s (through Bruce) for the death of his father which would make him a more sympathetic character.

Also he would have to be heavily reimagined in general since Reeves version of The Ruddler had certain similarities with Hush such as the look aswell as the grudge against The Waynes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 6:55 AM
It could just be a homage or Easter egg to the comics rather then something setting up the future since one of Tommy’s ancestors (who was named Edward Elliot which is the name of the reporter from the Batman that was gonna expose the Wayne & Arkham family history) commissioned the building of a bridge during the 19th century which is told in Gates of Gotham…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

However it didn’t seem like if we are getting Hush that he would be from a wealthy and influential family in this if his apparent dad was a reporter though perhaps he might considering we don’t really know anything about him…

It was left ambiguous as to where Edward was a corrupt reporter or not but if it’s the latter then it could just as simple as Tommy becoming “Hush” to gain revenge against the Wayne’s (through Bruce) for the death of his father which would make him a more sympathetic character.

Also he would have to be heavily reimagined in general since Reeves version of The Ruddler had certain similarities with Hush such as the look aswell as the grudge against The Waynes.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder