THE BATMAN - PART II Director Matt Reeves Plays Coy When Asked About Possible Plans For The Court Of Owls

THE BATMAN - PART II Director Matt Reeves Plays Coy When Asked About Possible Plans For The Court Of Owls

The Batman director Matt Reeves was asked if he has plans for the Court of Owls in his upcoming sequel and, while his answer doesn't tell us much, what he isn't saying could be far more revealing...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 23, 2024 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Batman put a new spin on iconic DC Comics villains like The Riddler, The Penguin, Catwoman, and The Joker. As refreshing as filmmaker Matt Reeves' approach to them was, many fans remain eager to see the Dark Knight take on foes who haven't featured in a film before. 

One group at the top of many a wishlist - and a good fit for a franchise as grounded as "The Batman Epic Crime Saga" - is the Court of Owls.

Doing the rounds to promote The Penguin, Reeves was asked by Swosha if fans can expect to see the villains in The Batman - Part II. He responded, "We can't comment on the movie because we are doing the movie and then you'd know what movie we're doing and we're not going to say that yet."

That doesn't tell us much, but comes after weeks of speculation about the Court of Owls being part of The Batman sequel.

For example, when The Penguin director Craig Zobel was asked whether Oswald Cobblepot's name was changed to Oz Cobb to make it so that he'd have a familial tie to the Court of Owls assassin William Cobb, he responded, "I can't 100% answer that because I don't know everything in Matt Reeves' mind."

It feels like they're playing deliberately coy and, while we'd imagine Reeves would drop many of the group's fantastical elements should they appear in The Batman - Part II, he sure isn't denying he has plans for them. In 2022, Robert Pattinson said, "I'd love to do something like Court of Owls."

For those of you who may not be aware, the Court of Owls is a secretive, powerful organization introduced in Batman #1 in 2011 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

Hidden within Gotham City for centuries, the Court manipulates the city's elite and influences events from the shadows. They are known for using highly trained assassins called Talons, who are nearly immortal due to special resurrection technology.

The Court's existence challenges Batman's belief that he knows everything about Gotham, as they have remained hidden even from him. Their influence extends deep into Gotham’s history, making them one of Batman's most dangerous and mysterious foes.

Last week, Reeves confirmed the script is finished and that production begins next year. "Oz does become one of the entry points into the movie. I can't tell you where it goes from there, except to say that we're super excited about it," he teased. 

The Batman - Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.

THE PENGUIN Featurette Explores Oz Cobb's Villain Origin Story And Teases Some Major Twists And Turns
Related:

THE PENGUIN Featurette Explores Oz Cobb's "Villain Origin Story" And Teases Some Major Twists And Turns
THE PENGUIN Showrunner Lauren LeFranc Explains Why She Doesn't View Our Show As A Comic Book Show
Recommended For You:

THE PENGUIN Showrunner Lauren LeFranc Explains Why She Doesn't "View Our Show As A Comic Book Show"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/23/2024, 9:53 AM
it's about time they rap up this Mid Universe.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/23/2024, 10:05 AM
@harryba11zack - no kidding. all focus should be strictly focused on the DCU moving forward. With so many facets like t.v. series, animation series, films, video games and possibly even comics, The Batman series is not needed. Plus, I'm so tired of the 'grounded, gritty' Batman thing. Let's see some more fantastical elements in Brave and the Bold.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/23/2024, 9:54 AM
User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/23/2024, 10:00 AM
By this unfathomable logic, you could interview a corpse, and interpret their 'silence' as "playing coy."
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/23/2024, 10:29 AM

I would prefer that Hush and Hugo Strange be the baddies for the next 2 movies. We know that the Joker will get in there somewhere too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 10:54 AM
User Comment Image

While I hope the villains are The Court , I do worry that it might feel like a retread of the first one to an extent with Bruce investigating a mystery that ties into the history of the city and even him personally aswell unless Reeves can do that in a different way but we’ll see.

I do think they could fit his more grounded yet still stylized take on Gotham such as instead of the Talons being undead assassins resurrected via a special type of substance , they could simply be a lineage if hired hands that have served the various families for centuries.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder