THE BATMAN - PART II Director Matt Reeves Plays Coy When Asked About Possible Plans For The Court Of Owls

The Batman put a new spin on iconic DC Comics villains like The Riddler, The Penguin, Catwoman, and The Joker. As refreshing as filmmaker Matt Reeves' approach to them was, many fans remain eager to see the Dark Knight take on foes who haven't featured in a film before.

One group at the top of many a wishlist - and a good fit for a franchise as grounded as "The Batman Epic Crime Saga" - is the Court of Owls.

Doing the rounds to promote The Penguin, Reeves was asked by Swosha if fans can expect to see the villains in The Batman - Part II. He responded, "We can't comment on the movie because we are doing the movie and then you'd know what movie we're doing and we're not going to say that yet."

That doesn't tell us much, but comes after weeks of speculation about the Court of Owls being part of The Batman sequel.

For example, when The Penguin director Craig Zobel was asked whether Oswald Cobblepot's name was changed to Oz Cobb to make it so that he'd have a familial tie to the Court of Owls assassin William Cobb, he responded, "I can't 100% answer that because I don't know everything in Matt Reeves' mind."

It feels like they're playing deliberately coy and, while we'd imagine Reeves would drop many of the group's fantastical elements should they appear in The Batman - Part II, he sure isn't denying he has plans for them. In 2022, Robert Pattinson said, "I'd love to do something like Court of Owls."

For those of you who may not be aware, the Court of Owls is a secretive, powerful organization introduced in Batman #1 in 2011 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

Hidden within Gotham City for centuries, the Court manipulates the city's elite and influences events from the shadows. They are known for using highly trained assassins called Talons, who are nearly immortal due to special resurrection technology.

The Court's existence challenges Batman's belief that he knows everything about Gotham, as they have remained hidden even from him. Their influence extends deep into Gotham’s history, making them one of Batman's most dangerous and mysterious foes.

Last week, Reeves confirmed the script is finished and that production begins next year. "Oz does become one of the entry points into the movie. I can't tell you where it goes from there, except to say that we're super excited about it," he teased.

The Batman - Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.