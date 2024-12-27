THE BATMAN 2 Delay May Be To Integrate It Into The DCU

The very unfortunate news of a delay broke just hours ago and many are very disappointed, but did this happen to integrate it into the DCU?

By ChandlerMcniel - Dec 27, 2024 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

If you haven’t heard, I have some bad news for you: The Batman Part II is being delayed all the way to October 2027, a full year. This is heartbreaking news for me personally, and I’m sure many fans of The Batman feel the same way. 

Interestingly, on the same day as The Batman Part II’s delay into 2027, Andy Muschietti gave us the first actual update on The Brave and the Bold since it was announced that he was directing it. On the California Secreta Podcast, Muschietti had the following to say:

"The Batman [The Brave and The Bold] project has been postponed a little bit so I might do another film before that."

What an odd coincidence that, on the same day The Batman Part II is delayed, Andy Muschietti essentially confirms that The Brave and the Bold has also been delayed. The latter had no official release date or even a script for all we know, but it seems as if Andy Muschietti has no intention of starting work for The Brave and the Bold any time soon. 

On top of that, the Hollywood Reporter also states here that The Batman Part II is not even called The Batman Part II any longer. All in one day, The Batman Part II was delayed a year, it lost its title, and The Brave and the Bold is essentially getting a delay as well. Sure, there are other possible reasons that The Batman Part II could lose its title, but it certainly could be hinting at a title that fits better within the DCU.

Comments from James Gunn on Threads in the past have confirmed that there is no completed script for what used to be called The Batman Part II, but that parts of the script are done. Gunn was also asked if he considered integrating The Batman into the DCU, but did not directly say it was or wasn’t happening:

"I've contemplated it, yeah. I contemplate everything and talk about everything. I'm committed to both telling stories in the DCU and telling Elseworlds stories. We want to be able to tell a story where Superman is very different or tell a Red Sun story or whatever. We want to be able to play with these characters in different ways."

Gunn seemed to be committed to Elseworlds stories then, but it would make financial sense for Gunn and Safran to capitalize on a franchise that has already seen commercial success. The Batman earned 770 million dollars at the box office which is better than every single DC movie to come out since then. In 2022, the only other DC movie to come out was Black Adam which didn’t even break 400 million. In 2023, Blue Beetle only made 131 million, The Flash only made 271 million, Shazam! Fury of the Gods made only 134 million, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom made about 440 million. That means the box office total for DC in 2023 was only 976 million. In 2024, Joker Folie a Deux, the only DC movie to release this year, made only 206 million. Nearly every movie I’ve listed has lost Warner Brothers Discovery money. Let’s not forget, while James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge of DC, they still answer to CEO David Zaslav who was hired to fix WBD’s draining of cash. Financially, it makes sense to incorporate The Batman into the DCU.

Another hint that The Batman is being integrated into the DCU is the release date for Clayface and who is attached to the project. The film is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026, meaning it would have come out within a few weeks of The Batman Part II. This seemed like a very odd choice at the time, but if this delay has been considered for a while, it makes much more sense. If the delay was being considered for quite some time, while many rumors circulated about The Batman becoming part of the DCU, that could be the explanation. On top of that, Matt Reeves is producing Clayface. It could easily be that Matt Reeves is interested in the film and simply a good director, therefore he was hired as a producer, but it’s equally possible that he will be attached to all things Batman moving forward. If Robert Pattinson is joining the DCU as the main Batman, this would make sense.

Ultimately, I hope this doesn’t happen, which I wrote about here, and we live in a world where we can be blessed with two Batman franchises at once.

The lack of news for The Brave and the Bold and delays for The Batman Part II could very easily be explained by Reeves giving his universe to Gunn. However, this would require abandoning the entire concept behind The Brave and the Bold.

Maybe I’m grasping at straws, but there’s a lot hinting at this integration becoming reality. 

What do you think? Will The Batman be integrated into the DCU? Let me know!

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/27/2024, 2:27 PM
keep that turd away from the Chicken nuggets
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/27/2024, 2:35 PM
@harryba11zack - absolutely
ElJefe
ElJefe - 12/27/2024, 2:33 PM
I don’t think Batman Part II or Clayface will get made if Superman breaks a billion. Right now I think these are being developed as back-up projects that can help dig them out of a deficit and keep DC alive if Superman doesn’t hit with the GA.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 2:36 PM
@ElJefe - Batman part 2 would be filming ASAP if Reeves could finish the script.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/27/2024, 2:42 PM
@McMurdo - Stop rushing the man; he's only had two years to write it...yeah.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 12/27/2024, 2:33 PM
Or maybe Superman looks really bad and they’re wondering how that’s gonna do before they do anything else
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 2:35 PM
@JobinJ - looks bad on opposite day.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 2:34 PM
Zero chance. Gunn wants a comic accurate Batman for the DCU. Chandler's articles regurgitate the same thing over and over without any basis other than his poorly formed opinion

"Maybe I’m grasping at straws, but there’s a lot hinting at this integration becoming reality"

No hinting whatsoever actually. Reeves can't finish the script for part 2 thus delay. There is no script for Brave and the Bold hence its not in production.

Looking forward to your next fantastic article of analysis when Gunn debunks this on X.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/27/2024, 2:56 PM
@McMurdo - And technically doesn't Harley Quinn in "The Suicide Squad" already come from a Gotham with an already established Batman?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 3:45 PM
@SonOfAGif - that's correct
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/27/2024, 2:34 PM
Don't mind Paterson as Batman but I didn't like the film and don't want Reeves involved with Batman and his super friends. He's no Nolan or Snyder Cut.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/27/2024, 2:55 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I am 1,000% with you.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 12/27/2024, 2:37 PM
Can they just cancel it outright?
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/27/2024, 2:41 PM
Big leap.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/27/2024, 2:41 PM
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/27/2024, 2:41 PM
My guess is that everything DC has been put on hold as a result of Joker's catastrophic financial failure. Everything DC will entirely depend on how Superman does at the box office next year. With that said; John Campea said that next year there will be a major announcement regarding Reeves getting involved directly with the DCU, so this could have something to do with that if he's correct. With Reeves producing the DCU's Clayface movie; it seems like he's indeed moving into the DCU.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/27/2024, 2:42 PM
I'm all in on the conspiracy theory. However, I hated 'The Batman.' Boring slog-fest of 'already-been-there-done-that.'

Pattinson isn't bad and I wouldn't totally be against him being integrated into the new DCU, but Reeves has to go. The gritty, realism has run its course. We need a Batman that swings from tall building to the next and fighting fantastical villains like Clayface, Grundy, Crock, Manbat, Bane (like, a more comic-accurate version than that bastardization Nolan put on screen), Shade, Poison Ivy, Clock Keeper, Scarecrow, ect.

Let's move forward people
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/27/2024, 2:44 PM
I'll say this now: I believe in alternate universes, but if we can get one Batman and integrate Robert into the DCU, I'm very much down for it. And I don't mind waiting. Plus, I will prefer Matt directing over Andy, not to say Andy is a bad director but I will prefer Matt, plus we need to keep that tone and batverse storytelling going.

So it's shit we need to wait but if it's going to bring the worlds into one fold, I'm down if that is the case they can scrap Elseworlds too and focus on DCU.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/27/2024, 2:46 PM
I think Warner Brothers is prepping for a sale! That is the reason for all of the delays!
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 12/27/2024, 2:49 PM
@Forthas - I've thought about that too. There were rumors that that's why Gunn put so many characters in Superman.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/27/2024, 3:11 PM
@ChandlerMcniel - Once again Warner brothers looks like it is a chicken running around with its head cut off

User Comment Image
EarlChai
EarlChai - 12/27/2024, 2:56 PM
User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 12/27/2024, 2:58 PM
Film Batman 2 & 3 at the same time that’s the only way this series picks up pace. Do what wicked did and release part 3 the following Christmas. And give us two Spin-offs I’ll be chill. But this is sad as hell.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 12/27/2024, 3:00 PM
I’ll be so pissed if Gunn forces Reeve’s Batman to integrate into his childish humor world. Keep it as elseworlds and focus on your own shit Gunn!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/27/2024, 3:04 PM
Don’t want that
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/27/2024, 3:46 PM
James Gunn already said that all movies will be independent and have their own stories. No Shared Universe in the DCU like Marvel Studios. NO Justice League movie is Coming.

User Comment Image

