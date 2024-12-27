THE BATMAN PART II Has Been Officially Delayed By ANOTHER Year - James Gunn Breaks Silence On News

Well, this is a miserable end to the holidays. Warner Bros. has announced that The Batman Part II has been delayed again, this time by another year. You can find the sequel's new release date here...

By JoshWilding - Dec 27, 2024 03:12 PM EST
Source: Deadline

UPDATE: DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has broken his silence on The Batman 2's new release date by saying, "The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script."

He added, "Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films."

Christmas is over and so are our dreams of seeing The Batman Part II in theaters in 2026. Warner Bros. has confirmed today that the sequel (which is currently untitled, according to The Hollywood Reporter) has moved from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027. 

Yes, that's a delay of an entire year, the second time it's been pushed by such a huge amount of time (before 2023's Hollywood strikes, the movie had been scheduled for an October 2025 release).

This news is hugely disappointing and means there will have been a five-and-a-half-year gap between The Batman and The Batman Part II by the time the latter arrives. It will have also been three years between The Penguin and filmmaker Matt Reeves' continuation of "The Batman Epic Crime Saga."

The Alejandro González Iñárritu-directed untitled movie starring Tom Cruise will now open on October 2, 2026. Mickey 17, meanwhile, has shifted to March 7 and Sinners is heading our way on April 18. 

The Penguin season 2 is reportedly in the early stages of development and could, at this rate, reach us before The Batman sequel. Other noteworthy movies set to debut in 2027 include Avengers: Secret Wars, Frozen III, and an untitled Star Wars movie. 

Does this delay close the door on Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight joining the DCU? Would it be better to move on from The Batman franchise at this point despite its critical and commercial success? Will fans and moviegoers still care another two-and-a-half years from now? Only time will tell.

What we do know is that Clayface - dated for September 11, 2026 - will no longer open mere weeks before The Batman Part II

Talking to Catwoman actor Zoë Kravitz for a recent Variety profile, Reeves shared, "[We’re] finishing the script. We’re going to be shooting next year." Elsewhere in the conversation, Kravitz said, "You’re an incredibly meticulous filmmaker. I just asked you how it’s going with writing ['Part II'] and you said, 'Slow,' and I think that’s a wonderful quality, because you care so much."

Elaborating on "slow," The Batman helmer detailed his creative process and explained why the sequel hasn't taken shape as quickly as some fans might like. 

"It’s wonderful, except for the speed of getting something done," Reeves explained. "The thing is that for me, I feel like it’s not a choice. I always feel like I would never do it the way I’m doing it, except that that’s the only way I know how to do it."

"The metaphor that I use when I’m talking to my partners is that writing and filmmaking is like being in a dark room," he continued. "Everything you need is in the room, but there are no lights, and you’re on hands and knees. And when something connects, you go, 'Oh, that’s something.'"

The Batman Part II will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

THE BATMAN 2 Delay May Be To Integrate It Into The DCU
Matt Reeves Gives Update On THE BATMAN 2 And Batman's New Morals
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 12/27/2024, 12:31 PM
I called it a while ago. Not surprised at all.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 12/27/2024, 12:45 PM
@TheShellyMan - if any delay never mattered at all, it's this one. They can take as long as they want. It's a franchise, but the DCU will have its own Batman. So, there really isn't any rush.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 12/27/2024, 2:39 PM
@TheShellyMan - LOL

Inktown03
Inktown03 - 12/27/2024, 12:32 PM
What a mess.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 12/27/2024, 12:32 PM
Thats good, i hope it never gets made. No need for a part 2.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 12/27/2024, 12:36 PM
@BeNice123 - no need for you. Mommy should have swallowed you.
Inktown03
Inktown03 - 12/27/2024, 12:37 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - damn, over Batman?
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 12/27/2024, 12:37 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - 🤣
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/27/2024, 12:40 PM
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 12/27/2024, 12:42 PM
@KennKathleen - I finally anticipated something from DC and they pull this crap.IM A COMIC MOVIE JUNKIE!!!
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 12/27/2024, 12:43 PM
@BeNice123 - sorry, I obviously didn't take that news too well, LOL🤣
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 12/27/2024, 12:44 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - a junkie with horrible taste. You probly get that from your mom. 🤣
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 12/27/2024, 12:45 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - were good my dawg. Im [frick]in pissed off too… i just finish watching Penguin. Its so good for the Batman setup.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 12:47 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - the first one was a 7.5 outta 10 on a good day.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/27/2024, 12:48 PM
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/27/2024, 12:49 PM
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/27/2024, 12:57 PM
@BeNice123 - A Batman sequel with a Robin would be the perfect balance for the Penguins ending.

Bruce needs a reason to come into the light of life. No better cause than helping a child with similar traumas from the same loss.

Oz killed his protégé.

Wayne builds his protégé.

🪙 🪙
ElJefe
ElJefe - 12/27/2024, 1:01 PM
@McMurdo - I must’ve never watched it on a good day… dammit.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 1:34 PM
@ElJefe - lol
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/27/2024, 12:33 PM
ThorArms
ThorArms - 12/27/2024, 12:34 PM
not surprised, but not good. 2.5+ years until from now? I'm just losing interest.
Superheroking
Superheroking - 12/27/2024, 12:34 PM
I think Gunn just trying to make people forget about this.

That’s why it keeps getting delayed.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/27/2024, 12:36 PM
@Superheroking - My guess is that no DC movie will go into production until they see how Superman does at the box office.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 12:48 PM
@Superheroking - hilarious to blame Gunn when Reeves can't even Crack the script.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/27/2024, 12:35 PM
What the [frick] is happening over there ?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 12:50 PM
@TheJok3r - he can't finish the script. It's not rocket science. Dude burned all his creative energy on part 1. His film was essentially just Kurt Cobain as Batman, a suicidal Batman driven in his endeavors by his past with a backdrop of Se7en minus the intelligent writing. Now he's realizing he has to actually develop a Bruce Wayne and progress the character.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 12/27/2024, 3:00 PM
@McMurdo - Exactly. He doesn't know where to go and can't write it.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/27/2024, 3:34 PM
@TheJok3r - It is tipical Warner Brothers nonsense! The one studio that cannot capitalize on their best money making assets which began with not integrating the Dark Knight Trilogy with Man of Steel. With a few exceptions (mostly films that followed that blueprint) it has been a continuous sh*t show!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/27/2024, 12:35 PM
phucking bin it mate. give us a penguin s2.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/27/2024, 12:37 PM
This is some bullshit, especially since Penguin was a nice set up for a sequel I'd hope to see play out sooner than later.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 12:50 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - he didn't write the Penguin tho.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/27/2024, 1:31 PM
@McMurdo - I know he didn't, just that the ending was a nice setup for a Penguin equivalent to the comics.
Spidey215
Spidey215 - 12/27/2024, 3:37 PM
@McMurdo - which is pretty head scratching because the penguin gave Reeves the best set up I’ve probably everseen for a live action universe. The Penguin actually enhanced my viewing of The Batman and made it more cohesive.

He has a whole play pin that is perfect for this Batman - Hugo Strange, Court of Owls, Hush, Joker, Mr. Freeze, clay face.



Spidey215
Spidey215 - 12/27/2024, 3:42 PM
@Spidey215 - The only thing I didn’t like about the Batman was that the action looked unrealistic at parts for a grounded Batman. The 1st half of the film is perfect. The Murder, the investigation, Incognito Bruce Wayne, Batman/ Catwoman espionage team up. Perfect Noir but then it completely lost it. Batman starts taking bombs to the face, bullets from close up automatic weapons, and the Stadium fight scene was all over the place.

I thought the Flood was great. But I really wanted a battle of wits of high IQ human in Batman vs Riddler.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 3:44 PM
@Spidey215 - ya the Penguin is better than the Batman by a lot imo. Lauren Lefranc is a better writer than Reeves.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 12/27/2024, 12:40 PM
Continue The Batman on MAX. Give it the budget it deserves along with the freedom Penguin had. Would be so much better than just a movie.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 12:51 PM
@micvalpro - hire Lauren Lefranc to rewrite your script and let's shoot.
AnEye
AnEye - 12/27/2024, 12:40 PM
Smfh. Damn man. I wonder if they did this because of Superman and Supergirl about to be front and center for 2025-2026.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/27/2024, 12:40 PM
User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/27/2024, 12:43 PM
Reeves needs to cast Gunn´s wife in The Batman II. It immediately gets the green light to go into production the next day.
