THE BATMAN Star Zoë Kravitz Makes Her Directorial Debut With BLINK TWICE - Check Out The First Trailer

We learned that Zoë Kravitz (The Batman, X-Men: First Class) would make her directorial debut with a darkly comedic psychological thriller/horror called "P*ssy Island" back in 2022, and two years and a probably inevitable title change later, the first trailer for Blink Twice is now online.

The teaser introduces Channing Tatum as tech billionaire Slater King, who invites cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) and her pal Jazzy (Alia Shawkat) to join him and some other guests on his private island to indulge in a weekend of hedonistic pleasures.

The girls have a great time at first, but soon begin to realize that something is very wrong with the island and its owner.

We're not sure exactly what's going on, but it looks like people begin to go missing amid some very bad trips, and considering Tatum's character begins the trailer by stating, "everybody's dead," it's not too much of a stretch to assume that Mr. King is getting up to some seriously sinister stuff.

Kravitz spoke about casting her now-fiance in a recent interview.

“I think that’s exciting to watch someone who’s mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that. I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he’s not that. That’s why I was drawn to him and I wanted to meet with him. And I was right.”

"When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone's having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive."

Blink Twice also stars Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, Kyle MacLachlan and Geena Davis. Producers include Kravitz, Bruce Cohen, Garret Levitz and Tiffany Persons with Jordan Harkins and Stacy Perskie serving as executive producers.

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 23, 2024.