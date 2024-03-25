THE PENGUIN Actor Colin Farrell Teases The "Dark" And "Incredibly Violent" Tone Of The Upcoming Max Drama

It was recently announced that The Batman would no longer be hitting theaters on October 3, 2025, as Warner Bros. Discovery has opted to push the film back a full year to October 2, 2026.

The first film in director Matt Reeves' planned trilogy hit theaters on March 4, 2022, meaning that it will be a full four years between installments.

That means the upcoming Penguin drama, starring Colin Farrell is now incredibly important in holding fan interest in the series as James Gunn and Peter Safran are garnering the bulk of the fandom's attention with their DCU cinematic reboot.

The Penguin does not have an exact release date just yet but is confirmed for a Fall 2024 release.

In a recent interview with Jonatan Blomberg from MovieZine, Farrell described the production as "long" and a "really wonderful experience."

Farrell is likely noting the extraordinary length of the production that resulted from filming being interrupted by this past summer's SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Filming started in March 2023 and continued into June before the strikes shut things down. Filming resumed in November 2023 and wrapped in February 2024.

The Penguin star went on to state that the show is "really dark" and "really heavy...which is not to say that I didn't have fun while doing it, I had an amazing time. But it's incredibly violent."

He also stated, "It's one man's rise to what he's always dreamed of inhabiting, which is a certain power or social status. And the death of Carmine Falcone at the end of the film leaves this vacuum in Gotham to be filled. "

"And so there are various people that are grabbing for that power and this is Oswald's journey, trying to rise to the top, through extraordinary obstacles and it's super dark. Lauren LeFranc wrote a really twisted eight hours of television."

The Penguin Official Synopsis: The next chapter in The Batman saga from Matt Reeves. Academy Award Nominee Colin Farrell is The Penguin in the new 8-episode, Max Original Series coming this fall to Max.

The series stars Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin, Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti, Cristin Milioti as Carmine Faclcone’s daughter Sofia Falcone, Michael Zegen as Carmine’s son Alberto Falcone and Clancy Brown as rival mobster Salvatore Maroni.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Jared Abrahamson, Rhenzy Feliz, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, Theo Rossi, and David H. Holmes.