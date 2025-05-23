THE PENGUIN Now Billed As A "Limited Series" By HBO; Will THE BATMAN PART II Have A Co-Director?

THE PENGUIN Now Billed As A &quot;Limited Series&quot; By HBO; Will THE BATMAN PART II Have A Co-Director?

With The Penguin being put forward in the "Limited Series" categories at the Emmys, season 2 no longer seems likely. There's also speculation that Matt Reeves could get a co-director on The Batman Part II.

News
By JoshWilding - May 23, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Penguin was a huge hit when it premiered on HBO last year. Returning to Gotham City in the wake of The Riddler's attack in The Batman, we followed Oz Cobb as he climbed the ranks and became a crimelord. 

With glowing reviews and high ratings, it didn't take long before we started hearing chatter about a possible season 2. The series was likely intended as a one-off to bridge the gap between The Batman and The Batman Part II. However, it's hardly surprising that Warner Bros. Discovery wanted to revisit The Penguin and make more of that highly sought-after advertising money. 

The creatives involved with the series seemed keen on doing more, but plans might have changed. Why? Well, HBO has submitted The Penguin in the "Limited Series" category for the upcoming Emmys. 

This suggests that the cable network doesn't currently intend to move forward with a second season; there's nothing to stop them from backtracking down the line (and the "Limited Series" categories are less competitive), but this might be for the best because the show worked so well as a standalone tale.

Last month, Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, said, "The Penguin is one of those things where — and it’s interesting, because when you talk with everyone involved, everyone is interested in possibly revisiting those characters and doing more — it was very much designed as a limited series. But I would never say never."

"I think if we can get the creative stars to line up in the right way, and the talent is available — because we certainly wouldn’t want to do this without Colin [Farrell] and Cristin [Milioti] and that team — I would say it’s definitely a possibility, but there’s nothing in the works at the moment," he added.

Making The Penguin season 2 even more unlikely are the continued delays surrounding The Batman Part II. Despite recent reports claiming the script will be handed over to DC Studios this weekend, it still feels like the odds of the sequel ever happening are 50/50.

Talking on The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider shared a theory that filmmaker Matt Reeves could be joined by a co-director to help get The Batman Part II across the finish line. 

"I mean, I'd be surprised if he directed the movie alone," the insider pondered. "If he remains on board as director, why isn't it conceivable that he could have a co-director? Particularly James Gunn. I don't know, it could be anybody. I'll tell you who's just hanging out there in the wind: Mr. Sam Raimi."

Given Reeves' distinct vision, it feels like throwing a co-director into the mix would make this movie a complete mess. As eager as fans are for The Batman sequel, why DC Studios isn't just focusing on The Brave and the Bold is hard to say. 

The Batman Part II remains scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/23/2025, 9:10 AM
Please can they cancel the [frick]ing Batman 2

And bring Penguin and co into the DCU

For [frick]s Sake
jst5
jst5 - 5/23/2025, 9:29 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - It's going to be a MASSIVE waste if the work of pure comic book art that Colin Farrell gave us isn't brought into the DCU.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/23/2025, 9:41 AM
@jst5 - I'm sure Gunn will make sure it does, matey if it comes down to it.

Let's stay confident 👊🏿
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/23/2025, 9:11 AM
We get one season of The Penguin yet got two seasons of Rings of Power and Velma. I hate current day Hollywood.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/23/2025, 9:22 AM
@JacobsLadder - Absolutely, they have no clear concept of quality. Good/bad, they're rolling dice.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 5/23/2025, 9:22 AM
Cancel this. My god. The delays and no news has plummeted my interest in this movie.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/23/2025, 9:26 AM
@itzayaboy - Keep your cape on; it'll be here before you know it.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 5/23/2025, 9:39 AM
@TheJok3r - Nah. It’s not DCU and essentially a copy of Nolan’s done to death realistic and grittiness. First wasn’t interesting enough to warrant a sequel.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/23/2025, 9:46 AM
@itzayaboy - The first one made over $750 million at the box office on a limited 45 day theatrical run. This second movie has a very high chance of crossing a billion, which is the only reason a studio needs to justify making a movie.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/23/2025, 9:26 AM
'Yes, it was brilliant, but we've got so many succesful projects we can afford to dump this one.'
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/23/2025, 9:26 AM
I assume the reason we're not getting a season 2 is because he doesn't make it out of Batman II alive.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/23/2025, 9:27 AM
the batman is delaying the DCU batman because of WB archaic methodology. WB forever stepping on its own toes. i love supergirl but Batman should be on the schedule before her movie, and still no sign of wonderwoman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 9:31 AM
@supermanrex - just because they haven’t announced anything for WW doesn’t mean they aren’t doing anything with her…

Plus I don’t think the Batman has anything to do with the delay of The DCU version but moreso because Muschietti has been busy with Welcone to Derry right now so work may start on it after the show comes out
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 5/23/2025, 9:36 AM
Pattinson will be DCU Batman.

All that Damian Wayne crap will be canceled.

Young Supes and young Bats will be the faces of The DCU. Corenswet and Pattinson are gonna stay for life just like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 5/23/2025, 9:44 AM
We haven't even seen concept art from this "DCU Batman".

Why?

Because he doesn't exist. WB has the resources to develop both Batmen at the same time, but they won't.

Why?

Because it's ridiculous. Two pointy eared punchy dudes in live-action on the big screen?

Why not tell their Damian Wayne story in animation? Or make a Batman Beyond movie?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 9:46 AM
Honestly , I could take or leave more Penguin…

Don’t get me wrong , I really liked the show but if they can’t find a compelling story for S2 then I would rather they leave it be then force one since Oz can still make appearances here & there whether it be The Batman Part 2 or other projects set in that world.

Also , I don’t see Reeves getting a co-director but I worry that this rumor mill churning constantly is gonna force him to quit.

