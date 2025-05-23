THE PENGUIN Now Billed As A "Limited Series" By HBO; Will THE BATMAN PART II Have A Co-Director?

The Penguin was a huge hit when it premiered on HBO last year. Returning to Gotham City in the wake of The Riddler's attack in The Batman, we followed Oz Cobb as he climbed the ranks and became a crimelord.

With glowing reviews and high ratings, it didn't take long before we started hearing chatter about a possible season 2. The series was likely intended as a one-off to bridge the gap between The Batman and The Batman Part II. However, it's hardly surprising that Warner Bros. Discovery wanted to revisit The Penguin and make more of that highly sought-after advertising money.

The creatives involved with the series seemed keen on doing more, but plans might have changed. Why? Well, HBO has submitted The Penguin in the "Limited Series" category for the upcoming Emmys.

This suggests that the cable network doesn't currently intend to move forward with a second season; there's nothing to stop them from backtracking down the line (and the "Limited Series" categories are less competitive), but this might be for the best because the show worked so well as a standalone tale.

Last month, Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, said, "The Penguin is one of those things where — and it’s interesting, because when you talk with everyone involved, everyone is interested in possibly revisiting those characters and doing more — it was very much designed as a limited series. But I would never say never."

"I think if we can get the creative stars to line up in the right way, and the talent is available — because we certainly wouldn’t want to do this without Colin [Farrell] and Cristin [Milioti] and that team — I would say it’s definitely a possibility, but there’s nothing in the works at the moment," he added.

Making The Penguin season 2 even more unlikely are the continued delays surrounding The Batman Part II. Despite recent reports claiming the script will be handed over to DC Studios this weekend, it still feels like the odds of the sequel ever happening are 50/50.

Talking on The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider shared a theory that filmmaker Matt Reeves could be joined by a co-director to help get The Batman Part II across the finish line.

"I mean, I'd be surprised if he directed the movie alone," the insider pondered. "If he remains on board as director, why isn't it conceivable that he could have a co-director? Particularly James Gunn. I don't know, it could be anybody. I'll tell you who's just hanging out there in the wind: Mr. Sam Raimi."

Given Reeves' distinct vision, it feels like throwing a co-director into the mix would make this movie a complete mess. As eager as fans are for The Batman sequel, why DC Studios isn't just focusing on The Brave and the Bold is hard to say.

The Batman Part II remains scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.