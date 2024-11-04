THE PENGUIN Season Finale Promo Teases The End Of Oz Cobb And Sofia Gigante's Battle For Gotham City

Following last night's explosive episode of The Penguin, Max has shared a minute-long promo for the season finale. Title "Great or Little Thing," it looks like the war between Oz Cobb and Sofia Gigante will finally reach its violent, shocking climax.

That was to be expected, of course, but who will emerge as the victor remains to be seen. We know The Penguin is meant to lead directly into The Batman Part II but that doesn't necessarily mean Oz will be set up as Gotham City's new crime boss.

Talking to Esquire, Cristin Milioti was asked why Sofia spares Francis but still decides to create another catastrophe by detonating that bomb in "Top Hat."

"It’s what I was talking about earlier with villains in this universe - having so much hurt and wanting to exert that," she explains. "What makes them such good nemeses is that they know the exact thing that’s a fate worse than death for the other one."

"And it's all psychological. I mean, it's violent, too. But for Sofia, the final step with Oz is: I'm gonna ruin you. I'm going to ruin your brain for life the way mine has been. Death would be a relief for him," Milioti adds. "Which is what he did to me. He took the person I loved the most away. There’s a bottomless pit to her grief and anger."

You can watch that promo for The Penguin's season finale below. Our recap of the penultimate chapter can be found here.

Max has also released a featurette exploring the events of episode 7, "Top Hat," including Oz's childhood, Sofia's meeting with Gia, and the violent confrontation between The Penguin's title character and Sal Maroni.

The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

Seven episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on Max.