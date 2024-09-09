THE PENGUIN Showrunner Explains Why Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Won't Appear In The Series

THE PENGUIN Showrunner Explains Why Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Won't Appear In The Series

Matt Reeves has already confirmed that Robert Pattinson will not appear as the Dark Knight in HBO's The Penguin series, and showrunner Lauren LeFranc has now explained why...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 09, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Despite reliable sources claiming that Robert Pattinson will make an appearance as the Dark Knight in The Penguin spin-off series, Matt Reeves and showrunner Lauren LeFranc recently debunked these reports, explaining that they simply didn't feel the need to have Gotham's protector make his presence felt.

Now, LeFranc has elaborated on why they felt it wasn't a good idea to have Batman catch up with "Oz Cobb" (Colin Farrell) after the events of the movie, and it's partially down to the Caped Crusader not seeing Oz as a big enough threat to bother keeping an eye on!

"It's interesting, because Matt (Reeves) and I always talked about the fact that, in truth, his version of Gotham City is very grounded. Batman's not everywhere," she tells CinemaBlend. "It's a big city! And also, it has been established in the film that he doesn't really pay much attention to Oz. He doesn't think he's really worth paying attention to, in that regard. And so, honestly, we didn't really think in terms of this idea that Batman would be watching. We were just really more focused on following our characters on our show."

While we're sure Oz would disagree, this does make sense. In The Batman, Farrell's take on the classic DC Comics villain is not really taken very seriously by Bruce Wayne, Jim Gordon, or most of his criminal associates, which is why The Penguin will focus on the character rising through the ranks as he attempts to prove himself as someone they should never have underestimated.

There's a lot of speculation that Batman will appear, anyway, and this is all just an attempt to throw fans off the scent.

You can check out some new stills and posters for the show at the links below.

The Penguin also stars Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

THE BATMAN - PART II: Barry Keoghan On Potential Joker Return - We'll See Where That Goes
Related:

THE BATMAN - PART II: Barry Keoghan On Potential Joker Return - "We'll See Where That Goes"
THE PENGUIN: Latest Total Film Covers Reveal New Look At Gotham's Rising Crime Bosses
Recommended For You:

THE PENGUIN: Latest Total Film Covers Reveal New Look At Gotham's Rising Crime Bosses
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/9/2024, 1:01 PM
But Oz is a main informant for Batman in the comics
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/9/2024, 1:08 PM
Batman - "not seeing Oz as a big enough threat to bother keeping an eye on." - will TV viewers feel the same way?
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 9/9/2024, 1:12 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - I’m guessing the shows aim is to show how Batman was wrong in that assumption, leading into the sequel
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/9/2024, 1:17 PM
@CerealKiller1 - Yeah, there has to me more. I'm imagining another 'slow build' format.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/9/2024, 1:11 PM
I mean I kinda see where he's coming from at least for S1 as Penguin works his way up the criminal ladder. With that being said, you'd think given his ties to Falcone he would keep tabs on him as Batman in the comics would more than likely do the same.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/9/2024, 1:20 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - he can still be keeping tabs on him without us seeing it, and within the lore of the comics, without Penguin knowing. This penguin is just a mobster.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/9/2024, 1:22 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - 🤔 that plot seems so familiar.
Oh Yeah. IT WAS THE EXACT SAME IN GOTHAM. Real creative Reeves.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/9/2024, 1:35 PM
@lazlodaytona - I guess he wants to do Gotham without all the cheesy plotlines, it could be DC's take on Sopranos (Shrugs).
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/9/2024, 1:17 PM
Yet he doesn't out right say he isn't in it... another click bait "article"
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/9/2024, 1:21 PM
Ozz Cobb.
That says EVERYTHING about the quality of the show this will be.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2024, 1:25 PM
I guess that makes sense but given we have seen big citywide explosions in the show , it would feel odd for Batman to not be investigating that and show up atleast once…

I still think he’ll be in it though and will show up in the finale as Oz assumes his place on the throne of Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Anyway , the show looks good and I enjoyed Farrell’s performance in the Batman so can’t wait to see it!!.

User Comment Image
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 9/9/2024, 1:27 PM
"We've seen the immense success of the Sonyverse villain productions, and we are committed to following that model"
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/9/2024, 1:28 PM
I'd be more interested in seeing them build Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon role, his dialogue was sparse in The Batman - or even cameo a few of Bruce Wayne's undercover aliases.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/9/2024, 1:33 PM
I’m in the camp that really enjoyed this movie and dug CF’s portrayal of OZ…and I’m excited to see what they do with this show. That being said, this version of Penguin is starting to feel like it’s got a little too gabbagool on it: I kinda wish they toned down the Sopranos look and mannerisms and made something completely new, they’re own.

He’s starting to look and sound like OZ Cobblepotino
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/9/2024, 2:00 PM
@BruceWayng - Waiting for the other characters to start referring to OZ as 'P'.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/9/2024, 2:07 PM
I think it's obvious that The Batman will appear right at the end of the show, in the final episode, probably in the last two minutes, after Oswald has taken control of the Gotham mob scene.

After this happens, The Batman will come out of the shadows and say something like, "You have my attention now, Cobblepot," and then disappear.

Come on y'all, this writes itself. It's how we get to the final moment, that is what matters, and that is what excites me.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/9/2024, 2:18 PM
Bruh, if this isn't worth Batman's time, then what is?

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder