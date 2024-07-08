THE PENGUIN's Specific Premiere Date For Its September Launch Has Seemingly Been Revealed

DC Studios and Max have confirmed that The Penguin will premiere on the streaming platform this September and we finally have what may be a specific date for the show's debut.

Buried in a recent Prime Video press release for the Batman: Caped Crusader trailer launch (watch it here if you missed it) is the news that, "On the TV side, [6th & Idaho] produced the Batman spinoff series, The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell."

"The eight-episode limited series continues The Batman epic crime saga created by Reeves and will be released by Max on September 19."

Over the weekend, you might have noticed September 8 being mentioned as The Penguin's likely premiere date. While Max has yet to confirm this September 19 release, September 8 was pulled from a recent piece by The Hollywood Reporter and the trade quickly removed it upon realising it was incorrect.

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (a.k.a. The Penguin), the eight-episode DC Studios limited series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves' epic crime saga that began The Batman. Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centres on the character played by Farrell in the film.

With Gotham City left in ruins by The Riddler's attack, Oz sees his chance to take charge of the late Carmine Falcone's criminal empire. Sal Maroni seems fine with that, though Sofia Falcone is making her own power play and unwilling to let her father's former lackey take over.

Never underestimate him.



The next chapter in @TheBatman saga from Matt Reeves. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell is #ThePenguin in the new Max Original Series coming this September to Max. pic.twitter.com/Egpu6rd7N6 — Max (@StreamOnMax) June 20, 2024

The cast also includes Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

As noted, it appears The Penguin will premiere on Max on September 19.