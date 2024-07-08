THE PENGUIN's Specific Premiere Date For Its September Launch Has Seemingly Been Revealed

THE PENGUIN's Specific Premiere Date For Its September Launch Has Seemingly Been Revealed

While we know The Penguin will arrive on Max this September, a press release has seemingly confirmed The Batman spin-off's specific debut date on the streaming platform. Find more details right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

DC Studios and Max have confirmed that The Penguin will premiere on the streaming platform this September and we finally have what may be a specific date for the show's debut. 

Buried in a recent Prime Video press release for the Batman: Caped Crusader trailer launch (watch it here if you missed it) is the news that, "On the TV side, [6th & Idaho] produced the Batman spinoff series, The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell."

"The eight-episode limited series continues The Batman epic crime saga created by Reeves and will be released by Max on September 19."

Over the weekend, you might have noticed September 8 being mentioned as The Penguin's likely premiere date. While Max has yet to confirm this September 19 release, September 8 was pulled from a recent piece by The Hollywood Reporter and the trade quickly removed it upon realising it was incorrect.

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (a.k.a. The Penguin), the eight-episode DC Studios limited series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves' epic crime saga that began The Batman. Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centres on the character played by Farrell in the film.

With Gotham City left in ruins by The Riddler's attack, Oz sees his chance to take charge of the late Carmine Falcone's criminal empire. Sal Maroni seems fine with that, though Sofia Falcone is making her own power play and unwilling to let her father's former lackey take over. 

The cast also includes Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

As noted, it appears The Penguin will premiere on Max on September 19.

ARKHAM ASYLUM Showrunner Confirms Both Iterations Of THE BATMAN Spin-Off/DCU Series Are Dead
Related:

ARKHAM ASYLUM Showrunner Confirms Both Iterations Of THE BATMAN Spin-Off/DCU Series Are Dead
Matt Reeves' ARKHAM ASYLUM TV Series (Which Moved From The Bat-Verse To The DCU) Has Been Scrapped
Recommended For You:

Matt Reeves' ARKHAM ASYLUM TV Series (Which Moved From The Bat-Verse To The DCU) Has Been Scrapped
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/8/2024, 11:51 AM
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 7/8/2024, 11:53 AM
Good. Hopefully it has the same quality as the penguin so we can all use it as a way to cleanse our brains of that trash called the acolyte.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/8/2024, 12:02 PM
I wish the series the best but I'm just so feel into it. Especially since I thought the Batman was so-so at best.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/8/2024, 12:04 PM
I'm still banking on the sequel taking place in the winter with ice everywhere because of the levee breaking. It sets the stage for Freeze, and knowing Reeves is a huge '66 batman it almost seems too perfect lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2024, 12:08 PM
Cool , looking forward to it!!.

I enjoyed Farrell as this version of The Penguin in “The Batman” but was unsure about him being the lead of his show till I saw the trailers for this which seemed fun imo.

User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/8/2024, 12:09 PM
OT:

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder