Warner Bros. Execs Confirm THE BATMAN 2 Script Still Isn't Done; Praise James Gunn's "Epic Sci-Fi" SUPERMAN

Warner Bros. Execs Confirm THE BATMAN 2 Script Still Isn't Done; Praise James Gunn's &quot;Epic Sci-Fi&quot; SUPERMAN

Warner Bros. Pictures bosses Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy have confirmed that filmmaker Matt Reeves has yet to submit a finished script for The Batman Part II and describe Superman as a "five-star movie."

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 12, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: Deadline

Much has been said about Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's intention to replace current Warner Bros. Pictures heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, though the shock success of A Minecraft Movie may have bought the executives some time. 

Regardless, Deadline recently spoke to them about the studio's future plans, including a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel and new takes on The Matrix, Practical Magic, Gremlins, Goonies, and more. The DC brand also came up (despite DC Studios being separate from Warner Bros.), and De Luca shared high praise for James Gunn's Superman.

"I love Superman. I think James Gunn has crushed it," he said. "It’s got tons of his trademark heart and humor and the action is jaw dropping. It’s the Superman I grew up with, so I get choked up when I watch it. I think it’s so epic and visually arresting and emotional."

"The performances are great. It is a five-star movie to me, and I can’t wait for the world to see it," De Luca continued. "Yeah, we’re really excited about Superman, James crushed it."

Asked if it's in line with the Richard Donner movies starring Christopher Reeve, the executive added, "I would say in spirit, it is closer to that, but it’s also a big hunk of epic sci-fi. It has a little bit of what I loved about Guardians of the Galaxy, but it’s true-blue Superman. The comic book sources that he uses for inspiration, All-Star Superman and the like are in there, too."

"It is really a love letter to what has made Superman endure for almost a hundred years. He managed to get it all in there," he concluded. 

As great as it is to hear a positive review for Superman, many DC fans are far more eager to learn what the deal is with The Batman Part II. Matt Reeves' long-delayed sequel appears to be stuck in limbo, with recent reports suggesting there are major issues behind the scenes. 

Neither De Luca nor Abdy shared any specifics, though the latter passed the buck to DC Studios and confirmed that the filmmaker's script still hasn't been submitted. 

"We’re not in the weeds on the Batman stuff. It’s really James and Peter Safran who run DC. We have a bit of other collaboration with Matt Reeves, but Peter and James know he is a writer-directing auteur in his own right, and that it will come when he’s written his best Batman script and is ready," she confirmed. 

Things aren't looking overly positive for The Batman sequel, though trusted insiders have claimed it remains on track to start shooting at the end of 2025 and, at worst, at the start of 2026. However, until cameras officially start rolling, it's hard to be sure of that. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, with The Batman Part II currently scheduled to follow on October 1, 2027. 

SUPERMAN: Life-Size Statue Of David Corenswet's Man Of Steel With Krypto Unveiled At Mumbai Comic Con
Related:

SUPERMAN: Life-Size Statue Of David Corenswet's Man Of Steel With Krypto Unveiled At Mumbai Comic Con
THE BATMAN PART II - Is It Time For Warner Bros. (And DC Studios) To Move On From The DC Franchise?
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN PART II - Is It Time For Warner Bros. (And DC Studios) To Move On From The DC Franchise?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Blergh
Blergh - 4/12/2025, 9:24 AM
If he's got health problems or someone close to him does, it's obviously time to put the project on ice until he's ready. No need to rush someone who's dealing with something big.

Can't wait for Superman, every trailer so far makes me more excited.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/12/2025, 9:33 AM
A WB exec praising Superman isn't news and neither is the reminder than Reeves hasn't turned in a first draft.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/12/2025, 10:11 AM
@McMurdo -
All of this is just to lay the blame on cancelling The Batman Part II on Matt Reeves, whether it be the scripting or his health - despite it clearly being a case of Warner Brothers just waiting to see if Superman performs well.

Gunn is heavily invested in getting to write and direct his own version of Batman in The Brave and the Bold. Warner Brothers don't want competing versions of Batman so are leaving it up to the success of Superman to determine if they move forward with Gunn's Batman or Reeves' Batman.

As per the words of Matt Reeves and James Gunn, a draft of the script was given in and James Gunn turned said it needed more work and was incomplete. James Gunn is the thing preventing The Batman Part II from being made.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/12/2025, 9:39 AM
This bullshit of stalling that WB is so [frick]ing used to.

Haven’t they [frick]ing learnt. For [frick]s sake.

What the [frick] is wrong with these people?

It’s [frick]ing obvious the script is not done, it’s [frick]ing obvious something is going on with Reeves and it’s [frick]ing obvious that’s it’s obvious there is and has been a [frick]ing problem.

So [frick]ing do all of us a [frick]ing favour and cancel the [frick]ing project, get the script ready for The Bold and Brave, announce Henry Cavill as Batman and let’s move on with building the new DCU.

And meanwhile, [frick]ing scrap Elseworlds because that doesn’t make sense right now either. [frick]ing stop making things difficult and letting us fans get depressed and frustrated.

It’s bad enough that Marvel is [frick]ing around, but DCU has even started and one of the greatest IPs you got can’t even [frick]ing get off the ground.

I mean stop [frick]ing around.

[frick] [frick] [frick]kkkk

For [frick] sakes
MuadDib
MuadDib - 4/12/2025, 9:43 AM
Personally I’m not a fan of emo Batman, I think Pattinson isn’t a very good Bat, and my stomach hurts when I hear ppl suggest him as the DCU Bat. I’d be perfectly happy to have the follow up cancelled so we can focus on the DCU Batman. My choice would be Alan Ritchson.

That said, too many are making too much about the delay. Thought I’d prefer it not get made at all, I highly doubt DC/WB would pass on the cash grab alone. Matt is dealing with something and needs time. We should just respect that and have patience.

Hopefully we get some real news on the DCU Batman soon, as that’s the main Bat moving forward anyway.
Repian
Repian - 4/12/2025, 9:46 AM
@MuadDib - Okay... The DCU is just a movie right now. If it flops, it's over. The DCU's Batman is still just a fantasy, just Gunn's wet dream.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 4/12/2025, 10:01 AM
@Repian - I completely agree that the entirety of the DCU hangs on Superman’s success. I have my doubts about it being a billion dollar movie, but I think it can still be successful and spawn a golden age of DC movies with interconnected continuity, comic accurate costumes and characters portrayals and grow the DCU into what it should have been all along, something similar to what the MCU is today.

Having a Batman with an established batfamily and an entire gallery of rogues without having to do an origin for each one would be great. We don’t need to rehash Bruce loosing his parents every time, we get it. We need to move forward.

Pattinsons take is just too grounded, he’d never fit it or be able to keep up with Supes or a GL or Flash or any of the JL, not in the way Batman is supposed to. He’d be in over his head. A proper Batman wouldn’t be
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/12/2025, 9:50 AM
If they dont capitalize on the success of the Penguin they are truly retarded
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/12/2025, 9:54 AM
@Matchesz - The showrunner of the Penguin should def get another series, maybe in the DCU. I'd love to see them do a Gotham City Sirens series. With Cristin Milioti teaming up with Selina and Harley Quinn. Maybe bring back Zoe Kravitz and Margot Robbie maybe recast who knows. But a DCU set show.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/12/2025, 9:55 AM
DEF REPLACE JOKER THOUGH!
Repian
Repian - 4/12/2025, 10:08 AM
@ObserverIO - Stephen Merchant
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/12/2025, 9:50 AM
Somethings going on with reeves, just cancel it and move on.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 4/12/2025, 9:56 AM
The Batman came out 3 years ago and we've had Penguin since. It's really not that big of a gap between movies. It'll be fine. People need to get over this expectation of a release every year
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/12/2025, 10:03 AM
I'm guessing they gave Nerfman a standing ovation too 👀
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/12/2025, 10:05 AM
Hate say cancels start with new Batman one bad news after another with this sequel

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder