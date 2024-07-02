WONDER MAN Star Demetrius Grosse Teases Dual Roles As Eric Williams And The Grim Reaper (Exclusive)

Wonder Man star Demetrius Grosse has broken his silence on joining the MCU, teasing what sounds like a fun dynamic between Eric Williams and his brother Simon, both in and out of costume. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the "extremely different" Wonder Man is on the way, though the show's existence has been common knowledge among fans for some time now.

According to the trades, Andrew Guest is serving as Head Writer, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is reportedly set to produce the series and direct the first two episodes.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play Wonder Man, while Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead) has been tapped to play his brother, classic Avengers villain, The Grim Reaper. 

We recently sat down with Grosse to discuss his role in Angel Studios' Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot and asked if there was anything he could tease about his MCU debut. 

"Yes, and I think people are going to be intrigued by the dynamic between Simon Williams and Eric Williams as much as they’re excited about the dynamic between Grim Reaper and Wonder Man," the actor teases in the video above. "This series is gonna be a very, very different kind of show, but pleasantly so."

That's an interesting hint and one which suggests Simon and Eric will have a very complicated relationship. Fans of the comic books will know all about that, and it's interesting to hear Grosse describe this as a "very different kind of show" in the wake of reports that it will include horror elements.

Marvel Studios has revealed very little about Wonder Man, though we know Sir Ben Kingsley is reprising his Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings role as Trevor Slattery. Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox are among those rumoured to appear.

Wonder Man made his Marvel Comics debut in the pages of Avengers #9 in 1964. Initially a villain, he was later retconned and became a hero (and an Avenger) in the 1970s. The Grim Reaper is his brother, and his brainwaves were used by Ultron as a basis for The Vision; later, he joined the West Coast Avengers and became a Hollywood star. 

Wonder Man doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date. 

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot shares the true story of Bishop and First Lady Donna Martin, and their tiny Bennett Chapel church, in the town of Possum Trot in the woods of East Texas. Twenty-two families linked arms and courageously adopted seventy-seven of the most difficult-to-place children in the local foster care system, igniting a national movement for vulnerable children that continues today. 

Angel Studios' Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot opens in theaters on July 4.

