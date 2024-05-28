BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Star Angela Bassett Was Gobsmacked By Oscar Loss
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Star Angela Bassett Was "Gobsmacked" By Oscar Loss
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Movie Special Book - Nakia Actress Lupita Nyong'o Opens Up In Exclusive Excerpt
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Movie Special Book - Nakia Actress Lupita Nyong'o Opens Up In Exclusive Excerpt
Evansly
Evansly - 5/28/2024, 8:53 AM
Yeah seems like a good call not adding more Iron Heart. She was fine in the movie but definitely don't want to over shadow the main fights and plot
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/28/2024, 8:54 AM
I prefer Namor without the green crayon up his nose but that one where he's on top of a whale holding a spanking paddle looks kinda gay NGL.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/28/2024, 8:55 AM
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 5/28/2024, 9:04 AM
@harryba11zack - looks like she added a vibrator to her suit.

Which is now something I just assume all these girl boss superheroes add to their suits.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/28/2024, 9:02 AM
This movie was so mid compared to the first. I'd say cash grab but they were going to do it anyway
Origame
Origame - 5/28/2024, 9:05 AM
@bobevanz - which is even more messed up when you remember it was heavily based around Chadwick boseman's death.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/28/2024, 9:10 AM
@bobevanz - * with the passing of Boseman i feel it elevated the movie. The recasting arguement is valid, but they can do it in futue in future and have set that up with the son also being a T'Challa
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/28/2024, 9:13 AM
@bobevanz - * with the passing of Boseman i feel it elevated the movie and performances given they were all in grief. The recasting arguement is valid, but they can do it in the future and have already set that up with the son also being a T'Challa
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/28/2024, 9:38 AM
@UniqNo - ah yes, the reason I go to the movies, to grieve… not recasting Chadwick was a misstep
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/28/2024, 9:45 AM
@Matchesz - Grief's a part of life, and as a whole, the cast performances were alot more elevated from anything else i've seen from an MCU project other than the end of Infinity war and Endgame.

It certainly had me more engaged.

My assumption, if they went along with recasting Chadwick they'd have lost more of the cast and crew, especially Coogler.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 5/28/2024, 9:02 AM
Allow me to be the very first to say…

…they shoulda recasted.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/28/2024, 9:02 AM
I got to admit, I think this version of Namor Is my favorite. Gave him an interesting backstory, and differentiated him from Aquaman. I'm glad they didn't include more ironheart. I don't know much about the character, and hope they improve her for the Disney push show... But she was easily the worst part of Black Panther. 2
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/28/2024, 9:06 AM
Imagine working in Marvel Studios creative and visually destroying one of Marvel Comics' very first (tied with the original Human Torch) superheroes, as was done in BP2 with Namor the Sub-Mariner. For the sake of pushing a box-checking initiative.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/28/2024, 9:40 AM
@GeneralZod - "Destroying"? This version was great, in my opinion. Kind of makes the original version seem generic
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/28/2024, 9:11 AM
Is there a way that we could have less Iron Shart action?
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/28/2024, 9:12 AM
Iron Heart, the “superhero” that blew up a few cops just trying to do their job.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/28/2024, 9:41 AM
Such a mid film.

